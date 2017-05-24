Live England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Cricket score and updates

Toss report: South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to field against England in the day/night first one-day international at Headingley on Wednesday.

England recalled all three players who had been allowed extended spells in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League -- star all-rounder Ben Stokes, paceman Chris Woakes and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

That meant England dropped Jonny Bairstow on his Yorkshire home ground after the wicket-keeper/batsman starred in England's recent 2-0 ODI home series win over Ireland.

But there was a recall for off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

South Africa, the world's number one ranked ODI side, selected Wayne Parnell ahead of Dwaine Pretorius, while fast bowler Morne Morkel was left out.

This three-match series serves as a warm-up for both sides ahead of next week's start of the Champions Trophy tournament in England which will feature the world's top eight ODI teams.

A minute's silence in memory of those killed in the Manchester terror attack on Monday was due to be observed before play started, with players from both teams wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

The series continues at Southampton on Saturday and finishes at Lord's on Monday.

Teams

England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)