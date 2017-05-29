Live England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Lords: Cricket score and updates

Toggle between above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

London: South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to field against England in the third one-day international at Lord's on Monday.

England, ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh across London at The Oval on Thursday, made several changes to the side that beat the Proteas by two runs at Southampton on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match series.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who struck a superb 101 at Southampton and fast bowler Mark Wood, who defended a target of seven runs off the last over, were both rested.

So too were pacemen Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes, as well as off-spinner Moeen Ali.

England gave an ODI debut to Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones on his Lord's home ground, with Middlesex team-mate Steven Finn recalled together with David Wiley and Jonny Bairstow.

It was the third time this series that de Villiers had won the toss and elected to field, with overcast conditions and a green-tinged pitch offering the promise of assistance for his quicker bowlers.

South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, also rang the changes with fast bowler Morne Morkel called up for his first match of the series, with JP Duminy and Wayne Parnell returning to the side.

Farhaan Behardien, along with bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius missed out.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Jake Ball

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

