The Premier League has regained its swagger: England is a force again in European football, and it is Germany in decline.

England will be represented by a record five teams in the Champions League knockout phase. Germany is down to one, from four entrants at the start of the competition.

The cost controls UEFA hoped to prevent clubs going bankrupt have instead managed to hand the initiative on the pitch to the Premier League, fueled by the vast sums invested by British broadcasters in domestic and European competitions.

Premier League clubs are able to sign and retain top players, while also attracting the leading coaches in the game — including Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte.

Between 2005 and 2012, England contributed the winner of the Champions League three times and the runner-up on a further five occasions.

But Spanish clubs have won the trophy in the last four seasons, with Madrid the two-time defending champions.

They know exactly what it takes to be European champions, and in Cristiano Ronaldo have the most prolific goal-scorer in the competition's history.

The Spanish giants are another possible opponent for Neymar's PSG, who are on a mission to erase the memory of their 6-1 hammering by Barcelona that eliminated them in the last 16 last season.

Other group runners-up were Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, two-time former champions Porto and Basel, who have had some fine results against English sides in recent years.

First legs will be played on 13/14 and 20/21 February, with second legs on 6/7 and 13/14 March.

The draw will take place from noon 1100 GMT (430 IST) at UEFA's Nyon headquarters and will be followed by the the Europa League last 32 draw at 1200 GMT (530 IST).

With inputs from agencies