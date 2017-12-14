You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Highlights, Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: PV Sindhu into semi-final, Srikanth bows out of tournament

SportsFP SportsDec, 14 2017 21:58:39 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Highlights, Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: PV Sindhu into semi-final, Srikanth bows out of tournament

  • 21:57 (IST)

    Yet another mixed day for Indian fans.

    While PV Sindhu booked a semi-final berth defeating Sayaka Sato, Kidambi Srikanth had to bow out of the tournament following his second consecutive loss in the tournament. 

    The women's division is more or less decided with Sindhu joining Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intanon who confirmed their berths earlier in the day.

    In the men's division Shi Yuqi confirmed his place with his victory over Viktor Axelsen today. 

    Join us tomorrow for the third day's action at the Dubai World Superseries Finals where the rest of the semi-final berths will be confirmed.

    Thank you!!! 

  • 21:44 (IST)

    And that's a wrap.

    PV Sindhu wins 21-13, 21-12 in just 36 minutes. 

     The Indian ace dominated proceedings right from the toss and the Japanese shuttler was completely outplayed by Sindhu especially in the second game. Sindhu has now booked a semi-final berth at the Dubai World Superseries Finals 

  • 21:36 (IST)

    17-7! Sindhu is decimating Sayaka Sato in the second game. Seven successive points and the match is more or less sealed in favour of the Olympic silver medallist who is 4 points away from booking her place in the semi-final 

  • 21:33 (IST)

  • 21:28 (IST)

    4-1! Sindhu races to an early lead in the second game. She will hope to end the game as soon as possible and confirm a semi-final berth 

  • 21:20 (IST)

    21-13! Sindhu clinches the opening game with relative ease outplaying Sayaka Sato who showed glimpses of what she is made of, but Sindhu gained the upper hand pretty early in the game and never allowed the Japanese shuttler to catch a breather

  • 21:19 (IST)

    19-11! Sindhu has raced to open the lead in the opening game and is now two points away from winning the game

  • 21:17 (IST)

    15-10! Sindhu has increased the lead after the break. For every point won by Sato post the interval, Sindhu has managed to win one too and this is keeping her ahead of the Japanese Shuttler

  • 21:12 (IST)

    11-8! Sindhu goes into the mid-game interval with a three-point lead. Sayaka has made a decent comeback after trailing 4-9 at one point. 

  • 21:10 (IST)

    9-4! Sindhu is racing away in the opening moments of the game. A five point lead in the initial minutes allows Sindhu to hold the advantage 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    7-3! Sindhu scores four successive points to take the lead in the opening game. 

  • 21:06 (IST)

    3-3! The Japanese shuttler raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game, but Sindhu turns the tide soon enough to level the scores 

  • 21:01 (IST)

    Both players are now on the court and are warming up for the last singles game of the day

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Welcome back and it is time for the last singles match of the day where India's PV Sindhu takes on Sayaka Sato of Japan. If Sindhu wins, she confirms a semi-final berth at the Dubai World Superseries Finals. 

  • 19:23 (IST)

    Time for a break!!! We will be back in a couple of hours with the other singles match of the day where India's PV Sindhu will be taking on Japan's Sayaka Sato. If Sindhu wins the match, she is confirmed a place in the semi-finals of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. 

    Join us in 2 hours for the live scores and updates from Day 2 of the Dubai SSF 

  • 19:09 (IST)

  • 19:03 (IST)

    It is Chou Tien Chen who wins 21-18, 21-18! defeating Kidambi Srikanth in a 43-minute encounter. The speed of the Chinese Taipei shuttler proved too much for the Indian to handle at the end who managed to stage effective comebacks in various moments of the game but didn't manage to sustain it long enough. A well-contested match and Chou Tien Chen held on to his nerves to edge out Kidambi Srikanth and stay alive in the tournament. 

  • 19:00 (IST)

    18-18! Srikanth makes it level by ending on the right side of a well-contested rally with a smart smash

  • 18:56 (IST)

    17-16! Srikanth with a slender 1-point advantage. The unchecked unforced errors from the Indian shuttler is costing him in the 2nd game. Will he be able to enforce a decider?

  • 18:54 (IST)

    15-12! It is a rejuvenated Chou Tien Chen who made his return from the break. Though Srikanth is in the lead, the Chinese Taipei shuttler is slowly increasing his pace and it could be a bother for Srikanth who was seen in a lot of discomfort in the opening minutes of the match due to the speed of the game.

  • 18:50 (IST)

  • 18:48 (IST)

    11-9! A glorious defence shot by Srikanth gives him a 2-point advantage at the break. It is a completely different Srikanth so far since that comeback of sorts in the opening game. He has dictated proceedings with a medley of shots that has not allowed Chou Tien Chen to use his pace and regain lost ground. But, the increasing number of unforced errors is a point of concern for the Indian shuttler

  • 18:46 (IST)

    8-6! Srikanth wins back the serve after a couple of his drop shots fail to make the crossover to Chou Tien Chen's side

  • 18:44 (IST)

    6-4! What a cross-court smash to maintain the lead. Srikanth stays on top in this 2nd game. 

