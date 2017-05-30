Live Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Dhawan, Karthik complete 50-run stand

1st warm-up match report: Combined efforts from batsmen and bowlers helped defending champions India beat New Zealand by 45 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit Champions Trophy warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.
Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 189 in 38.4 overs with opener Luke Ronchi (66) and lower order batsman James Neesham (46).
For India, pacer Mohammed Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets each while spinner Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Umesh Yadav chipped in with a wicket each.
India started their chase on a positive note, but after 26 overs, with 129/3 on the board, rain played spoilsport and forced the players off the field. But till then, India were well ahead of the D/L par score of 84, which resulted in their win.
For India, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and skipper Virat Kohli (52) were the major contributors.
Highlights
OUT! Timber! This dismissal was very similar to that of Rohit's. Mustafizur lands this on a length and outside off, Rahane goes to drive away from his body and the ball takes the inside edge and crashes onto the sticks. Rahane can't believe what he has done. India are two down and they have sent Dinesh Karthik up the order. No signs of Virat Kohli as of yet.
BOWLED EM! Rubel strikes in his very first delivery! Rohit Sharma ends up chopping this one onto his stumps to depart for a lowly 1! India 3/1
Rohit b Rubel 1(3)
16:25 (IST)
After 18 overs,India 83/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Dinesh Karthik 32)
Back after the drinks and Mehedi allows three runs off his third over. This youngster is not at all giving easy runs. Six singles off Sunzamul Isam's first over and a dropped catch! Karthik looked to drive him but only managed an outside edge. Though Mosaddek leaped in the air at backward point he couldn't hold onto it. Five runs come off the 18th over.
16:14 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
After 15 overs,India 69/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , Dinesh Karthik 26)
Time for drinks. Dhawan and Karthik have stabilised India's innings after the early blows.
16:07 (IST)
After 14 overs,India 65/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 25 , Dinesh Karthik 25)
13th over: 2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0. Mehedi finally allows a run on the third ball of his second ball as Karthik goes back and cuts him through covers for a single. Dhawan bunts the next ball to long off for another run. Now then, they are starting to scoring more freely against the spinner. A single off the fifth ball too. 3 runs off the 14th over.
16:03 (IST)
After 12 overs,India 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 23 , Dinesh Karthik 19)
Expensive second over from Taskin Ahmed. 9 off it. Shakib Al Hasan introudces spin for the first time. Mehedi Hasan gets the ball and the youngster starts with a maiden.
15:50 (IST)
After 10 overs,India 48/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Dinesh Karthik 14)
The early morning conditions have induced a lot of edges. Karthik looks to drive a full ball but edges it past the first slip for a single. FOUR! Wow Karthik is looking really good here. Mustafizur pitches it up and the Tamil Nadu batsman stands in his crease and gracefully drives it past the bowler for a boundary.
Second bowling change for Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar will roll his arm over now. FOUR! On the second ball itself, Dhawan punches it through covers, the fielder runs after it and stops it. But replays suggest that he was in contact with the ropes at the same time. Boundary signalled. FOUR! This time the southpaw drives it cleanly past the mid off fielder. India end the 10th over with two singles.
15:39 (IST)
After 8 overs,India 32/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , Dinesh Karthik 8)
Following Rahane's dismissal, Mustafizur bowls yet another tidy over, only 3 runs off it. Taskin comes on to bowl the 8th over and on his second delivery, Karthik drives it crisply through covers for a boundary. Plays the same shot on the third ball and gets a brace for it. On the fifth ball, he waits for the ball and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. Looking good so far is Karthik.
15:31 (IST)
15:28 (IST)
After 6 overs,India 21/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
FOUR! Rahane is playing his strokes with confidence. Early on he found the fielder but this time around, his straight drive beat the mid off fielder on his right and raced away for a boundary. It was timed so sweetly that Rahane didn't even bother to look for a run. However, the Fizz does well to bowl four consecutive overs to end the over on a good note. The story of the match so far has been: India have played excellent shots albeit straight to the fielders. Dhawan drives Rubel to the cover fielder. FOUR! Dhawan gets on his toes and pulls it through right of the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
15:20 (IST)
After 4 overs,India 13/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Rahane drives first ball in the fourth over of the innings. Cover fielder appears to have taken a catch at first glance, but the fact that the ball bounced on its way to the fielder transpires later. Three singles off the last three balls off the over.
15:15 (IST)
After 3 overs,India 10/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Rahman starts his second over with a wide down the leg side, but follows it up with a full delivery outside off for a dot. Four off this over, with India getting off to a shaky start.
15:14 (IST)
After 2 overs,India 7/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 2 , Ajinkya Rahane 3)
Rubel is introduced from the other end, and strikes for the 'Tigers' in his very first delivery. Rohit, going for a drive, is cramped for room and ends up getting an inside edge that clips his leg stump. Rahane walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a pull, getting a couple of runs for it. Three off the second over as well.
15:07 (IST)
15:05 (IST)
After 1 overs,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a single in the second ball that he faces, while Shikhar Dhawan gets an extra second run in the last ball of the over, thanks to a misfield by the fielder at point. Three off the first over.
15:00 (IST)
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat, with Mustafizur Rahman bowling the first over for the Bangladeshis.
14:55 (IST)
TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss, and captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is standing in place of Mashrafe Mortaza today, elects to field first.
11:14 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. India beat New Zealand in the previous match, while Bangladesh fell to a narrow defeat to Pakistan. This is India's last game before their Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan and Virat Kohli and Co will look to flex their muscles before the big one. Sp stick around for Live updates from the match