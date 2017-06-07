Live French Open 2017, Day 11, tennis scores and updates: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep play quarters

Because of rain on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had to wait a day to try to set up a semi-final showdown, and their matches are scheduled to begin earlier Wednesday.
In his quarter-final, nine-time French Open champion Nadal faces No 20 Pablo Carreno Busta; defending champion Djokovic plays No 6 Dominic Thiem in a rematch of a 2016 semi-final won by the Serb in straight sets.
The other men's quarter-finals, at the end of the day, are 2016 runner-up Andy Murray vs No 8 Kei Nishikori, and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka vs No 7 Marin Cilic.
In the last two women's quarter-finals, No 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic takes on No 28 Caroline Garcia, the last French player in either singles draw, while No 3 Simona Halep of Romania faces No 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a rematch of the Italian Open final won by Svitolina after Halep tore a ligament in her right ankle.
Pliskova and Halep both have a chance to move atop the WTA rankings after the tournament, depending on how each fares the rest of the way as No 1 Angelique Kerber lost in the first round last week.
Here's a look at the Order of Play for Wednesday:
Court Philippe Chatrier (11.00 AM local/2.30 PM IST)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x4)
Not before 2.00 PM local (5.30 PM IST)
Caroline Garcia (FRA x28) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2)
Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x8)
Court Suzanne Lenglen (11.00 AM local/2.30 PM IST)
Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) v Novak Djokovic (SRB x2)
Not before 2.00 PM local (5.30 PM IST)
Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) v Simona Halep (ROM x3)
Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 02:40 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 02:41 pm
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Highlights
Nadal holds and Djokovic holds to start off their matches, lead 1-0
Strong start by both the higher-ranked players in their respective matches
And Nadal is the first one to break! He takes a 2-0 lead in the oepning set.
First up on this hectic Wednesday:
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem
The players are out on court and warming up.
15:03 (IST)
Take a look at how Thiem broke Djokovic's serve!
14:59 (IST)
Thiem breaks! Carreno Busta breaks back!
It's all happening right now in both the matches. Thiem secures an early break to take a 2-1 lead over Djokovic
Carreno Busta breaks back to bring it back on serve at 1-2.
14:58 (IST)
Nadal holds and Djokovic holds to start off their matches, lead 1-0
Strong start by both the higher-ranked players in their respective matches
And Nadal is the first one to break! He takes a 2-0 lead in the oepning set.
14:43 (IST)
Head-to-head stats:
Nadal leads Carreno Busta 3-0
Djokovic leads over Thiem 5-0
However, Nadal and Thiem are the pn;y two players to make the men's quarter-finals without dropping a set.
14:41 (IST)
First up on this hectic Wednesday:
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem
The players are out on court and warming up.
13:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome! Bonjour et bienvenue!
This is our live coverage of what promises to be an extremely packed, yet exciting, day at the French Open. Thanks to the rain delays on Tuesday, there are six quarter-finals scheduled at Roland Garros for Wednesday. All four of the men's and the remaining two in the women's section. Stay tuned for regular updates and live scores from all the matches throughout the day.