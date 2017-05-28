Live Champions Trophy 2017, India vs New Zealand, cricket scores and updates: Kohli and co all over Black Caps

Preview: Defending champions India will take on a resurgent New Zealand in their first warm-up match at the Oval on Sunday. India is also scheduled to play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on 30 May at the same venue. However, even before the Men in Blue could begin their campaign to defend the Champions Trophy, ace batsman Yuvraj Singh is all set to miss the first warm-up match due to viral fever. Yuvraj, laid low due to fever, had also missed the first two warm-up sessions.
However, the BCCI confirmed that the senior pro is recuperating well as per the information of the medical team.
"The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team," the release stated.
"He is advised rest and will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on 28 May, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh's progress and hope for a speedy recovery," it further stated.
Meanwhile, Captain Virat Kohli had said that India will go out "to enjoy" their cricket as they aim to defend their Champions Trophy crown against the backdrop of a row over money with the international board.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) backed out of a threat to boycott the 50-over tournament in a revenue-sharing dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
But they had only named a squad two weeks after the original deadline for the tournament which starts on 1 June.
Kohli said that the team were determined to keep their hunger for success.
"The hunger to win and ruthlessness is what we speak about all the time," Kohli told reporters before India left for England.
"The first challenge is to not think about that you are defending the title. When we went out there the last time we just wanted to enjoy," said Kohli.
"We were a young unit. We ended up winning the tournament and creating a team which has done so well so far."
The BCCI are angry at the new ICC revenue model agreed last month that reduced the powers of cricket's "Big Three" -- Australia, England and India.
The BCCI believes it will lose $277 million in revenue over the next eight years.
Former India captain Kapil Dev had said he hoped the row would not affect performances on the field.
"I hope all this talk doesn't impact the players. But today, media putting so much focus on everything it must be having some effect on them when they read and see the news," Kapil, the 1983 World Cup winning captain, said.
"As a sportsman I just want to be bothered about cricket on the field.
"Whatever happens otherwise, let the administrators take care of that," the legendary all-rounder said.
The BCCI are seeking a better deal before the ICC ratifies the new structure at its annual conference next month.
"See, we are just trying to get the board its rightful share," a senior board official had told AFP on condition of anonymity. "But trust me the revenue matter had nothing to do with the Champions Trophy.
"We work for the best interest of the players and our wishes are with them to defend the title and play the brand of cricket that they have been playing."
India, who beat England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final, are on a roll, winning 10 of the 13 Tests played against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia in a marathon home season.
The side also won their three-match one-day series against England 2-1 and most of their players have just been involved in the high-octane Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
India are in Group B along with South Africa and Sri Lanka and start their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against fierce rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on 4 June.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: May 28, 2017 04:54 pm | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 04:55 pm
May, 28 2017 IST
India to kickstart their campaign today
The Men in Blue will take on the Black Caps in a warm-up match at The Oval on Sunday. Ace southpaw Yuvraj Singh will miss the match due to a viral fever.
16:56 (IST)
OUT! I don't understand what is hurry, asks Sanjay Manjrekar on air quite correctly. A nicely tossed up delivery by Ashwin after he sees Santner charge down the ground. The southpaw still went for the shot and holed out to Jadeja at long on.
16:51 (IST)
After 24 overs,New Zealand 123/6 ( Mitchell Santner 11 , Jimmy Neesham 6)
Whatever issues the New Zealand batsmen were having against the Indian bowlers have been doubled since the spinners have come into the attack. Lack of communication between Santner and Neesham almost results in a run out. But the fielder took time to run in from mid-wicket to short mid-wicket and that saved Santner.
16:45 (IST)
OUT! New Zealand are falling apart. Colin de Grandhomme comes down the track to drive Jadeja but the bowler bowls it quick. The batsman fails to get bat to ball. Dhoni collects the ball and swiftly whips the bails off. Outstanding keeping!
16:42 (IST)
After 22 overs,New Zealand 114/5 ( Mitchell Santner 10 , Colin de Grandhomme 2)
Days before the Indian cricket team left for England, Ashwin had revealed that he has some new tricks planned for the Champions Trophy. And now we know at least one of those tricks, a leg break. He has bowled that a few times in Test cricket though. However, the batsman, Colin de Grandhomme read it and negotiated it.
