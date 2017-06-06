Live French Open 2017, Day 10, tennis scores and updates: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Kristina Mladenovic play quarters

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can set up a semi-final showdown with victories on Tuesday. In his quarter-final, nine-time French Open champion Nadal faces No 20 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal is 3-0 against Carreno Busta.
"I'm sure he's going to be as motivated as ever, so I expect him to come out and really play his best," said Djokovic, who has won all five matches, and 11 of 12 sets, he's played against Thiem.
"I'm going to be ready for that."
There are some milestones at stake, too: Nadal can become the first man in the professional era to reach 10 semi-finals at Roland Garros; Djokovic can reach a seventh consecutive French Open semi-final and break a tie with Jimmy Connors for second place with a 234th Grand Slam match win (Roger Federer's record is 314).
In the women's quarter-finals, former No 1 Caroline Wozniacki meets 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko, and No 13 Kristina Mladenovic faces No 30 Timea Bacsinszky. Only Bacsinszky has been to the French Open semi-finals in the past, losing to Serena Williams at that stage in 2015.
Mladenovic, one of the pre-tournament favourites, has taken the crowd by storm with her never-say-die attitude and ability to thrive under pressure, and the hope on the Roland Garros walkways is that she will succeed Mary Pierce, who was the last Frenchwoman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.
Bacsinszky, however, will be a tough nut to crack.
The number 30 seed reached the semi-finals here in 2015 while Mladenovic is playing in only her second Grand Slam quarter-final.
Here's the Order of Play for Tuesday:
Court Philippe Chatrier (1400 local/5.30 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Quarter-finals
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA #13) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI #30)
Men's Singles - Quarter-finals
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP #20) v Rafael Nadal (ESP #4)
Court Suzanne Lenglen (1400 local/5.30 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Quarter-finals
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN #11)
Men's Singles - Quarter-finals
Dominic Thiem (AUT #6) v Novak Djokovic (SRB #2)
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 03:45 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 03:45 pm
Jun, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
16:11 (IST)
So, the quarter-finals are scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST, just about an hour and a half from now. But this is the current scene at Roland Garros. Does mot look good at all.
16:07 (IST)
Breaking down the quarter-final line-ups:
In the men's section, out of the projected quarter-finalists, only Milos Raonic is the one who failed to make it to the last-eight. And the Canadian was on the losing end of a high-quality, tight five-setter that ended 8-6 in Pablo Carreno Busta's favour.
The women's draw presents a different picture. Only three women from the projected quarter-finalists actually made it to the last-eight and they are all in the bottom half -- Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Plsikova. But when you actually look at the records of all the quarter-finalists, you realise that things really aren't as chaotic as projected.
None of the eight players left in that field has ever won a Grand Slam tournament, but they do include three Junior Slam winners. Here are the quarter-finalists: five of them are in the top-10 in the WTA Race (Svitolina, Pliskova, Halep, Wozniacki and Mladenovic); Timea Bacsisnszky is in her third straight quarter-final here; 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko is a rising young star and Caroline Garcia is finally living up to her potential.
Looking at both the QF line-ups, I know the one that definitely feels more exciting to me.
15:31 (IST)
French Open women's singles quarter-finals line-up:
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN #11)
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA #13) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI #30)
Elina Svitolina (UKR #5) v Simona Halep (ROM #3)
Caroline Garcia (FRA #28) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE #2)
15:31 (IST)
French Open men's singles quarter-finals line-up:
Andy Murray (GBR #1) v Kei Nishikori (JPN #8)
Stan Wawrinka (SUI #3) v Marin Cilic (CRO #7)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP #20) v Rafael Nadal (ESP #4)
Dominic Thiem (AUT #6) v Novak Djokovic (SRB #2)
15:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open! We have reached the business end of the second Slam of the year and it's quarter-finals day at Roland Garros! Stay tuned for live scores and regular updates for the matches through the day.