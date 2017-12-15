Day 2 report: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her second successive group stage match to qualify for the semi-finals but men's singles star Kidambi Srikanth lost for the second time in succession to be out of the race for the last four stage of the World Superseries Finals here on Thursday.

Sindhu crushed Japanese Sayaka Sato 21-13, 21-12 in 36 minutes to secure her second straight victory, eliminating Sayaka at the Hamadan Sports Complex.

The Indian joined Japanese Akane Yamaguchi to advance to the semi-finals from Group 'A'.

Yamaguchi defeated He Bingjiao 21-14, 13-21, 21-8 to make it two wins from as many games, thereby cementing a spot in the semi-finals.

With the defeat, Bingjiao was also knocked out having lost two matches.

From Group B, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon was also through to the semi-finals. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and Chen Yufei of China are still in contention but South Korean Sung ji Hyun has been eliminated.

In the men's singles, Srikanth lost to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 18-21.

Chinese Shi Yuqi defeated Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-18, 21-17 to register his second successive victory, sealing a place in the last four stage. Axelsen had beaten Srikanth on the opening day.

Chou Tien, who had lost to Yuqi on Wednesday, will face Axelsen on Friday and the winner will join the Chinese in the semi-finals.

With inputs from IANS