16:39 (IST)
16:35 (IST)
After 20 overs,New Zealand 108/4 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 64 , Mitchell Santner 8)
Spin from both ends and we know how that ends. Super fast overs. Anyways, Jadeja was being himself in his first over, bowled tight lines and conceded only one run. While Ashwin, after a two month break, came back to bowl in the 20th over. A decent over first up, only 3 off it.
16:30 (IST)
After 18 overs,New Zealand 104/4 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 61 , Mitchell Santner 7)
Despite the wickets, Luke Ronchi has decided to not change his approach. Ronchi goes back and tonks Hardik over mid off for a six. But Hardik responds well and allows only three runs off the remaining five deliveries.
16:19 (IST)
After 16 overs,New Zealand 92/4 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 53 , Mitchell Santner 4)
The Indian pacers are all over New Zealand batsmen. Except Luke Ronchi, none of them seemed to have any answer to the questions that were put forward by the pacers. The onus is now on Ronchi to bring some stability to the New Zealand innings.
16:13 (IST)
16:07 (IST)
After 14 overs,New Zealand 86/3 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 51 , Corey Anderson 13)
Corey Anderson after being cautious early on has decided to take the attack to the opposition. Virat Kohli brought Hardik Pandya back into the attack albeit unsuccessfully as the Bardoa pacer went for 9 in his comeback over.
16:01 (IST)
16:00 (IST)
After 12 overs,New Zealand 71/3 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 49 , Corey Anderson 0)
Luke Ronchi clearly struggling against Jasprit Bumrah. While Corey Anderson is taking his time to settle.
15:51 (IST)
After 10 overs,New Zealand 70/3 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 48 , Corey Anderson 0)
Though Shami has been slightly expensive, he has provided the breakthroughs for India. Not to mention Bumrah's top overs which put the New Zealand batsmen in pressure.
15:47 (IST)
OUT! Shami's first three deliveries of his 5th over went for 4, 4 and a 6. But he has come back strongly. First got rid of Williamson and now induced a nick off Broom to Dhoni. The Kiwi goes for a golden duck.
15:46 (IST)
OUT! Williamson goes on the back foot and looks to punch Shami through covers but ends up edging it to Rahane at first slip, who completes the regulation catch. The captain takes the long walk back to the pavilion for 8.
15:38 (IST)
After 8 overs,New Zealand 48/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 27 , Kane Williamson (C) 8)
India has regained some control after Jasprit Bumrah got introduced into the attack. Runs not coming that easily. Makes a difference when the captain has a thinking bowler. He has beaten Ronchi both on the top edge and the outside edge.Dropped! The dot balls forced Ronchi to take a risk and he did. However, Ashwin failed to grab the opportunity at mid on.
15:27 (IST)
After 5 overs,New Zealand 35/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 14 , Kane Williamson (C) 8)
India have bowled many length deliveries early on, a few were put away behind the fence and one went straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar mid off. Hardik Pandya took the second new ball which is an indication of the things to come in the tournament.
15:23 (IST)
OUT! The length ball finally works! Guptill looks to loft it over mid off but doesn't time it well at all. Bhuvneshwar pouches it with ease at that position. Virat congratulates Shami.
15:04 (IST)
Team India in a last minute huddle after Black Caps win toss and elect to bat first
14:57 (IST)
Jasprit Bhumrah's death bowling will hold key for the Men in Blue
Bumrah will be a key member for India in their defence of the Champions Trophy and would be more than a handful for opposition batsmen in pacer-friendly conditions in England.
Bumrah’s biggest asset is that he can choke an opposition at crunch times along with getting you wickets with his variations. The fact that he is a specialist at death bowling is beyond question, but, as former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once pointed out, Bumrah is quite good with the new ball too.
14:54 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar will be the leader of the pack
As India begin their title defence on 4 June, there are some key players who will play a major role in India's campaign. One of them will be 27-year-old pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
While Bhuvneshwar will have to deal with bowlers of similar experience as him, his all-rounded abilities as a fast bowler makes him the ideal candidate to spearhead the Indian pace attack.
India's hopes in this year's Champions Trophy will be largely pinned on how their pacers bowl, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance will be even more key for India's chances considering he will be equally useful at both ends of the innings.
14:49 (IST)
