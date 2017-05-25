Live Europa League final, Manchester United vs Ajax Amsterdam, football score and updates: Ajax 0-1 United at HT

Preview: Manchester United and Ajax will both have a chance to burnish their proud European traditions and finish the season on a high note as they meet in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm on Wednesday.
The game pits the financial might and strong defence of a United team that has conceded just seven goals in the competition against a youthful Ajax team that is capable of offensive fireworks, but has struggled away from home.
"Many in Holland said it was not possible for a Dutch team to play in the final because the financial difference in Europe between the big clubs and the Dutch clubs is so big now, but we managed it," Ajax manager Peter Bosz told a media conference over the weekend.
Despite their monetary muscle, Jose Mourinho's side struggled to keep up with the pace-setters in the Premier League and looked sluggish at times in the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Having finished outside the top four in England and lost striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a serious knee injury, United are now depending on victory at the Friends Arena in Stockholm to get them into next season's Champions League.
Mindful of the risk of injury over the final weeks of the campaign, Mourinho has been careful to rest key players like Paul Pogba ahead of the final.
The French midfielder, who cost a reputed 105 million euros ($117.98 million) when he joined United last summer, was withdrawn just before half-time in United's final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The historic significance of the date will not be lost on Ajax as the final will be played 22 years to the day after their storied 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final.
That Ajax team featured Danny Blind, whose son Daley will play for United on Wednesday, and Patrick Kluivert, father of current Ajax winger Justin Kluivert.
Ajax were pipped to the Dutch title by bitter rivals Feyenoord, and though they made next season's Champions League qualifiers, they will be eager to add to their European trophy cabinet.
Regularly featuring players in their teens or early twenties, Ajax boast a fantastic array of attacking talent, with Danish striker Kasper Dolberg combining strength, touch and finishing to make him the fulcrum of their attack.
But their relative inexperience and poor away record in the tournament would suggest that they may struggle against a disciplined, physical United side that desperately needs a big win to salvage their season.
Published Date: May 25, 2017 01:04 am | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 01:06 am
May, 25 2017 IST
Highlights
GOAL! Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Unfortunate for Ajax as Paul Pogba's weak effort takes a wicked deflection to take the ball past a helpless Onana. Just when Ajax were getting their act together United take the lead. Huge test of character of this young Ajax side now
KICK OFF! Manchester United have made a really quick start in Stockholm. Paul Pogba with an early chance to work the Ajax goalkeeper, but the Frenchman fails to make it count. United look more settled team so far. The young Ajax team is yet to get going in this game
Here are the line-ups
Manchester United XI: Romero, Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Mkhitaryan
Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Carrick, Lingard, Martial, Rooney
Ajax Amsterdam XI: Onana, Veltman, Riedewald, Sanchez, De Ligt, Klaassen, Schone, Ziyech, Traore, Younes, Dolberg
Subs: Boer, Tete, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Kluivert, Neres
01:05 (IST)
HT Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United have produced a typical Jose Mourinho performance. They haven't been exhillerating, but have been very effective. Ajax have shaded possession, but Sergio Romero has been largely untroubled. Theu inexperience in the Dutch side is showing here. They need up their game to turn this game around. United have been comfotable so far
01:01 (IST)
Ajax have the possession, but Manchester United are in control. They are playing with all their experience and know how to preserve a lead. To use a 'Wengerism' it is all a bit 'sterile' from Ajax.
00:59 (IST)
00:58 (IST)
40' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Watch out for Ajax's Bertrand Traore. He is a brilliant player. He proved that much with Burkina Faso at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. He is a menace on Ajax's right. He keeps tracking back and picks up the ball. He is involved tonight, but needs to be more decisive.
00:54 (IST)
You have to give credit to Pogba today. He is up for it. His season has often been disappointing with indifferent performances, but he is full of energy tonight.
00:54 (IST)
35' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United are settled in their shape and Ajax are finding it tough to find a way through their back line. The Dutch side is started to see a bit more of the ball but United in control at the moment
00:48 (IST)
The momentum is with Manchester United now. That is perhaps a bit of an understatement. We are midway the first half and Ajax haven't really got going. They have possession but offer little penetration. Mourinho can be satisfied for now.
00:48 (IST)
Yellow Card for Henrikh Mkhitaryan!
00:46 (IST)
Pogba celebrating after opening the scoring on the night
00:45 (IST)
00:45 (IST)
25' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Ajax are having more of the ball. They haven't been too affected by the goal. United though continue to look dangerous on the break. Antonio Valencia comes close to doubling United's lead as finds space to shoot. Onana makes the save. Perhaps this is going to be the pattern of the game now.
00:43 (IST)
00:43 (IST)
Ajax though have already won this match when it comes to fan support. The Dutch fans are roaring and boisterous. They may play a pivotal role in helping Ajax settle, which Bosz's team needs to do.
00:42 (IST)
GOAL. It's not a surprise, but Manchester United are disciplined and structure, Two of Mourinho's buzzword. How far will it carry the English? Far, maybe. Pogba opens the scoring with a deflected shot. He gets too much space. This will be a true test of Ajax now. They will have to apply all their cunning and attacking play. The final has come alive after a cagey and tense start.
00:40 (IST)
20' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Ajax have responded well since going behind to that Pogba goal. They have not let the shoulders drop and have taken the attack back to United. But the Dutch side need to be wary of the counter-attack from United especially with the pace of Marcus Rashford upfront
00:37 (IST)
00:35 (IST)
Ajax are playing their trademark 4-3-3 system. Mourinho paces up and down in his technical area - hands in his pockets. Marcus Rashford has looked United's most dangerous player in the first quarter of an hour. Ajax started a bit nervous
00:33 (IST)
15' Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 Manchester United
Ajax have found their feet now and United are dropping deep in their own half. Younes and Traore combined beautfiully to have Ajax's first attempt of the night but Sergio Romero was untroubled
00:30 (IST)
United fans have been slightly quiet today, but there is no shortage of numbers
00:28 (IST)
00:27 (IST)
00:27 (IST)
Ajax fans have created top atmosphere in Stockholm today
00:26 (IST)
00:24 (IST)
7' Manchester United 0-0 Ajax Amsterdam
There is a real sense of occasion here. The stakes are high. Will it be Ajax triumphing or Manchester United salvaging their poor season. That would be disastrous for Jose Mourinho. In 90 minutes time - if require 120 - we will know. Last year Sevilla defeated Liverpool in Basel.
00:15 (IST)
A minute's silence being observed in the Freind's Arena in the memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attacks. The kick is just minutes away now
00:13 (IST)
23:39 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Europa League Final between Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam in Stockholm. A young Ajax side are looking to win the club's first European trophy after 22 years, while Manchester United who have had a season to forget in the Premier League would be looking to win their second trophy of the season and more importantly qualify for next season's Champions League. Who will come out on top. Stick around to catch all the updates from Stockholm