Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth began their campaign at the season-ending World Superseries Finals in contrasting styles at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Wednesday.
While Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in an hour and four minutes in her Group A opener, Srikanth fell against Danish world champion Viktor Axelsen, who took only 38 minutes to register a 21-13, 21-17 win in Group B.
Three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will meet Sayaka Sato of Japan on Thursday.
Sayaka lost to compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 19-21 in 31 minutes on the opening day
Srikanth will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in his next match.
Chou Tien lost to Chinese Shi Yuqi 19-21, 17-21 in 31 minutes on Wednesday.
Published Date: Dec 14, 2017 11:12 am | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017 12:58 pm
Here's the schedule:
Men's singles:
Son Wan Ho vs Ng Ka Long Angus (Group A)
Viktor Axelsen vs Shi Yuqi (Group B)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen (Group B)
Women's singles:
Tai Tzu Ying vs Ratchanok Intanon (Group B)
PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Sato (Group A)
Akane Yamaguchi vs He Bingjiao (Group A)
Sung Ji Hyun vs Chen Yufei (Group B)
12:58 (IST)
Chen Yufei wins opening game: 21-16
The 19-year-old Chinese shuttler has the upper hand in this important group clash after sealing the opening game. Sung needs to up her defensive strokes to stop Chen from attacking from the mid-court area.
12:37 (IST)
Next up, Sung Ji Hyun will be in action against Chen Yufei of China in a group match. Both shuttlers are known for their range and variety of shots.
12:29 (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi beats He Bingjiao to top Group A
It wasn't an easy victory for Yamaguchi but she looked comfortable throughout the match despite losing focus in the second game. He couldn't match up with the fast-paced game of Yamaguchi in the third game and looks like her campaign is all but over.
12:22 (IST)
At the mid-game break of the third game, it is Yamaguchi who leads 11-5 against He Bingjiao. Looks like she will run away with the healthy lead.
12:18 (IST)
He Bingjiao bounces back, claims second game 21-13
China's 20-year-old He proved to be a handful for Akane Yamaguchi in the second game with excellent court coverage and drop shots near the sidelines. Despite winning the opening game convincingly, Yamaguchi succumbed to the pressure after the break.
12:07 (IST)
Ng Ka Long Angus beats Son Wan Ho: 21-15, 13-21, 21-16
The Hong Kong ace outsmarted Son in an 80-minute encounter to seal his first win of the group. Ng relied on his brilliant overall game where he mixed his strokes well from the front of the court to take an early lead and finish the game quickly.
11:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, Akane Yamaguchi wins the opening game against He Bingjiao.
A 21-14 win for the Japanese ace who has been hitting booming smashes to outclass He. The second game gets underway.
11:43 (IST)
11-8! Ng has a three-point lead over Son in the mid-game break of the decider. The Korean shuttler has been troubled by a series of unforced errors since the start of the all-important game.
11:25 (IST)
Son Wan Ho claws back: 1-1
The Korean wins the second game 21-13 to send the match into the deciding game. The former World No 1 played an attacking game with a series of deceptive strokes from the baseline to unsettle Ng.
11:19 (IST)
Son Wan Ho leads 15-10 in the second game. Ng hasn't been able to push Son towards the backcourt after a fantastic first-game win.
11:11 (IST)
Ng Ka Long Angus takes the opening game 21-15 against Son Wan Ho.
The Hong Kong ace has taken his defensive opponent by surprise in the first stanza. The Korean shuttler will look to force this match into a decider.
11:00 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 2 of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. We will bring you the live scores and updates from a host of mouth-watering fixtures as world's top shuttlers cross swords in the final Superseries event of the calendar year.
So, stick around and cheer for your favourite shuttler!