Top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth would be aiming for a great finale to what has been a good year for Indian badminton when they take the court at the USD one million Dubai Superseries Finals starting on Wednesday.
Only the very best participate in this prestigious tournament with only the top eight in the respective men's and women's singles rankings earning the right to compete.
World No.3 Sindhu and World No.4 Srikanth can't afford to lower their guard when they begin their campaign against China's world No.9 Hi Bingjiao and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark respectively at the Sheikh Hamdan Indoor Stadium here.
Both Sindhu and Srikanth are coming into the tournament after a highly successful year.
Sindhu clinched the India Open and Korea Open, besides bagging a silver at Glasgow World Championship and finishing runners-up at Hong Kong Open last month.
Srikanth, on the other hand, became the only Indian, and the fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar.
Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 01:00 pm | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 01:26 pm
Highlights
GROUP A – Lee Chong Wei beats Ng Ka Long Angus: 21-14, 21-13
The Malaysian ace faced a tough battle in the opening round as Ng had a two-point lead at 8-6. However, after the mid-game interval, it was Lee who took the game away from his opponent to take a 1-0 lead. Lee ran away with the lead in the second game and never really allowed Ng to bounce back.
13:26 (IST)
Time for a break!
The first session of the opening day has come to an end. In the next half, which starts around 2:30 pm IST, Ratchanok Intanon takes on Sung Ji Hyun (Group B), PV Sindhu faces He Bingjiao (Group A) and Tai Tzu Ying will be up against Chen Yufei (Group B)
In the men's singles, Viktor Axelsen plays against Kidambi Srikanth in a Group B clash.
13:17 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
In the men's singles department, Shi Yuqi defeated Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 21-17 in the first Group B clash. The women's singles section saw Akane Yamaguchi get the better of Sayaka Sato 21-12, 21-19.
Meanwhile in Group A, Lee Chong Wei has taken a 1-0 lead against Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong after winning the opening game 21-14.
12:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. We will bring you the live scores and updates from a host of mouth-watering fixtures as world's top shuttlers cross swords in the final Superseries event of the calendar year.
So, stick around and cheer for your favourite shuttler!