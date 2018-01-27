Live football score and updates, ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos: Hosts fancy win over bottom-placed visitors

Preview: Kerala Blasters will fancy a win over bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos on Saturday as they look to push for the top four spots in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Since the appointment of David James as the head coach at the turn of the year, Kerala registered two wins and a draw in his first three games before suffering two consecutive defeats.

They are currently seventh in the league standings with 14 points from their 12 games, and desperately need a win against Delhi Dynamos when the two sides meet at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to keep their hopes of making it to the top four places alive.

"Obviously, it's not a position we wanted to be in at the start of the season. We have been watching games and hoping there are wins for the teams below us so that it gives us a chance to catch up with teams above us on the table," James said at the pre-match press conference.

"But it's simple, we have got six games in hand and we plan to win all of them. But that still might not be enough."

To strengthen their chances, Kerala Blasters have also signed Icelandic striker Gudjon Baldvinsson to replace Dutch striker Mark Sifneos, who was released from the club earlier this week.

"Gudjon gives a different option going forward. He is an accomplished player in Iceland," James said.

The Kerala Blasters coach also hinted that the club may sign a few more players before the January transfer window closes.

For Delhi, a place in the top four may be out of reach already but they still have a lot to play for. "For us, there is not much chance of making it to the top four now," Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal conceded.

But the Spanish tactician added that his side will want to win the remaining games to finish the season on a high.

And for the game against Kerala, there will be added determination in his side after having suffered a 1-3 loss to them at home in the first leg played earlier in the month.

