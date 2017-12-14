Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth began their campaign at the season-ending World Superseries Finals in contrasting styles at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

While Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in an hour and four minutes in her Group A opener, Srikanth fell against Danish world champion Viktor Axelsen, who took only 38 minutes to register a 21-13, 21-17 win in Group B.

Three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will meet Sayaka Sato of Japan on Thursday.

Sayaka lost to compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 19-21 in 31 minutes on the opening day

Srikanth will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in his next match.

Chou Tien lost to Chinese Shi Yuqi 19-21, 17-21 in 31 minutes on Wednesday.