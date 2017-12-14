Yet another mixed day for Indian fans.

While PV Sindhu booked a semi-final berth defeating Sayaka Sato, Kidambi Srikanth had to bow out of the tournament following his second consecutive loss in the tournament.

The women's division is more or less decided with Sindhu joining Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intanon who confirmed their berths earlier in the day.

In the men's division Shi Yuqi confirmed his place with his victory over Viktor Axelsen today.

Join us tomorrow for the third day's action at the Dubai World Superseries Finals where the rest of the semi-final berths will be confirmed.

