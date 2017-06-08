Live French Open 2017, Day 12, tennis scores and updates: Timea Bacsinszky in 1st tie-break against Jelena Ostapenko

The women's semi-finals feature four players seeking a first Grand Slam title, and the No 1 ranking is up for grabs, too.
First at Court Philippe Chatrier is No 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland against unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. They're friends, played doubles together at a tournament last season, and both happen to be celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.
The matchup is a real contrast in styles, pitting Ostapenko's big strokes against Bacsinszky's changing speeds and drop shots.
The 47th-ranked Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a major until this week; Bacsinszky lost in the French Open semi-finals in 2015. They have never played each other in singles.
After that, No 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic faces No 3 Simona Halep of Romania. Each has lost one major final: Halep at Roland Garros in 2014, and Pliskova at the U.S. Open last year.
Pliskova would replace Angelique Kerber atop the rankings by making it to Saturday's final in Paris.
Halep would move to No 1 by winning the championship. Halep has won four of her previous five matches against Pliskova, all on hard courts.
However, all eyes will be on Rohan Bopanna and Garbiela Dabrowski as they compete in the Mixed Doubles final.
Here's the Order of Play for Thursday, Day 12 at Roland Garros:
Court Philippe Chatrier (12 noon local/3.30 PM IST)
Mixed doubles final
Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Robert Farah (GER/COL) v Gabriela Dabrowski/Rohan Bopanna (CAN/IND x7)
Not before 3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST
Women's singles semi-finals
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI x30)
Simona Halep (ROM x3) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2)
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:40 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:42 pm
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
Head-to-head stats:
First meeting between Bacsinszky and Ostapenko
Halep leads 4-1 over Pliskova
The women's semi-finals line-up:
Timea Bacsinszky [30] vs Jelena Ostapenko
Karolina Pliskova [2] vs Simona Halep [3]
Rohan Bopanna and Garbiela Dabrowski win the Mixed Doubles final with a 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 victory over Anna-Lena Grönefeld and Robert Farah!
Gronefeld double faulted on match point to hand her opponents the title.
Bopanna and Dabrowski win second set 6-2
On Groenfeld's serve, Bopanna/Dabrowski bring up 0-30 before Farah pegs it back for 30-30
They share the next two points and then Bopanna/Dabrowski break to win the second set!
Groenefeld/Farah take the opening set 6-2 against Dabrowski/Bopanna
A love-hold by the German and she helps her team take the first set 6-2 in just 22 minutes.
19:46 (IST)
Ostapenko wins the tie-break 7-4.
Ostapenko comes up with another backhand winner, this one hit at an awkward angle but it does the job. 4-3 to the Latvian.
Bacsinszky attempts a drop shot but this time Ostapenko reached the ball easily and puts it away with confidence. 5-3.
Gorgeous forehand winner from Ostapenko and it's 6-3. Three set points for the 20-year-old!
The first one is dumped into the net by Ostapenko. But on the second set point, she comes up with a great serve down the tee, gets the short return and then hammers the ball straight down the middle to seal the opening set 7-4.
19:42 (IST)
Tie-break - 3-3.
First point and mini-break of the tie-break goes to Ostapenko as she hits a backhand winner down the line.
The Latvian sprays her return on the next point to instantly hand the advantage back. She carves a drop shot to take Bacsinszky by surprise and makes it 1-2.
4th ace from the Swiss and she holds for 2-2.
Backhand return error from Bacsinszky and it's 2-3 to Ostapenko.
This time it's Bacsinszky who hits a great backhand into the corner that Ostapenko cannot return. 3-3 at the change of ends.
19:38 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenko comes out to serve for the opening set and promptly goes down 0-40.
This has been such a roller-coaster of a first set. Momentum swinging both ways from time to time.
Bacsinszky slices a return on her second break point to force an error from her opponent.
6-6. Tie-break to decide the opening set.
19:36 (IST)
Ostapenko's reaction after missing that easy put away at the net! We feel you, Jelena.
19:35 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks for 6-5
Ostapenko wins the first two points on Bacsinszky's serve for 0-30.
She then misses an easy put away at the net, which really should have brought up three break points. Ostapenko slams her head in frustration.
She changes the direction on the ball and swings at the ball from the middle of the court and puts it away for a winner. 15-40.
Two break points.
Bacsinszky displays great skills to save the first break point. With great anticipation, she returns a smash from Ostapenko with a lob.
On the second break point, Ostapenko goes down the line once again to break!
19:31 (IST)
Different strokes, different strategies
Bacsinszky is trying to win every point at the net while Ostapenko is painting the lines with her forehand.
Quite the contrasts in styles of play on display on Philippe-Chatrier Court.
Ostapenko stops the bleeding, holds for 5-5.
