Chennai Open 2017 final, Highlights: Bopanna-Nedunchezhiyan win title

Chennai: Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan set up a blockbuster all-Indian final against Purav Raja and Divij Sharan after edging past fourth seeds Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak in a gripping semi-final at the Chennai Open, in Chennai on Saturday.
Bopanna and Jeevan eked out a hard-fought 7-6 (3) 6–4 win over the American-Kiwi combination to set up a historic final as never in the past two Indian teams have clashed in the final of an ATP World Tour event.
A home team is set to take the trophy after five years as the last time an Indian side triumphed here was in 2011 when Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi took the title.
The legendary Lee-Hesh pair won five titles here at the Nugumbakkam stadium.
While the established pair of Sharan and Raja will gun for their third ATP title together, Bopanna and Jeevan are combining only for second time in their career.
"I am happy to see that first time ever two Indian teams will play in the final. It has never happened in the world," Bopanna said.
"We fought hard, it's good to be in final. It does not matter who wins in final, it will be a win for India," he added.
While Bopanna’s big serves have always been an advantage, left-handed Jeevan today served extremely well and that played a crucial role in team’s win. Not only this, Jeevan also returned well and found winners to win some crucial points.
It was a tight match with two pairs breaking each other once and set got stretched to the tie-breaker, in which the Indians prevailed with Bopanna winning two crucial points.
It was Jeevan, who was broken in the third game but the Indians broke match immediately to make it even.
Jeevan hit a forehand winner in the eighth game to reach the deciding point but they could not capitalise and it stayed on level terms.
Bopanna’s booming serves meant that Indians were not under pressure on those games but Jeevan while serving to stay in the set too served solid, closing the game at love.
Sitam served at 3-4 in the tie-breaker, where Monroe failed to put away a volley to hand Indians the advantage. Bopanna then came up with a crushing service return winner to earn three set points. They converted second with Bopanna hitting an ace.
Jeevan hit a well-calculated lob at 30-40 when Sitak served and they had a chance to get the crucial break. Bopanna went for a backhand winner but hit wide. The thought was right but lack of execution denied Indians the chance.
The Indians again went up 30-0 on Monroe’s serve in the eighth game with Jeevan finding a forehand winner but their opponents fought through to hold.
Monroe again made a volley error at 30-all on Bopanna's return to hand Indians a match point and error on the following point handed Indians the win.
Jan, 08 2017 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan are 2017 Chennai Open champions after 6-3, 6-4 win in the Men's Doubles final
Rohan Bopanna - Jeeven Nedunchezhiyan win the first set 6-3. After a good start Raja-Sharan fought back to make it 3-3, but Bopanna and Jeevan regained control
THAT'S IT! ALL OVER! Bautista Agut wins Chennai Open 2017 with 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev
Nikhila Makker from Chennai: And RBA seals the opening set in style! He hits a 187 kmph ace down the tee and wins the first set 6-3 in 33 mins. Very clean set from the Spaniard. He made very few unforced errors and stuck to his game plan.
Rohan-Jeevan lead 5-3 in the 2nd set. Just one game away from the title
Rohan-Jeevan lead 4-3 and are a break up in the second set. They are inching closer to the title in Chennai
2-1! Rohan-Jeevan pair get the break back. They now trail 2-1 and will serve next
BREAK! Raja-Sharan fighting back in the second set, lead 2-0
Rohan Bopanna - Jeeven Nedunchezhiyan win the first set 6-3. After a good start Raja-Sharan fought back to make it 3-3, but Bopanna and Jeevan regained control
4-3 now to Bopanna-Jeevan pair. This is turning out to be quite some game!
Rohan Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan have raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set.
Bautista Agut lifts the Chennai Open trophy after impressive win in the final
Nikhila Makker from Chennai: Two double faults Medvedev and they proved quite costly. RBA breaks him with a crosscourt pass and will now serve for the match
Nikhila Makker from Chennai: RBA's strategy is pretty simple - attack Medvedev's backhand and draw him into the net at every opportunity. He's been quite successful so far. He even managed to lob past the tall Russian and then held for 1-1.
Nikhila Makker from Chennai: Medvedev out under a lot of pressure in the very first game of the second set. After multiple deuces, he manages to hold with another big serve. His service is rescuing him otherwise this match would have been long over. 1-0
Nikhila Makker from Chennai: Medvedev got into a bit of a hole at 30-all on his serve but wrestled out a hold to keep this set alive. RBA will now serve for the opener in the final at 5-3.
Medvedev just about staying in it at 5-3, but Bautista Agut will now serve for the set
Nikhila Makker from Chennai Another love-hold for RBA who is in complete control of the match so far. 5-2.
Medvedev displaying some powerful tennis, but Agut seems to be having answer to that at the moment. Medvedev wins has to abttle to hold serve while the Spaniard wins a love game. 5-2 to Agut as it stands
Live images from Chennai
Nikhila Makker from Chennai: Agut breaks! The Spaniard draws first blood in the match and broke serve on his 3rd break point.The #2 seed leads 3-1
Daniil Medvedev wins second game. But Agut holds his serve to lead 2-1
But first up is the men's singles between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and R Bautista of Spain.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Chennai Open 2017 final. It will be a historic occasion in the men's doubles final with Rohan Bopanna-Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja-Divij Sharan making it an all-Indian affair.