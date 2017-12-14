Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth began their campaign at the season-ending World Superseries Finals in contrasting styles at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Wednesday.
While Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in an hour and four minutes in her Group A opener, Srikanth fell against Danish world champion Viktor Axelsen, who took only 38 minutes to register a 21-13, 21-17 win in Group B.
Three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will meet Sayaka Sato of Japan on Thursday.
Sayaka lost to compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 19-21 in 31 minutes on the opening day
Srikanth will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in his next match.
Chou Tien lost to Chinese Shi Yuqi 19-21, 17-21 in 31 minutes on Wednesday.
Published Date: Dec 14, 2017 11:12 am | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017 11:28 am
Here's the schedule:
Men's singles:
Son Wan Ho vs Ng Ka Long Angus (Group A)
Viktor Axelsen vs Shi Yuqi (Group B)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen (Group B)
Women's singles:
Tai Tzu Ying vs Ratchanok Intanon (Group B)
PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Sato (Group A)
Akane Yamaguchi vs He Bingjiao (Group A)
Sung Ji Hyun vs Chen Yufei (Group B)
11:25 (IST)
Son Wan Ho claws back: 1-1
The Korean wins the second game 21-13 to send the match into the deciding game. The former World No 1 played an attacking game with a series of deceptive strokes from the baseline to unsettle Ng.
11:19 (IST)
Son Wan Ho leads 15-10 in the second game. Ng hasn't been able to push Son towards the backcourt after a fantastic first-game win.
11:11 (IST)
Ng Ka Long Angus takes the opening game 21-15 against Son Wan Ho.
The Hong Kong ace has taken his defensive opponent by surprise in the first stanza. The Korean shuttler will look to force this match into a decider.
11:00 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 2 of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. We will bring you the live scores and updates from a host of mouth-watering fixtures as world's top shuttlers cross swords in the final Superseries event of the calendar year.
So, stick around and cheer for your favourite shuttler!