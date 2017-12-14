Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth began their campaign at the season-ending World Superseries Finals in contrasting styles at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Wednesday.
While Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in an hour and four minutes in her Group A opener, Srikanth fell against Danish world champion Viktor Axelsen, who took only 38 minutes to register a 21-13, 21-17 win in Group B.
Three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will meet Sayaka Sato of Japan on Thursday.
Sayaka lost to compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 19-21 in 31 minutes on the opening day
Srikanth will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in his next match.
Chou Tien lost to Chinese Shi Yuqi 19-21, 17-21 in 31 minutes on Wednesday.
Published Date: Dec 14, 2017 11:12 am | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017 03:47 pm
Highlights
Ratchanok Intanon enters semis
What a fantastic attacking display from the Thai ace. From shot selection to on-court movements, everything was on point for Intanon who unsettled Tai Tzu Ying in both the games. What's astonishing is that Intanon continued to focus on covering the court as it is one hell of a task to get the better of Tai in the second game.
With that win, she is through to the semi-finals, while Tai will have to play a do-or-die match tomorrow.
Intanon takes 1-0 lead
The Thai shuttler managed to outsmart the World No 1 Tai after the mid-game break to win the first hurdle 21-18. A close game but Intanon looked more confident while playing strokes from the side of the court. It will be interesting to see how Tai responds.
Chen Yufei beats Sung Ji Hyun
The Chinese shuttler rallied past her opponent with ease in 39 minutes to register a comprehensive 21-16, 21-13 win. Chen's flick shots from the net did the damage in both the games as Sung couldn't lift the shuttle from the sidelines. With that loss, the Korean is out of the showpiece event.
Akane Yamaguchi beats He Bingjiao to top Group A
It wasn't an easy victory for Yamaguchi but she looked comfortable throughout the match despite losing focus in the second game. He couldn't match up with the fast-paced game of Yamaguchi in the third game and looks like her campaign is all but over.
He Bingjiao bounces back, claims second game 21-13
China's 20-year-old He proved to be a handful for Akane Yamaguchi in the second game with excellent court coverage and drop shots near the sidelines. Despite winning the opening game convincingly, Yamaguchi succumbed to the pressure after the break.
Ng Ka Long Angus beats Son Wan Ho: 21-15, 13-21, 21-16
The Hong Kong ace outsmarted Son in an 80-minute encounter to seal his first win of the group. Ng relied on his brilliant overall game where he mixed his strokes well from the front of the court to take an early lead and finish the game quickly.
Son Wan Ho claws back: 1-1
The Korean wins the second game 21-13 to send the match into the deciding game. The former World No 1 played an attacking game with a series of deceptive strokes from the baseline to unsettle Ng.
Here's the schedule:
Men's singles:
Son Wan Ho vs Ng Ka Long Angus (Group A)
Viktor Axelsen vs Shi Yuqi (Group B)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen (Group B)
Women's singles:
Tai Tzu Ying vs Ratchanok Intanon (Group B)
PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Sato (Group A)
Akane Yamaguchi vs He Bingjiao (Group A)
Sung Ji Hyun vs Chen Yufei (Group B)
15:47 (IST)
11-8! Shi Yuqi has displayed impressive tenacity in his inaugural year-ending Superseries Finals to move up from 4-9 down to go into the mid-game interval with just a 3-point deficit against the World No 1 Viktor Axelsen. The Dane has been raining powerful smashes one after the other but the Chinese shuttler has fought back hard
15:36 (IST)
It is time for the men's singles match between World No 1 Viktor Axelsen and former World No 2 Shi Yuqi from China. Both players are now on the court and both these players are coming into the game riding on victories against Kidambi Srikanth and Chou Tien Chen respectively
15:33 (IST)
15:25 (IST)
19-16! Is that it?
Intanon is two points away from winning her second straight match of her group. This has been a brilliant match so far for the former champion.
15:23 (IST)
18-14! A healthy four-point lead for Intanon in the second game. Tai looks to have run short of ideas after the mid-game interval.
15:21 (IST)
15-12! Intanon plays a delicate slice drop to take Tai by surprise and extend her lead by three points. The Chinese Taipei ace is stretched at the forecourt.
15:19 (IST)
15:18 (IST)
11-10! Intanon leads by a single point at the mid-game interval of the second game against Tai. The Thai ace mixed her shots pretty smartly from the base position to deceive her opponent.
15:12 (IST)
15:12 (IST)
7-7! It's neck and neck in the second game between Intanon and Tai. We can see how the rallies have caused problems for both the shuttlers.
