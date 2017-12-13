Top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth would be aiming for a great finale to what has been a good year for Indian badminton when they take the court at the USD one million Dubai Superseries Finals starting on Wednesday.
Only the very best participate in this prestigious tournament with only the top eight in the respective men's and women's singles rankings earning the right to compete.
World No.3 Sindhu and World No.4 Srikanth can't afford to lower their guard when they begin their campaign against China's world No.9 Hi Bingjiao and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark respectively at the Sheikh Hamdan Indoor Stadium here.
Both Sindhu and Srikanth are coming into the tournament after a highly successful year.
Sindhu clinched the India Open and Korea Open, besides bagging a silver at Glasgow World Championship and finishing runners-up at Hong Kong Open last month.
Srikanth, on the other hand, became the only Indian, and the fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar.
Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 01:00 pm | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 08:21 pm
Highlights
Viktor Axelsen wins the opening game 21-13. Though Srikanth did manage a revival of sorts after trailing 0-4 to go into the mid-game interval with a 2-point lead, it was an Axelsen show thereafter as he smashed his way to win the game
PV Sindhu wins 21-11, 16-21, 21-18! in a thrilling 63-minute encounter with China's He Bingjiao. Sindhu begins her Dubai World Superseries Finals campaign with a well-deserved and a well-fought victory
21-16! It is Bingjiao who wins the second game. The match will now have a decider. The Chinese shuttler seemed to be a changed player in the second game after being taken down with relative ease by Sindhu in the opening game
21-11! PV Sindhu wraps up the game in just 14 minutes to hold the advantage in the opening game. It has been a Sindhu spectacle so far with the Indian ace hardly questioned by the Chinese shuttler
GROUP A – Lee Chong Wei beats Ng Ka Long Angus: 21-14, 21-13
The Malaysian ace faced a tough battle in the opening round as Ng had a two-point lead at 8-6. However, after the mid-game interval, it was Lee who took the game away from his opponent to take a 1-0 lead. Lee ran away with the lead in the second game and never really allowed Ng to bounce back.
20:21 (IST)
11-6! Two continuous unforced errors from Srikanth gives Axelsen a 5-point advantage in the second game. Kidambi Srikanth who is returning from an injury lay-off looks to be out-of-sorts so far in this game
20:19 (IST)
8-6! Srikanth is making his way back into the match, but that Axelsen smash that falls just inside the line wins him back the serve
20:15 (IST)
6-3! Srikanth is trying to make inroads into the game, but Axelsen manages to hold a comfortable lead in the second game
20:14 (IST)
4-0! In a repeat of the opening game, Viktor Axelsen takes an early lead in the second
20:12 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
18-12! It has been an Axelsen show after the interval. Srikanth is failing to answer the Dane's powerful smashes all across the court
20:07 (IST)
17-12! Kidambi Srikanth is making a lot more unforced errors as compared to Viktor Axelsen who has taken a 5-point lead in the opening game
20:04 (IST)
13-11! Yet another smash and yet another point for the World No 1 who is slowly opening up the lead
20:03 (IST)
12-11! Axelsen smashes his way to level the scores against Kidambi Srikanth and follows it with yet another jump smash to take the lead in this topsy turvy opening game
20:01 (IST)
11-9! Srikanth with a 2-point advantage at the mid-game interval of the opening game. Both players have dominated proceedings in various phases of the game.
19:59 (IST)
9-4! The Srikanth express continues to amass points on a whim as he scores eight points on the trot to open a 4-point lead over Axelsen
19:57 (IST)
19:54 (IST)
2-1! Axelsen starts off proceedings with 2 points on the trot followed by Kidambi winning one to kick-start his account
19:51 (IST)
It is time for the men's singles action. World No 1 Viktor Axelsen takes on World No 4 Kidambi Srikanth in the Group B encounter
19:51 (IST)
19:44 (IST)
19:43 (IST)
20-18! Fantastic shots from Bingjiao to stay alive in the game. A slice, a smash and a cross-court winner. Bingjiao has truly upped the ante, but is it a case of it being a little too late in the game?
19:42 (IST)
20-16! Match-point opportunity for PV Sindhu
19:41 (IST)
18-16! Excellent judgment by Sindhu to let that shot away as she takes a 2-point lead in the decider
19:39 (IST)
19:37 (IST)
16-14! Sindhu loses a challenge referral as the call of "out' is validated by the TV umpires. Bingjiao is slowly making her way back into the match
19:35 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
14-10! One more powerful smash from Sindhu gives her a 4-point lead in the decider
19:29 (IST)
11-7! One more unforced error from Bingjiao gives Sindhu a 4-point lead in the mid-game break of the decider. Most returns from Bingjiao has been quite a distance away from the sidelines.
19:27 (IST)
9-7! That was a rather tame end to that rally. Sindhu hits an unforced error to give Bingjiao the serve in the decider
19:27 (IST)
9-6! That cross-court smash from Sindhu left Bingjiao outstretched on the mat. What a shot!
19:26 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
19:24 (IST)
6-5! That was one well-placed winner from Sindhu to take the lead in the decider. This is still anybody's game
19:23 (IST)
19:22 (IST)
4-2! That jump smash from Bingjiao meets Sindhu's outstretched racquet, but the return meets the net to give the Chinese shuttler a 2-point lead
19:20 (IST)
19:19 (IST)
2-1! The decider starts off with both players losing serve alternatively in a bid to ascertain dominance early in the game
19:17 (IST)
19:17 (IST)
19:15 (IST)
19-14! Sindhu's game seems all over the place as Bingjiao has taken the match under her control and looks to push this into the decider
19:14 (IST)
17-14! Sindhu stems Bingjiao's point spree as she wins her first point after Bingjiao won four points on the trot
19:12 (IST)
14-13! Bingjiao seems to be much more in control than her Indian opponent. But Sindhu is giving it her all to end this match in this game
19:10 (IST)
19:09 (IST)
12-11! Sindhu takes the lead for the first time in the second game. Will this match be a 2-game affair or is a decider on the cards?
19:06 (IST)
11-9! Yet another climb from Sindhu to go within two points of Bingjiao in the second game. It is advantage Bingjiao and she will look to step on the accelerator and push this match into a decider
19:04 (IST)
10-7! Sindhu levelled the scores briefly but Bingjiao has once again taken the lead over the Indian ace
19:01 (IST)
7-4! He Bingjiao continues to hold the lead. An excellent rally comes to an end with a cross-court winner from Bingjiao to gain a 3-point lead in the second game
19:00 (IST)
5-4! After racing to a 4-0 lead in the second game, He Bingjiao has hit a lot more unforced errors to allow Sindhu to make her way back into the match
18:59 (IST)
18:56 (IST)
18:52 (IST)
19-8! Sindhu wins six points on the trot to race to earn a 11-point lead in the opening game. It is an uphill task for Bingjiao to make a comeback in the opening game against the Olympic silver medallisgt
18:49 (IST)
12-7! Sindhu wins the first point after the interval with a towering smash that is followed by a Bingjiao return that is just away from the sidelines
18:48 (IST)
18:47 (IST)
9-5! Sindhu opens up an early lead by dictating the proceedings over the last few points. The Indian ace is using her height to disallow Bingjiao from settling down in the game