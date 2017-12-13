Ratchanok Intanon has beat Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-16 in the opening game to facilitate a brisk start to her Dubai World Superseries campaign.

Though Sung Ji led 6-1 in the opening game, Intanon made an effective comeback to go into the mid-game interval with a 2-point lead. From there, it was all Intanon in the opening game despite Sung Ji trying to bridge the deficit winning five points on the trot. In the end, it was Intanon who won the first game and carried the momentum into the second game. Though it was evenly poised in the initial moments of the game, with both players trading points one after the other, Intanon took the lead at 8-7 and never gave it up till the final score read 21-16