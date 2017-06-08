Live French Open 2017, Day 12, tennis scores and updates: Rohan Bopanna/Gabriela Dabrowski level mixed doubles final

The women's semi-finals feature four players seeking a first Grand Slam title, and the No 1 ranking is up for grabs, too.

First at Court Philippe Chatrier is No 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland against unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. They're friends, played doubles together at a tournament last season, and both happen to be celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.

The matchup is a real contrast in styles, pitting Ostapenko's big strokes against Bacsinszky's changing speeds and drop shots.

The 47th-ranked Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a major until this week; Bacsinszky lost in the French Open semi-finals in 2015. They have never played each other in singles.

After that, No 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic faces No 3 Simona Halep of Romania. Each has lost one major final: Halep at Roland Garros in 2014, and Pliskova at the U.S. Open last year.

Pliskova would replace Angelique Kerber atop the rankings by making it to Saturday's final in Paris.

Halep would move to No 1 by winning the championship. Halep has won four of her previous five matches against Pliskova, all on hard courts.

However, all eyes will be on Rohan Bopanna and Garbiela Dabrowski as they compete in the Mixed Doubles final.

Here's the Order of Play for Thursday, Day 12 at Roland Garros:

Court Philippe Chatrier (12 noon local/3.30 PM IST)

Mixed doubles final

Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Robert Farah (GER/COL) v Gabriela Dabrowski/Rohan Bopanna (CAN/IND x7)

Not before 3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST

Women's singles semi-finals

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI x30)

Simona Halep (ROM x3) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2)