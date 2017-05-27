LIVE FA Cup final, Arsenal vs Chelsea, football live scores and updates: Alexis Sanchez gives Arsenal the lead against Chelsea

Antonio Conte has already surpassed expectations in his first year as Chelsea manager and a victory in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal would complete arguably the greatest season in the club's history.
A second Double, following the one completed by Conte's fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti in 2010, was not even on the radar last August when all the talk was of an expected battle for supremacy between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.
Yet Conte's side rewrote the script and swept to the Premier League title by seven points from Tottenham Hotspur and are the favourites to round off a remarkable campaign by beating the Gunners at Wembley.
Ancelotti's powerhouse side, featuring the likes of John Terry, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Michael Ballack and Frank Lampard, had been favourites for the title and enjoyed a relatively straightforward run to the Cup final where they beat a Portsmouth side who were already relegated.
Conte's side, largely unchanged from the one that finished in a woeful 10th place in the Premier League last season, beat Manchester United in the quarter-finals and title rivals Tottenham in the semis, and now face the competition's most successful club in the showpiece final.
Chelsea skipper John Terry, who will leave the club at the end of the season after 22 years, said that anything other than a win would tarnish their achievements.
"You work all season long to be where you want to be and lift that trophy so the lads are fully focused," five-times Cup winner Terry, who is likely to be on the bench on Saturday, told a news conference on Wednesday.
"I've been on the receiving end of losing Cup finals and it's not a nice feeling on the last day of the season."
While Chelsea are one win away from the Double, Arsenal are desperately trying to end the season on a high after finishing fifth in the Premier League - their lowest finish since Arsene Wenger arrived in north London in 1996.
Arsenal have won the competition twice in the last three seasons but on both occasions they had also sealed Champions League qualification after a top-four finish.
This time lifting the trophy would be a "consolation" in what could still turn out to be Wenger's last in charge.
"Would it be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. It's not about me, it's about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it," Wenger, whose future has clouded much of Arsenal's season, said on Wednesday.
While Chelsea finished 18 points ahead of Arsenal in the table despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates in the early weeks of Conte's tenure, a one-off final on the wide expanses of Wembley's lush turf looks hard to call.
Sizzling temperatures are expected on Saturday which could potentially help Arsenal's creative players, although Wenger is faced with a shortage of defenders with Laurent Koscielny suspended and Gabriel ruled out injured.
Should Arsenal wreck Chelsea's Double bid it would be Wenger's seventh FA Cup - matching the number of times Chelsea have lifted the trophy in their history.
"I want to win the cup because I think the team has redressed very well the situation on the sporting side," said Wenger, whose side won their last five league games. It would be a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months."
With inputs from Reuters
Published Date: May 27, 2017 10:15 pm | Updated Date: May 27, 2017 10:16 pm
May, 27 2017 IST
Highlights
5' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez gives Arsenal the lead with the outside of his right boot! What is happening? Chelsea players are protesting as Aaron Ramsey was probably in an offside position but the linesman says he had no involvement whatsoever. This is a dream start for Arsene Wenger.
22:37 (IST)
Where have the real Arsenal gone? Even the slapstick defending has been absent so far. Per Mertesacker is settling down well in his new role. The German has never played in three-man backline. He made two great tackles on Diego Costa, but there are a few signs that Chelsea are coming to life.
22:35 (IST)
This is a magnificent start from Arsenal. Chelsea can't touch the ball. Where is N'golo Kante when you need him? Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have been posing plenty of problems for Chelsea's defence. Garry Cahill prevents calamity as he clears Ozil's attempt off the line. Danny Welbeck hits the posts with a header. Chelsea look lethargic and this has been a pleasant but surprising start to the FA Cup final. Can Arsenal capitalise and score a second?
22:35 (IST)
Elsewhere, a certain former Chelsea manager has been hobnobbing with a certain famous Manchester Untied fan.
22:34 (IST)
25' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are trying their best to ruffle a few feathers with Pedro making off the ball runs to test Per Mertesacker. Monreal is taking care of the left flank even though he has the support of Chamberlain's pace. Chelsea are crowding in the midfield and it looks like the Gunners will try to break the play and look for counterattacks. Something different from Wenger there.
