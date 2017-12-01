Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 draw.

Germany, Brazil and Argentina are all in the first pot along with France, European champions Portugal, Belgium, Poland and the hosts.

But if those nations are certain of avoiding each other, danger lurks in pot two, where the Spanish – the 2010 winners rebuilt into a formidable force by Julen Lopetegui – lie along with England.

FIFA will keep apart sides from the same continent with the exception of Europe, which has 14 representatives to go into eight groups.

France and Spain were even drawn together during one practice run of the draw, while alternatively, there is the possibility of England being drawn with Iceland, who humiliated them at Euro 2016.