15:05 (IST)
14:59 (IST)
19-17! Tai squanders the opportunity to hit a flat smash and ends up hitting wide. Intanon gets another point as she inches towards an opening game win.
14:57 (IST)
16-15! What a turnaround
Four straight points for Tai as she begins to launch attacking strokes and smashes from the mid-court. She has successfully pushed Intanon towards the sidelines.
14:53 (IST)
13-10! Intanon seems to have taken the control of her shots after the mid-game break. Her strokes and positioning have been excellent.
14:51 (IST)
9-9! Tai Tzu Ying levels the score as we approach the mid-game break of the opening game. Intanon has been pushed towards the backcourt at times
14:44 (IST)
6-4! Intanon has started the opening game confidently. The Denmark Superseries Premier champion hits consecutive attacking strokes to take a two-point lead.
14:42 (IST)
The second session gets underway!
Ratchanok Intanon is in action against defending champion and World No 1 Ta Tzu Ying. Both the shuttlers have the ability to turn the game around in no time and that's what makes this clash one of the best matches to watch out for today.
13:27 (IST)
That brings us to the end of the first session of the second day.
The second session will begin at 2:30 IST, where India's Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Viktor Axelsen and Tai Tzu Ying are slated to play their second group matches.
13:25 (IST)
13:25 (IST)
13:24 (IST)
Chen Yufei beats Sung Ji Hyun
The Chinese shuttler rallied past her opponent with ease in 39 minutes to register a comprehensive 21-16, 21-13 win. Chen's flick shots from the net did the damage in both the games as Sung couldn't lift the shuttle from the sidelines. With that loss, the Korean is out of the showpiece event.
13:11 (IST)
It's 18-13 to Chen in the second game as the Chinese shuttlers is just three points shy of claiming a well-deserved straight-game win over Sung Ji Hyun.
13:04 (IST)
Lee Chong Wei qualifies for the semi-finals!
12:58 (IST)
Chen Yufei wins opening game: 21-16
The 19-year-old Chinese shuttler has the upper hand in this important group clash after sealing the opening game. Sung needs to up her defensive strokes to stop Chen from attacking from the mid-court area.
12:37 (IST)
Next up, Sung Ji Hyun will be in action against Chen Yufei of China in a group match. Both shuttlers are known for their range and variety of shots.
12:29 (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi beats He Bingjiao to top Group A
It wasn't an easy victory for Yamaguchi but she looked comfortable throughout the match despite losing focus in the second game. He couldn't match up with the fast-paced game of Yamaguchi in the third game and looks like her campaign is all but over.
12:22 (IST)
At the mid-game break of the third game, it is Yamaguchi who leads 11-5 against He Bingjiao. Looks like she will run away with the healthy lead.
12:18 (IST)
He Bingjiao bounces back, claims second game 21-13
China's 20-year-old He proved to be a handful for Akane Yamaguchi in the second game with excellent court coverage and drop shots near the sidelines. Despite winning the opening game convincingly, Yamaguchi succumbed to the pressure after the break.
12:07 (IST)
Ng Ka Long Angus beats Son Wan Ho: 21-15, 13-21, 21-16
The Hong Kong ace outsmarted Son in an 80-minute encounter to seal his first win of the group. Ng relied on his brilliant overall game where he mixed his strokes well from the front of the court to take an early lead and finish the game quickly.
11:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, Akane Yamaguchi wins the opening game against He Bingjiao.
A 21-14 win for the Japanese ace who has been hitting booming smashes to outclass He. The second game gets underway.
11:43 (IST)
11-8! Ng has a three-point lead over Son in the mid-game break of the decider. The Korean shuttler has been troubled by a series of unforced errors since the start of the all-important game.
11:25 (IST)
Son Wan Ho claws back: 1-1
The Korean wins the second game 21-13 to send the match into the deciding game. The former World No 1 played an attacking game with a series of deceptive strokes from the baseline to unsettle Ng.
11:19 (IST)
Son Wan Ho leads 15-10 in the second game. Ng hasn't been able to push Son towards the backcourt after a fantastic first-game win.
11:11 (IST)
Ng Ka Long Angus takes the opening game 21-15 against Son Wan Ho.
The Hong Kong ace has taken his defensive opponent by surprise in the first stanza. The Korean shuttler will look to force this match into a decider.
11:00 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 2 of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. We will bring you the live scores and updates from a host of mouth-watering fixtures as world's top shuttlers cross swords in the final Superseries event of the calendar year.
So, stick around and cheer for your favourite shuttler!