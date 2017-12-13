Top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth would be aiming for a great finale to what has been a good year for Indian badminton when they take the court at the USD one million Dubai Superseries Finals starting on Wednesday.
Only the very best participate in this prestigious tournament with only the top eight in the respective men's and women's singles rankings earning the right to compete.
World No.3 Sindhu and World No.4 Srikanth can't afford to lower their guard when they begin their campaign against China's world No.9 Hi Bingjiao and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark respectively at the Sheikh Hamdan Indoor Stadium here.
Both Sindhu and Srikanth are coming into the tournament after a highly successful year.
Sindhu clinched the India Open and Korea Open, besides bagging a silver at Glasgow World Championship and finishing runners-up at Hong Kong Open last month.
Srikanth, on the other hand, became the only Indian, and the fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar.
Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 01:00 pm | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 06:49 pm
Highlights
GROUP A – Lee Chong Wei beats Ng Ka Long Angus: 21-14, 21-13
The Malaysian ace faced a tough battle in the opening round as Ng had a two-point lead at 8-6. However, after the mid-game interval, it was Lee who took the game away from his opponent to take a 1-0 lead. Lee ran away with the lead in the second game and never really allowed Ng to bounce back.
18:49 (IST)
12-7! Sindhu wins the first point after the interval with a towering smash that is followed by a Bingjiao return that is just away from the sidelines
18:48 (IST)
18:47 (IST)
9-5! Sindhu opens up an early lead by dictating the proceedings over the last few points. The Indian ace is using her height to disallow Bingjiao from settling down in the game
18:46 (IST)
18:44 (IST)
5-3! What a point by Sindhu. After being stretched to her limits in the previous drop shot from Bingjiao, Sindhu returns the favour with a drop shot of her own to increase the lead in the opening game
18:42 (IST)
18:41 (IST)
2-0! Bingjiao gets the first point of the match following an unforced error from Sindhu. The Chinese shuttler follows it with a well-placed smash within the sidelines to double the lead
18:36 (IST)
18:35 (IST)
It is back to the singles action at the Dubai World Superseries Finals. India's PV Sindhu takes on China's He Bingjiao in the second Group A encounter for the day.
Earlier today, Akane Yamaguchi beat Sayaka Sato 21-12, 21-19 in the other Group A match
18:32 (IST)
The Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir win 21-18, 18-21, 21-14 in a 62-minute encounter against Chris and Gabby Adcock.
18:29 (IST)
This will be the last tournament in the present BWF Superseries format. 2018 will have a revamped schedule.
18:29 (IST)
Superseries to be replaced with 'World Tour' in 2018 as BWF chalks out revamped, cramped calendar
Called the 'World Tour', instead of the erstwhile Superseries and Superseries Premier, the tournament schedule makes it compulsory for the world's top 15 players in the singles events and top 10 pairs in the doubles disciplines to play a minimum of 12 tournaments, or face a stiff fine.
http://www.firstpost.com
18:14 (IST)
18:12 (IST)
21-18! The Adcocks stay alive in the game and force this match into a decider. A close second game, but the Indonesian pair were never allowed to take the lead.
17:58 (IST)
The British pair of Chris and Gabby Adcock are fighting their way back into the match after losing the opening game 21-18 to the Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir. The Adcocks go into the mid-game interval with a 4-point lead at 11-7!
17:54 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
Time for a break!
The doubles encounters are underway and the singles clashes will resume in a couple of hours. PV Sindhu will begin the proceedings with her Group A match against China's He Bingjiao, and this match will be immediately followed by the Men's singles match between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Denmark's VIktor Axelsen.
Join us in a couple of hours for the live score and updates from the Dubai World Superseries Finals.
15:32 (IST)
Ratchanok Intanon has beat Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-16 in the opening game to facilitate a brisk start to her Dubai World Superseries campaign.
Though Sung Ji led 6-1 in the opening game, Intanon made an effective comeback to go into the mid-game interval with a 2-point lead. From there, it was all Intanon in the opening game despite Sung Ji trying to bridge the deficit winning five points on the trot. In the end, it was Intanon who won the first game and carried the momentum into the second game. Though it was evenly poised in the initial moments of the game, with both players trading points one after the other, Intanon took the lead at 8-7 and never gave it up till the final score read 21-16
15:08 (IST)
In the first women's singles Group B encounter, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon wins the first game 21-19 against Korea's Sung Ji Hyun
13:26 (IST)
Time for a break!
The first session of the opening day has come to an end. In the next half, which starts around 2:30 pm IST, Ratchanok Intanon takes on Sung Ji Hyun (Group B), PV Sindhu faces He Bingjiao (Group A) and Tai Tzu Ying will be up against Chen Yufei (Group B)
In the men's singles, Viktor Axelsen plays against Kidambi Srikanth in a Group B clash.
13:17 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
In the men's singles department, Shi Yuqi defeated Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 21-17 in the first Group B clash. The women's singles section saw Akane Yamaguchi get the better of Sayaka Sato 21-12, 21-19.
Meanwhile in Group A, Lee Chong Wei has taken a 1-0 lead against Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong after winning the opening game 21-14.
12:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. We will bring you the live scores and updates from a host of mouth-watering fixtures as world's top shuttlers cross swords in the final Superseries event of the calendar year.
So, stick around and cheer for your favourite shuttler!