19:28 (IST)
19:28 (IST)
Winners and unforced errors count so far:
Ostapenko - 12 and 9
Bacsinszky - 11 and 7.
Not much difference between the ratios for both players.
19:26 (IST)
Great serving game by Bacsinszky which she seals with an ace. Leads 5-4, on serve.
Ostapenko to now serve to stay alive in this opener.
19:25 (IST)
Bacsisnszky breaks right back for 4-4
Bacsinszky get some strapping done and play resumes!
And she instantly has two break points thanks to some poor serving by Ostapenko, which included a double fault.
One more error from the Latvian and the opening set is back even.
19:21 (IST)
Ostapenko's reactions at her own mistakes are quite hilarious!
19:19 (IST)
Medical timeout
After the break, Bacsinszky calls for the trainer to have a look at her right thigh.
Hope it isn't anything serious as the match has been a high-quality one so far.
Replays show that she landed awkwardly on her right foot while chasing a point.
19:18 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks to take a 4-3 lead
Backhand winner from the Latvian and she surges ahead.
Ostapenko is not flinching at all and attacking on every point. It's all-or-nothing from her.
19:12 (IST)
Ostapenko holds for 3-3
Small window of opportunity for Bacsinszky at 15-30 on Ostapenko's serve.
The Latvian is winning only 45% of her second serves.
Two break points for the 30th seed as she draws Ostapenko to the net once again - this is proving to be a great strategy against the baseliner.
Ostapenko saves both break points with some HUGE groundstrokes. The Latvian is forcing Bacsinszky on the run and then finishing off with a winner once she has her opponent stretched to one side of the court.
Ostapenko finally holds after Bacsinszky dumps a backhand return into the net.
19:05 (IST)
Tough service hold for Bacsinszky to make it 3-2
Bacsinszky wins the first point on her serve with a backhand pass down the line on the run. 15-0.
Ace down the tee! First of the match. 30-0.
Three points to Ostapenko and she brings up break point.
The 20-year-old cannot control her returns and Bacsinszky manages to hold serve.
19:01 (IST)
Ostapenko holds for 2-2
Great change in play by Bacsinszky as she comes in to put a short return by Ostapenko away with a smash. 15-30.
Ostapenko wins the next point to make it 30-30 but then she loses a long rally at the net after Bacsinszky lobs her perfectly. Break point for the Swiss player.
The young Latvian saves the break point with another booming winner. Deuce.
Two more errors from Bacsinszky's racquet allow Ostapenko to hold for 2-2.
18:56 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks back for 1-2
The Latvian gets on the board with a break at 30, and she is absolutely pounding her forehand!
Two errors from Bacsinszky didn't help her cause either.
18:52 (IST)
Bacsinszky breaks for 2-0
Ostapenko has come out all guns blazing in her first service game
The Latvian doesn;t hold back on the groundstrokes, and attempts to attack on every point.
Two huge forehands down the line brings the game to deuce.
On her second break point, Bacsinszky comes up with a beautiful drop shot to break Ostapenko's serve.
18:47 (IST)
Bacsinszky starts off with an easy service hold at 15
The Swiss player shows how well she can use spin early in the opening set to bring out a few errors from Ostapenko's racquet. 1-0.
18:43 (IST)
Ready? Play!
The first women's semi-final is under way.
Bacsinszky to start serving.
18:41 (IST)
Head-to-head stats:
First meeting between Bacsinszky and Ostapenko
Halep leads 4-1 over Pliskova
18:40 (IST)
The women's semi-finals line-up:
Timea Bacsinszky [30] vs Jelena Ostapenko
Karolina Pliskova [2] vs Simona Halep [3]
17:49 (IST)
French Open 2017, women's semis preview: Halep-Pliskova tussle for No 1 spot, birthday battle on cards
Simona Halep is the heavy favourite to win the French Open title. Here's a look at the women's semi-finalists and the opponents who could stop her.
http://www.firstpost.com
17:40 (IST)
We now switch our focus to the women's semi-finals
No 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, with both players celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will then face No 3 Simona Halep of Romania.
17:36 (IST)
One more trophy joins the Indian cabinet!
17:31 (IST)
One hour to go for the women's semi-finals to start
17:28 (IST)
What a fabulous day for India's Rohan Bopanna. He wins his first Grand Slam title at the age of 37.
17:00 (IST)
The winners pose with their trophies! This is the maiden Grand Slam title for both Rohan Bopanna and Garbiela Dabrowski.
16:58 (IST)
Here's the winning point!
16:57 (IST)
Rohan Bopanna and Garbiela Dabrowski win the Mixed Doubles final with a 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 victory over Anna-Lena Grönefeld and Robert Farah!
Gronefeld double faulted on match point to hand her opponents the title.
16:51 (IST)
Dabrowski wins a sensational point at the net as she hammers a cross-court winner and it's championship point for Bopanna and Dabrowski.
