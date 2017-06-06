Live French Open 2017, Day 10, tennis scores and updates: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Kristina Mladenovic play quarters

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can set up a semi-final showdown with victories on Tuesday. In his quarter-final, nine-time French Open champion Nadal faces No 20 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal is 3-0 against Carreno Busta.

"I'm sure he's going to be as motivated as ever, so I expect him to come out and really play his best," said Djokovic, who has won all five matches, and 11 of 12 sets, he's played against Thiem.

"I'm going to be ready for that."

There are some milestones at stake, too: Nadal can become the first man in the professional era to reach 10 semi-finals at Roland Garros; Djokovic can reach a seventh consecutive French Open semi-final and break a tie with Jimmy Connors for second place with a 234th Grand Slam match win (Roger Federer's record is 314).

In the women's quarter-finals, former No 1 Caroline Wozniacki meets 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko, and No 13 Kristina Mladenovic faces No 30 Timea Bacsinszky. Only Bacsinszky has been to the French Open semi-finals in the past, losing to Serena Williams at that stage in 2015.

Mladenovic, one of the pre-tournament favourites, has taken the crowd by storm with her never-say-die attitude and ability to thrive under pressure, and the hope on the Roland Garros walkways is that she will succeed Mary Pierce, who was the last Frenchwoman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

Bacsinszky, however, will be a tough nut to crack.

The number 30 seed reached the semi-finals here in 2015 while Mladenovic is playing in only her second Grand Slam quarter-final.

Here's the Order of Play for Tuesday:

Court Philippe Chatrier (1400 local/5.30 PM IST)

Women's Singles - Quarter-finals

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA #13) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI #30)

Men's Singles - Quarter-finals

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP #20) v Rafael Nadal (ESP #4)

Court Suzanne Lenglen (1400 local/5.30 PM IST)

Women's Singles - Quarter-finals

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN #11)

Men's Singles - Quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem (AUT #6) v Novak Djokovic (SRB #2)