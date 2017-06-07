Live French Open 2017, Day 11, tennis scores and updates: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep play quarters

Because of rain on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had to wait a day to try to set up a semi-final showdown, and their matches are scheduled to begin earlier Wednesday.

In his quarter-final, nine-time French Open champion Nadal faces No 20 Pablo Carreno Busta; defending champion Djokovic plays No 6 Dominic Thiem in a rematch of a 2016 semi-final won by the Serb in straight sets.

The other men's quarter-finals, at the end of the day, are 2016 runner-up Andy Murray vs No 8 Kei Nishikori, and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka vs No 7 Marin Cilic.

In the last two women's quarter-finals, No 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic takes on No 28 Caroline Garcia, the last French player in either singles draw, while No 3 Simona Halep of Romania faces No 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a rematch of the Italian Open final won by Svitolina after Halep tore a ligament in her right ankle.

Pliskova and Halep both have a chance to move atop the WTA rankings after the tournament, depending on how each fares the rest of the way as No 1 Angelique Kerber lost in the first round last week.

Here's a look at the Order of Play for Wednesday:

Court Philippe Chatrier (11.00 AM local/2.30 PM IST)

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x4)

Not before 2.00 PM local (5.30 PM IST)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x28) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x8)

Court Suzanne Lenglen (11.00 AM local/2.30 PM IST)

Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) v Novak Djokovic (SRB x2)

Not before 2.00 PM local (5.30 PM IST)

Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) v Simona Halep (ROM x3)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)