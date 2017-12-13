Top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth would be aiming for a great finale to what has been a good year for Indian badminton when they take the court at the USD one million Dubai Superseries Finals starting on Wednesday.

Only the very best participate in this prestigious tournament with only the top eight in the respective men's and women's singles rankings earning the right to compete.

World No.3 Sindhu and World No.4 Srikanth can't afford to lower their guard when they begin their campaign against China's world No.9 Hi Bingjiao and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark respectively at the Sheikh Hamdan Indoor Stadium here.

Both Sindhu and Srikanth are coming into the tournament after a highly successful year.

Sindhu clinched the India Open and Korea Open, besides bagging a silver at Glasgow World Championship and finishing runners-up at Hong Kong Open last month.

Srikanth, on the other hand, became the only Indian, and the fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar.