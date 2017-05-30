Live Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Mushfiqur out for 13, Tigers lose 7th wicket

1st warm-up match report: Combined efforts from batsmen and bowlers helped defending champions India beat New Zealand by 45 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit Champions Trophy warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.
Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 189 in 38.4 overs with opener Luke Ronchi (66) and lower order batsman James Neesham (46).
For India, pacer Mohammed Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets each while spinner Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Umesh Yadav chipped in with a wicket each.
India started their chase on a positive note, but after 26 overs, with 129/3 on the board, rain played spoilsport and forced the players off the field. But till then, India were well ahead of the D/L par score of 84, which resulted in their win.
For India, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and skipper Virat Kohli (52) were the major contributors.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 30, 2017 08:14 pm | Updated Date: May 30, 2017 08:15 pm
May, 30 2017 IST
Highlights
BOWLED EM! Rubel strikes in his very first delivery! Rohit Sharma ends up chopping this one onto his stumps to depart for a lowly 1! India 3/1
Rohit b Rubel 1(3)
20:15 (IST)
OUT! Shami ends the little resistance by Bangladesh. Angles in a back of a length delivery outside off and Rahim cuts it to Jadeja at backward point.
20:10 (IST)
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 47/6 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13 , Mehedi Hasan 15)
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack and concedes only 4 runs off it. FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! Mehedi Hasan has decided to attack Jasprit Bumrah. He scores three consecutive boundaries off him.
20:04 (IST)
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 30/6 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 9 , Mehedi Hasan 2)
Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan now playing cautiously and leaving all the deliveries which are outside off. Seven runs have come off the last two overs.
19:58 (IST)
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 23/6 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4 , Mehedi Hasan 1)
India have deployed three slips which kid of sums up how dominating they have been. There has been a tinge of assistance for the pacers but Bangladesh have played false shots to put themselves in this position.
19:52 (IST)
OUT! Umesh bowls a back of a length delivery which ends being too good for Mosaddek who edges it to Karthik. Bangladesh are 22/6.
19:47 (IST)
OUT! Indian pacers are wreaking havoc at the Oval! Bhuvi pitches this on a length and around off, Mahmudullah feels he should play at it and he does. But in the process, he edges it to Karthik who dives to his right to grab it.
19:45 (IST)
OUT! Bangladesh are falling apart in an attempt to be aggressive. Shakib miscues to square leg. The short ball does the trick again.
19:41 (IST)
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 19/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 6)
Bhuvneshwar joins the party gets rid of Kayes. Shakib playing his natural game despite early wickets. He punches Umesh through covers for a boundary. 7 runs off Umesh's third over.
19:34 (IST)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes to put Bangladesh in all kind of trouble. He bangs it short and the ball gets big on Kayes who tries to pull it. He miscues it towards Umesh at mid-wicket. India all over Bangladesh currently.
19:31 (IST)
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 11/2 ( Imrul Kayes 7 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeping it really tight, only 2 runs off his second over. An excellent over from Umesh Yadav from the other end. 2 wickets and a run from it.
19:29 (IST)
OUT! Umesh strikes twice in one over. Sabbir misses a full and straight delivery and gets bowled. He got beaten for pace there and Umesh is on a roll.
19:27 (IST)
OUT! Umesh Yadav draws first blood. He angles in a length ball which is swinging away and Sarkar looks to drive it. However the southpaw manages a small nick and Karthik catches it easily. Sarkar wanted a review but there is none.
19:17 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 8/0 ( Imrul Kayes 6 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Umesh bowls from the other end, and keeps it tight by giving away just a couple of runs. Meanwhile, we have Dinesh Karthik keeping the wickets at the moment instead of MS Dhoni, who seems to have rested himself from this game completely.
19:12 (IST)
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Imrul Kayes 5 , Soumya Sarkar 1)
Kayes brings up the first runs on the board for Bangladesh with gentle push towards the cover point boundary in just the second delivery of the innings. Slashes the next ball, though the ball falls short of the fielder at third man for him to get a single off the next delivery. Six off the first over of the innings.
19:09 (IST)
The Bangladesh openers — Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar — walk out to bat, and it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who will be bowling the first over of the innings.
18:45 (IST)
18:40 (IST)
After 50 overs,India 324/7 ( Hardik Pandya 81 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1)
Hardik has played a gem of a knock here. Kohli talked how he could play the finisher's role and he is just showing that. He slams a four and a six against Sunzamul Islam. Ashwin too joins the party as he scores a boundary before getting out. SIX! Hardik ends the innings with half a dozen!
18:36 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin departs! Ashwin shuffled across looking to scoop but he fails to get bat to ball and the white object crashes onto his stumps.
18:33 (IST)
After 48 overs,India 294/6 ( Hardik Pandya 58 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
Mustafizur's struggle continues as he leaks 10 runs off his 8th over. A brilliant over from Rubel follows as he concedes only four runs.
18:21 (IST)
After 46 overs,India 280/5 ( Hardik Pandya 51 , Ravindra Jadeja 26)
FOUR! Hardik walks out and slashes Mustafizur through point for a boundary. Top shot! SIX! This one is better. It is full, Hardik waits for the ball and whacks it over cow corner for a maximum. Expensive over from Mustafizur, 15 off it! SIX! Now Jadeja gets into the action, comes down the ground and lofts Mehedi over long off for half a dozen. 10 from Mehedi's 9th over.
18:09 (IST)
After 44 overs,India 255/5 ( Hardik Pandya 35 , Ravindra Jadeja 17)
Mehedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, potentially Bangladesh's best bowlers, will bowl in the slog overs. Can Hardik and Jadeja take India past 320?
17:57 (IST)
After 40 overs,India 227/5 ( Hardik Pandya 17 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)
After Karthik's departure, the run rate has gone down. Both these players are looking to get settled before upping the ante.
17:38 (IST)
17:38 (IST)
After 36 overs,India 210/5 ( Hardik Pandya 6 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)
India are in a comfortable position and they would be eyeing anything between 320 and 340.
17:34 (IST)
The team management decides that Dinesh Karthik has played enough here and calls him back on 94. The Tamil Nadu batsman retires out on 94. Ravindra Jadeja will have a go at the centre now.
17:19 (IST)
17:16 (IST)
After 32 overs,India 183/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 75 , Kedar Jadhav 31)
Karthik has switched gears now, punishing all the bad balls away. Guess he wants to reach that hundred as soon as possible. Kedar, on the other hand has slowed down a bit after an aggressive start.
17:07 (IST)
After 30 overs,India 166/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 64 , Kedar Jadhav 25)
Boundaries and singles coming easily for India now. 16 runs off the last two overs. Bangladesh should bring the Fizz or Mehedi back into the attack to break this partnership.
17:01 (IST)
After 28 overs,India 150/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 55 , Kedar Jadhav 18)
Shakib Al Hasan introduces himself finally in the 27th over and Jadhav welcomes the stand in skipper with a boundary over mid-wicket. Only 4 runs come off the remainder of the over. Mosaddek continues his sharp work at the other end, only 3 runs off his fourth over.
16:57 (IST)
16:56 (IST)
After 26 overs,India 138/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 52 , Kedar Jadhav 10)
Kedar Jadhav not shying away from playing his natural innings. Slams Sunzamul for a maximum without any hesitation in the 25th over. While Mosaddek Hossain gives away seven runs off his 3rd over.
16:54 (IST)
16:48 (IST)
After 24 overs,India 122/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 45 , Kedar Jadhav 1)
Sunzamul Isam dismissed Shikahr Dhawan after leaking 10 runs off the first three deliveries. Kedar Jadhav arrives at the crease and not Virat Kohli. Don't think he will bat today as he is letting others have a go. Mosaddek bowls a maiden from the other end.
16:44 (IST)
OUT! Dhawan perishes in an attempt to increase the scoring rate. After scoring two boundaries already in the over, Dhawan uses his feet to flick Sunazmul over mid-wicket but the white object goes straight to the fielder at that position. He falls for 60.
16:43 (IST)
After 22 overs,India 111/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 50 , Dinesh Karthik 45)
Now then, India have decided to up the ante and batting more aggressively. 16 runs have come off the last two overs.
16:37 (IST)
FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan drives Mosaddek through covers for a single and brings up the milestone. He has certainly made use of the opportunities he has got and cemented his place for the clash against Pakistan.
