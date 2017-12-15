Day 2 report: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her second successive group stage match to qualify for the semi-finals but men's singles star Kidambi Srikanth lost for the second time in succession to be out of the race for the last four stage of the World Superseries Finals here on Thursday.
Sindhu crushed Japanese Sayaka Sato 21-13, 21-12 in 36 minutes to secure her second straight victory, eliminating Sayaka at the Hamadan Sports Complex.
The Indian joined Japanese Akane Yamaguchi to advance to the semi-finals from Group 'A'.
Yamaguchi defeated He Bingjiao 21-14, 13-21, 21-8 to make it two wins from as many games, thereby cementing a spot in the semi-finals.
With the defeat, Bingjiao was also knocked out having lost two matches.
From Group B, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon was also through to the semi-finals. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and Chen Yufei of China are still in contention but South Korean Sung ji Hyun has been eliminated.
In the men's singles, Srikanth lost to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 18-21.
Chinese Shi Yuqi defeated Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-18, 21-17 to register his second successive victory, sealing a place in the last four stage. Axelsen had beaten Srikanth on the opening day.
Chou Tien, who had lost to Yuqi on Wednesday, will face Axelsen on Friday and the winner will join the Chinese in the semi-finals.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 03:14 pm | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017 03:57 pm
15:57 (IST)
11-5! The match is following a familiar script with Tai Tzu dominating the second game. A win for the Taiwanese shuttler makes the group interesting with all players except Sung Ji having won 2 games a piece
15:48 (IST)
21-17! Tai Tzu was brilliant post the break as her deceptive smashes and drop shots went unanswered by Sung Ji for the majority of opening game.
15:39 (IST)
11-9! Sung Ji Hyun leads at the mid-game interval of what has been an interesting opening few minutes so far. Neither player has been able to stamp authority and take control of the match. Both have been trading shots one after the other with mixed results.
15:30 (IST)
This is the 25th meeting between both these players and Tai Tzu Ying has won 15 of the previous 24. The World No 1 has won the last six matches and she will hope to continue the good run
15:28 (IST)
In the all-important women's singles match, defending champion and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying takes on World No 5 Korea's Sung Ji Hyun
15:26 (IST)
Today's matches
Tai Tzu Ying vs Sung Ji Hyun
Chou Tien Chen vs Viktor Axelsen
Akane Yamaguchi vs PV Sindhu
Son Wan Ho vs Lee Chong Wei
Kidambi Srikanth vs Shi Yuqi
15:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Day 3 of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. This will be the last day of the round robin events. On Thursday, most of the semi-final spots were booked and in a surprise turn of events, the World No 1 in both men's and women's division will be playing in a do-or-die encounter today
Viktor Axelsen face Chou Tien Chen for a place in the semi-final while Tai Tzu Ying will have to go through Sung Ji Hyun to join the other women's singles players including PV Sindhu in the knockouts.
Though Kidambi Srikanth missed the train to the knockouts after his loss to Chou Tien Chen on Thursday, he will be up against Shi Yuqi in an attempt to end his phenomenal 2017 with a high.