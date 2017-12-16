Hello and welcome to Day 4 action at the Dubai World Superseries Premier. We are now done with the group stages and are now at the knockout stages

While the morning session had the doubles action, it is now time for the singles action.

With Kidambi Srikanth's ouster in the group stages, India's hopes rest on PV Sindhu who will face Chen Yufei in the second women's semi-final. In the first match of the second session, No 1 seed Akane Yamaguchi takes on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

This match will be followed by the first men's singles semi-final between Viktor Axelsen and Shi Yuqi and the last match of the day will be a replay of yesterday's blockbuster match between Lee Chong Wei and Son Wan Ho.

Join us for the live score and updates from the semi-final action at the Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017