22:28 (IST)
In case you missed it....
22:27 (IST)
20' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Tactically, Arsenal have outnumbered Chelsea since the time referee blew his whistle. Victor Moses, who has been the poster boy of Conte's splendid season, is unable to track back at times and that has allowed Sanchez to drift in with his blistering pace. He is the biggest threat for Chelsea tonight. David Luiz must play as a sweeper defender to avoid through balls from the middle of the park.
22:23 (IST)
15' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
In the last five minutes, the only notable thing from Conte's side has been Gary Cahill's clearance off the line. Sanchez is cutting in with ease as he finds Mesut Ozil with a lovely little through ball only to see Cahill clear it. Courtios was caught in no man's land. Weird!
22:22 (IST)
Diego Costa and Rob Holding in a first tussle. That will be an interesting battle. The young Arsenal defender has never before played the experienced Spaniard. There is a great intensity and ferocity to this game early on.
22:19 (IST)
10' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
It is a strange start for Chelsea as Eden Hazard hasn't touched the ball yet. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramsey are setting up for Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck up front.
22:14 (IST)
22:12 (IST)
5' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez gives Arsenal the lead with the outside of his right boot! What is happening? Chelsea players are protesting as Aaron Ramsey was probably in an offside position but the linesman says he had no involvement whatsoever. This is a dream start for Arsene Wenger.
22:03 (IST)
The players are out on the pitch! Arsenal in their famous red shirts, Chelsea wearing their storied blue. This is going to be one hell of a contest!
21:55 (IST)
Wenger may win the FA Cup for a record seventh time today, but that is not at the heart of this match for Arsenal. His future, and arguably that of the club, is. Will he stay or will he go? Earlier this week he said the debate over his future was 'artificial' and that a decision on populist grounds shouldn't be made. Those comments were aloof, but this match will go a long way in clarifying the future of the Frenchman.
21:47 (IST)
John Terry's name received cheers from the Chelsea and boos from the Arsenal fans when announced over the PA system. Will he get a few minutes tonight for a fond farewell? Diego Costa is another player who may be making his last Chelsea appearance on the night. Is he China-bound for silly money? You'd think Antonio Conte would want to keep him after his excellent season. He is the perfect fit for this fixture. Chelsea's number 19 has bruised and bullied Arsenal plenty of times in the past, but beneath that veneer of brutality and aggression lies a striker who is so complete as a player. He is crucial to Chelsea's forward propulsion. His dark energy and goal scoring prowess could be key against Arsenal.
21:44 (IST)
Arsene Wenger has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons but what if he wins tonight? Will this change what some of the Gunners think about him still being at the club? Or will he decide to hang his boots if at all Arsenal lose on the night? There are numerous questions ahead of the FA Cup final and Wenger certainly knows that the onus will be on him.
21:34 (IST)
It is a strange move from Arsene Wenger. His defence has already been weakened and David Ospina's inclusion may make Arsenal's back three even more jittery. Per Mertesacker has a huge responsibility tonight. His reading of the game is superb and so are his organisational skills, but he is not very fast and prone to be being turned by Eden Hazard and Co. No surprises in the Chelsea starting XI.
21:28 (IST)
STAT ATTACK:
Per Mertesacker has played just 37 minutes worth of football in the past 13 months. This is interesting.
21:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome from Wembley Stadium in North London. This final is the pinnacle of the English game, Chelsea and Arsenal play in the 136th FA Cup final, and the team news is just out. Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is dropped in favour of David Ospina. German defender Per Mertesacker comes in for the suspended Laurent Koscielny. Nemanja Matic starts ahead of Cesc Fabregas for a full-strength Chelsea. Wembley is bathing in sunshine and there is a crackle in the air. The fans are starting to fill the stands. This place will be rocking in a good 45 minutes.
21:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium. Arsenal can salvage their not-so-good season by lifting the FA Cup trophy for the 13th time whereas Premier League champions Chelsea are eyeing a domestic double in this special London derby. So stick around and enjoy our live blog.