16:33 (IST)
After 20 overs,India 95/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Dinesh Karthik 36)
19th over and Sunzamul Isam's second over: 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1.
Mehedi Hasan continues and Dhawan comes down the ground and lofts him over covers for a boundary, much needed one for India. They end the over with three singles and a dot.
16:25 (IST)
After 18 overs,India 83/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Dinesh Karthik 32)
Back after the drinks and Mehedi allows three runs off his third over. This youngster is not at all giving easy runs. Six singles off Sunzamul Isam's first over and a dropped catch! Karthik looked to drive him but only managed an outside edge. Though Mosaddek leaped in the air at backward point he couldn't hold onto it. Five runs come off the 18th over.
16:14 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
After 15 overs,India 69/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , Dinesh Karthik 26)
Time for drinks. Dhawan and Karthik have stabilised India's innings after the early blows.
16:07 (IST)
After 14 overs,India 65/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 25 , Dinesh Karthik 25)
13th over: 2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0. Mehedi finally allows a run on the third ball of his second ball as Karthik goes back and cuts him through covers for a single. Dhawan bunts the next ball to long off for another run. Now then, they are starting to scoring more freely against the spinner. A single off the fifth ball too. 3 runs off the 14th over.
16:03 (IST)
After 12 overs,India 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 23 , Dinesh Karthik 19)
Expensive second over from Taskin Ahmed. 9 off it. Shakib Al Hasan introudces spin for the first time. Mehedi Hasan gets the ball and the youngster starts with a maiden.
15:50 (IST)
After 10 overs,India 48/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Dinesh Karthik 14)
The early morning conditions have induced a lot of edges. Karthik looks to drive a full ball but edges it past the first slip for a single. FOUR! Wow Karthik is looking really good here. Mustafizur pitches it up and the Tamil Nadu batsman stands in his crease and gracefully drives it past the bowler for a boundary.
Second bowling change for Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar will roll his arm over now. FOUR! On the second ball itself, Dhawan punches it through covers, the fielder runs after it and stops it. But replays suggest that he was in contact with the ropes at the same time. Boundary signalled. FOUR! This time the southpaw drives it cleanly past the mid off fielder. India end the 10th over with two singles.
15:39 (IST)
After 8 overs,India 32/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , Dinesh Karthik 8)
Following Rahane's dismissal, Mustafizur bowls yet another tidy over, only 3 runs off it. Taskin comes on to bowl the 8th over and on his second delivery, Karthik drives it crisply through covers for a boundary. Plays the same shot on the third ball and gets a brace for it. On the fifth ball, he waits for the ball and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. Looking good so far is Karthik.
15:31 (IST)
15:28 (IST)
After 6 overs,India 21/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
FOUR! Rahane is playing his strokes with confidence. Early on he found the fielder but this time around, his straight drive beat the mid off fielder on his right and raced away for a boundary. It was timed so sweetly that Rahane didn't even bother to look for a run. However, the Fizz does well to bowl four consecutive overs to end the over on a good note. The story of the match so far has been: India have played excellent shots albeit straight to the fielders. Dhawan drives Rubel to the cover fielder. FOUR! Dhawan gets on his toes and pulls it through right of the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
15:20 (IST)
After 4 overs,India 13/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Rahane drives first ball in the fourth over of the innings. Cover fielder appears to have taken a catch at first glance, but the fact that the ball bounced on its way to the fielder transpires later. Three singles off the last three balls off the over.
15:15 (IST)
After 3 overs,India 10/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Rahman starts his second over with a wide down the leg side, but follows it up with a full delivery outside off for a dot. Four off this over, with India getting off to a shaky start.
15:14 (IST)
After 2 overs,India 7/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 2 , Ajinkya Rahane 3)
Rubel is introduced from the other end, and strikes for the 'Tigers' in his very first delivery. Rohit, going for a drive, is cramped for room and ends up getting an inside edge that clips his leg stump. Rahane walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a pull, getting a couple of runs for it. Three off the second over as well.
15:07 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Rubel strikes in his very first delivery! Rohit Sharma ends up chopping this one onto his stumps to depart for a lowly 1! India 3/1