  • 18:41 (IST)

    2-2! Srikanth wins the first points in the second game and Chou Tien Chen returns the favour with two points of his own to level the scores. Chou Tien Chen's pace has been the key difference and it would be interesting to see if the Chinese Taipei player can maintain this pace throughout the game to unsettle the Indian shuttler

  • 18:40 (IST)

  • 18:38 (IST)

    21-18! This time Chou Tien Chen converts. Srikanth scored six straight points, but that return to Chou Tien Chen's body shot falls wide to give the Chinese Taipei player the game. 

  • 18:34 (IST)

    20-16! What a good rally! Srikanth and Chou test each other with cross-court smashes and slice shots. Srikanth has now won 4 successive points to stay alive in the opening game 

  • 18:33 (IST)

    20-12! Game-point opportunity for Chou Tien Chen who has built up such a big lead that it looks like a daunting task for the Indian ace

  • 18:29 (IST)

    16-8! That was one sharp cross-court smash from Chou Tien Chen to take an 8-point lead in the opening game. Srikanth looks out of sorts against the overall onslaught by Chou Tien Chen so far in the game 

  • 18:27 (IST)

  • 18:26 (IST)

    11-6! A well-judged leave by Kidambi gave him the serve, but a smash that failed to cross the net gives Chou Tien Chen a 5-point advantage at the interval of the opening game. 

  • 18:23 (IST)

    7-4! Chou Tien Chen is still in the lead. A couple of well-placed smashes and drop shots has given the Chinese Taipei player the edge in the opening game of the match against Kidambi Srikanth

  • 18:22 (IST)

  • 18:20 (IST)

    5-1! Tien Chen opens up an early lead in the game. He has mixed his shots effectively so far in the game to not allow Srikanth space to settle

  • 18:14 (IST)

    No 2 seed and World No 4 Kidambi Srikanth and No 5 seed from Chinese Taipei, Chou Tien Chen, enter the court now amid loud cheers from the crowd at the Dubai World Superseries Finals

  • 18:12 (IST)

  • 18:08 (IST)

    It is time for the men's singles match between Kidambi Srikanth and Chou Tien Chen. It is an important match for both players, especially after their losses in their opening games on Wednesday

  • 17:57 (IST)

  • 17:48 (IST)

  • 17:38 (IST)

  • 17:28 (IST)

  • 17:01 (IST)

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Shi Yuqi wins seven consecutive points to clinch the game and match. What a comeback by the young Chinese shuttler to defeat the World No 1 Viktor Axelsen in a thrilling three-game encounter whose score read 13-21, 21-18, 21-17! at the end of 73 minutes. 

  • 16:37 (IST)

  • 16:30 (IST)

  • 16:22 (IST)

    21-18! What a turnaround by the young Chinese shuttler. Shi Yuqi has held on to the lead at the mid-game interval to finish this game in his favour. Shi Yuqi tested the Dane to his limits, matching the World No 1 smash to smash and drop to drop. We are now into the decider

  • 16:08 (IST)

    11-7! It has been a decent showing so far from Shi Yuqi who has now taken a 4-point lead at the interval. Axelsen looks rather subdued so far in the match, but from what we've seen so far of Axelsen in the tournament, it is never wise to write the Dane off and will this match go into a decider or will Axelsen up the ante and claim the game and match? 

  • 15:58 (IST)

    21-13! Viktor Axelsen wins that opening game of his second match in the Dubai World Superseries Finals. It has been a clinical performance so far from the Dane who seems to be overwhelming the Chinese shuttler to make a lot more unforced errors.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    11-8! Shi Yuqi has displayed impressive tenacity in his inaugural year-ending Superseries Finals to move up from 4-9 down to go into the mid-game interval with just a 3-point deficit against the World No 1 Viktor Axelsen. The Dane has been raining powerful smashes one after the other but the Chinese shuttler has fought back hard

Load More

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth began their campaign at the season-ending World Superseries Finals in contrasting styles at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

While Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in an hour and four minutes in her Group A opener, Srikanth fell against Danish world champion Viktor Axelsen, who took only 38 minutes to register a 21-13, 21-17 win in Group B.

Three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will meet Sayaka Sato of Japan on Thursday.

Sayaka lost to compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 19-21 in 31 minutes on the opening day


Srikanth will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in his next match.

Chou Tien lost to Chinese Shi Yuqi 19-21, 17-21 in 31 minutes on Wednesday.


Published Date: Dec 14, 2017 11:12 am | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017 09:58 pm



Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores