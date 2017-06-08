Live French Open 2017, Day 12, tennis scores and updates: Rohan Bopanna/Gabriela Dabrowski level mixed doubles final

The women's semi-finals feature four players seeking a first Grand Slam title, and the No 1 ranking is up for grabs, too.
First at Court Philippe Chatrier is No 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland against unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. They're friends, played doubles together at a tournament last season, and both happen to be celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.
The matchup is a real contrast in styles, pitting Ostapenko's big strokes against Bacsinszky's changing speeds and drop shots.
The 47th-ranked Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a major until this week; Bacsinszky lost in the French Open semi-finals in 2015. They have never played each other in singles.
After that, No 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic faces No 3 Simona Halep of Romania. Each has lost one major final: Halep at Roland Garros in 2014, and Pliskova at the U.S. Open last year.
Pliskova would replace Angelique Kerber atop the rankings by making it to Saturday's final in Paris.
Halep would move to No 1 by winning the championship. Halep has won four of her previous five matches against Pliskova, all on hard courts.
However, all eyes will be on Rohan Bopanna and Garbiela Dabrowski as they compete in the Mixed Doubles final.
Here's the Order of Play for Thursday, Day 12 at Roland Garros:
Court Philippe Chatrier (12 noon local/3.30 PM IST)
Mixed doubles final
Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Robert Farah (GER/COL) v Gabriela Dabrowski/Rohan Bopanna (CAN/IND x7)
Not before 3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST
Women's singles semi-finals
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI x30)
Simona Halep (ROM x3) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2)
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 04:34 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 04:34 pm
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
Bopanna and Dabrowski win second set 6-2
On Groenfeld's serve, Bopanna/Dabrowski bring up 0-30 before Farah pegs it back for 30-30
They share the next two points and then Bopanna/Dabrowski break to win the second set!
Groenefeld/Farah take the opening set 6-2 against Dabrowski/Bopanna
A love-hold by the German and she helps her team take the first set 6-2 in just 22 minutes.
16:41 (IST)
Robert Farah has called for the trainer
The Colombian says that he can't see as dirt kicked into his eyes. He's waiting for the trainer to get eye drops before the super tie-break resumes.
16:40 (IST)
Another splendid return from Bopanna and he makes it 6-5.
Two Dabrowski serves coming up, very crucial for her to hold them to keep the advantage.
16:39 (IST)
Super tie-break at 5-5
Groenefeld holds for 4-3, and then Bopanna squanders a point on his serve to go down 3-5.
He fires a body serve and Groenefeld sends the return flying wide. 4-5.
Farah serving now, and Bopanna wins the point with a superb return at the net that split both the opponents in the middle. 5-5
16:36 (IST)
Time for super tie-break to decide the winner of the Mixed Doubles Final
Bopanna/Dabrowski race ahead to 3-0 start.
Groenefeld/Farah win the next three. 3-3.
16:34 (IST)
Bopanna and Dabrowski win second set 6-2
On Groenfeld's serve, Bopanna/Dabrowski bring up 0-30 before Farah pegs it back for 30-30
They share the next two points and then Bopanna/Dabrowski break to win the second set!
16:28 (IST)
Dabrowski finally holds for 5-2
The Canadian manages to win a service game and it puts her team just one game away from forcing a decider.
Groenfeld to now serve to stay alive in the second set.
16:24 (IST)
Robert Farah serving at 3-2 after Bopanna consolidates their break
The Colombian is stretched to 30-30 and then Bopanna puts him on the run and brings up break points with a cross-court winner.
Farah saves the first break point but Bopanna puts pressure on Groenefeld on the second to break!
Bopanna/Dabrowski lead 4-2 in the second set!
16:19 (IST)
Bopanna/Dabrowski break right back, 2-2
A great returning game by the Indo-Canadian pair as they string together three crafty points to break back and level the second set at 2-2.
16:18 (IST)
Dabrowski broken for the third time in a row
It's been a horrendous serving day for the Canadian as she gets broken once again. Bopanna/Dabrowski trial 1-2.
16:10 (IST)
Bopanna holds to start 2nd set, 1-0
Bopanna starts off the second set with a double fault. The Indo-Canadian pair have been serving really poorly in the mixed doubles final.
He hits a couple of big ones on his next two points and then fires a huge service winner down the tee. Unfortunately, the serve doesn't;t stand as a foot fault is called against Bopanna. The Indian isn't happy with the linesman's call and gets it rechecked by the chair umpire.
Chair umpire overrules the decision and the game is awarded to Bopanna/Dabrowski.
16:06 (IST)
Groenefeld/Farah take the opening set 6-2 against Dabrowski/Bopanna
A love-hold by the German and she helps her team take the first set 6-2 in just 22 minutes.
16:03 (IST)
Dabrowski broken again, falls behind 2-5
The Canadian is unable to hold serve for her second straight game in a row.
She's broken at love and now Gronefeld will serve for the opening set at 5-2.
16:00 (IST)
Bopanna saves break point, holds for 3-2
Bopanna gets stretched to deuce on his service game as well but he saves the deciding point with a good serve that is returned long.
The Indo-Canadian duo trail by a break in the opening set.
15:57 (IST)
Gronefeld/Farah secure the early break, lead 3-1
After a hold each to start off the mixed doubles final, Gabriela Dabrowski's serve is the first to get broken.
Not the best start for Dabrowski and Bopanna.
15:48 (IST)
Bon jour and bienvenue!
It's Day 12 at the French Open and we have an action-packed day ahead with two women's semi-finals and the mixed doubles final.
All eyes are on the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski as they take on the unseeded duo of Anna-Lena Groenfeld and Robert Farah.
Stay tuned for scores and updates from all the matches at Roland Garros.