Groenefeld hits a volley right in the middle of an empty court after Dabrowski was pulled to one end on full stretch. 10-10.
Another match point for Bopanna/Dabrowski at 11-10.
16:48 (IST)
9-9 in super tie-break
Groenefeld/Farah lead 8-6 and then Bopanna displays great instincts to win the next point. 8-7.
Match points for Farah/Groenefeld!
Farah sends a forehand down the line just centimetres wide and it's 9-8.
Great call by Bopanna on the next point to let the Groenefeld backhand pass and it was long. 9-9.
16:45 (IST)
Dabrowski is unable to reach for a short return in time and her scrambling pick-up shot barely hits the top of the net. 6-6.
Farah wins the next point at the net and the German-Colombian pair now lead 7-6 with Groenefeld serving.
16:43 (IST)
Medical timeout
Replays show that the tennis ball hit Farah in the eye, and that's why he's called for a medical timeout.
Play resumes at 6-5 with Dabrowski serving after Farah gets eye drops in his eye that was bothering him.
16:41 (IST)
Robert Farah has called for the trainer
The Colombian says that he can't see as dirt kicked into his eyes. He's waiting for the trainer to get eye drops before the super tie-break resumes.
16:40 (IST)
Another splendid return from Bopanna and he makes it 6-5.
Two Dabrowski serves coming up, very crucial for her to hold them to keep the advantage.
16:39 (IST)
Super tie-break at 5-5
Groenefeld holds for 4-3, and then Bopanna squanders a point on his serve to go down 3-5.
He fires a body serve and Groenefeld sends the return flying wide. 4-5.
Farah serving now, and Bopanna wins the point with a superb return at the net that split both the opponents in the middle. 5-5
16:36 (IST)
Time for super tie-break to decide the winner of the Mixed Doubles Final
Bopanna/Dabrowski race ahead to 3-0 start.
Groenefeld/Farah win the next three. 3-3.
16:34 (IST)
Bopanna and Dabrowski win second set 6-2
On Groenfeld's serve, Bopanna/Dabrowski bring up 0-30 before Farah pegs it back for 30-30
They share the next two points and then Bopanna/Dabrowski break to win the second set!
16:28 (IST)
Dabrowski finally holds for 5-2
The Canadian manages to win a service game and it puts her team just one game away from forcing a decider.
Groenfeld to now serve to stay alive in the second set.
16:24 (IST)
Robert Farah serving at 3-2 after Bopanna consolidates their break
The Colombian is stretched to 30-30 and then Bopanna puts him on the run and brings up break points with a cross-court winner.
Farah saves the first break point but Bopanna puts pressure on Groenefeld on the second to break!
Bopanna/Dabrowski lead 4-2 in the second set!
16:19 (IST)
Bopanna/Dabrowski break right back, 2-2
A great returning game by the Indo-Canadian pair as they string together three crafty points to break back and level the second set at 2-2.
16:18 (IST)
Dabrowski broken for the third time in a row
It's been a horrendous serving day for the Canadian as she gets broken once again. Bopanna/Dabrowski trial 1-2.
16:10 (IST)
Bopanna holds to start 2nd set, 1-0
Bopanna starts off the second set with a double fault. The Indo-Canadian pair have been serving really poorly in the mixed doubles final.
He hits a couple of big ones on his next two points and then fires a huge service winner down the tee. Unfortunately, the serve doesn't;t stand as a foot fault is called against Bopanna. The Indian isn't happy with the linesman's call and gets it rechecked by the chair umpire.
Chair umpire overrules the decision and the game is awarded to Bopanna/Dabrowski.
16:06 (IST)
Groenefeld/Farah take the opening set 6-2 against Dabrowski/Bopanna
A love-hold by the German and she helps her team take the first set 6-2 in just 22 minutes.
16:03 (IST)
Dabrowski broken again, falls behind 2-5
The Canadian is unable to hold serve for her second straight game in a row.
She's broken at love and now Gronefeld will serve for the opening set at 5-2.
16:00 (IST)
Bopanna saves break point, holds for 3-2
Bopanna gets stretched to deuce on his service game as well but he saves the deciding point with a good serve that is returned long.
The Indo-Canadian duo trail by a break in the opening set.
15:57 (IST)
Gronefeld/Farah secure the early break, lead 3-1
After a hold each to start off the mixed doubles final, Gabriela Dabrowski's serve is the first to get broken.
Not the best start for Dabrowski and Bopanna.
15:48 (IST)
Bon jour and bienvenue!
It's Day 12 at the French Open and we have an action-packed day ahead with two women's semi-finals and the mixed doubles final.
All eyes are on the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski as they take on the unseeded duo of Anna-Lena Groenfeld and Robert Farah.
Stay tuned for scores and updates from all the matches at Roland Garros.