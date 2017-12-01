Diego Maradona will be reunited on stage with World Cup rival Gary Lineker at the draw in Moscow next week.
Maradona will represent Argentina in the State Kremlin Palace, where all eight World Cup-winning nations will send a playing great to assist in the draw, FIFA said Tuesday.
Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 title, eliminating Lineker's England in the quarterfinals with the help of his "Hand of God" goal in Mexico City.
Minutes later, Maradona scored one of the best goals in World Cup history, before Lineker pulled England close in a 2-1 loss. Maradona was voted player of the tournament and Lineker was the top scorer with six goals.
Lineker will host the 32-nation ceremony on 1 December. England will be officially represented by Gordon Banks, goalkeeper on the 1966 team.
The other draw assistants are Laurent Blanc, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Forlan, Carles Puyol, and Nikita Simonyan for host Russia.
Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose will bring the World Cup trophy on stage.
Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 07:55 pm | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017 09:16 pm
Highlights
21:16 (IST)
Get ready for England vs Belgium! They take the G4 position. Why is Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate sweating? Roberto Martinez looks calm.
21:14 (IST)
Uruguay join Russia in Group A as they take the fourth position.
Oh, and Spain will clash into Portugal in Group B. They take position B2. Meanwhile, Peru join France in Group C, and Croatia will face Argentina in Group D.
21:11 (IST)
Brazil go into Group E, while Group F features reigning world champions Germany. Group G includes Belgium, who were unbeaten in the qualifying round. Group H contains Poland.
21:07 (IST)
As expected, Russia are drawn as team A1. Portugal into Group B, in position one (all the Pot 1 teams will be in position one in their respective groups). Meanwhile, France take first place in Group C, and Argentina go into Group D.
21:05 (IST)
20:56 (IST)
A FIFA draw can never be complete without a folk dancing act! We know that you guys cannot wait for the draw. Erm, opening ceremonies are meant to be like this.
20:51 (IST)
And the coveted trophy has arrived. Germany legend Miroslav Klose brings it up on the stage. “It’s a wonderful trophy,” he says. Just imagine winning the World Cup in your last match for your country. He is one of those lucky ones!
20:46 (IST)
Vladimir Putin: "The most coveted trophy will be won by the team showing the most resilience. I would like to wish success to all the teams and I call upon all loyal fans to come to Russia and enjoy the finals of 2018."
Gianni Infantino: "The scene belongs to the football legends. Now that we have set the scene, we can let the artists celebrate football over the world. Enjoy the draw and enjoy the kick-off and enjoy football next summer here in Russia."
20:36 (IST)
The coverage of the draw is about to start now. Russian president Vladimir Putin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have entered the stage for their respective speeches.
20:33 (IST)
20:28 (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: From darkhorses Japan to debutants Panama, here's a look at teams in Pot 4
Moscow: A guide to the teams in Pot 4 in Friday's draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia: AUSTRALIA Qualified for a fourth consecutive World Cup, but had to take the long route to Russia after failing to secure direct entry in Asia because of a slightly inferior goal difference to Saudi Arabia.
http://www.firstpost.com
20:28 (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: From giant-kilers Iceland to Keylor Navas's Costa Rica, here's a look at teams in Pot 3
A look at the teams that are there in Pot 3 of the draw of FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be held on Friday.
http://www.firstpost.com
20:20 (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: From former champions Spain to underachievers England, here's a look at teams in Pot 2
Moscow: A guide to the teams in Pot 2 in Friday's draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia: COLOMBIA Reached the quarterfinals four years ago in Brazil and has the talent to do it again.
http://www.firstpost.com
20:20 (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2018 draw: From title-holders Germany to hosts Russia, here's a look at teams in Pot 1
Moscow: A guide to the teams in Pot 1 in Friday's draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia: GERMANY The World Cup holders are in good shape to defend their title after being unbeaten in all games in 2017.
http://www.firstpost.com
20:19 (IST)
19:22 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 draw.
Germany, Brazil and Argentina are all in the first pot along with France, European champions Portugal, Belgium, Poland and the hosts.
But if those nations are certain of avoiding each other, danger lurks in pot two, where the Spanish – the 2010 winners rebuilt into a formidable force by Julen Lopetegui – lie along with England.
FIFA will keep apart sides from the same continent with the exception of Europe, which has 14 representatives to go into eight groups.
France and Spain were even drawn together during one practice run of the draw, while alternatively, there is the possibility of England being drawn with Iceland, who humiliated them at Euro 2016.