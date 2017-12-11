The Premier League has regained its swagger: England is a force again in European football, and it is Germany in decline.
England will be represented by a record five teams in the Champions League knockout phase. Germany is down to one, from four entrants at the start of the competition.
The cost controls UEFA hoped to prevent clubs going bankrupt have instead managed to hand the initiative on the pitch to the Premier League, fueled by the vast sums invested by British broadcasters in domestic and European competitions.
Premier League clubs are able to sign and retain top players, while also attracting the leading coaches in the game — including Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte.
Between 2005 and 2012, England contributed the winner of the Champions League three times and the runner-up on a further five occasions.
But Spanish clubs have won the trophy in the last four seasons, with Madrid the two-time defending champions.
They know exactly what it takes to be European champions, and in Cristiano Ronaldo have the most prolific goal-scorer in the competition's history.
The Spanish giants are another possible opponent for Neymar's PSG, who are on a mission to erase the memory of their 6-1 hammering by Barcelona that eliminated them in the last 16 last season.
Other group runners-up were Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, two-time former champions Porto and Basel, who have had some fine results against English sides in recent years.
First legs will be played on 13/14 and 20/21 February, with second legs on 6/7 and 13/14 March.
The draw will take place from noon 1100 GMT (430 IST) at UEFA's Nyon headquarters and will be followed by the the Europa League last 32 draw at 1200 GMT (530 IST).
Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 03:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 05:02 pm
Highlights
Full Round of 16 draw
Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur
FC Basel vs Manchester City
FC Porto vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Real Madrid vs PSG
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma
Chelsea vs Barcelona
Besiktas vs Bayern Munich
Who can Juventus draw?
Juve can meet Manchester United, Paris, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas, Tottenham Hotspur.
Who can Bayern draw?
The German giants can draw Manchester United, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas, Tottenham Hotspur.
Who can Roma draw?
Roma can draw Basel, Bayern, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid.
Who can PSG draw?
PSG can draw Basel, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid.
Who can Real Madrid draw?
Real can meet Manchester United, Paris, Roma, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas.
Who can Barcelona draw?
Barca can draw Basel, Bayern, Chelsea, Shakhtar, Porto.
Who can Tottenham draw?
Spurs can draw Basel, Bayern, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto.
Who can Liverpool draw?
Liverpool can draw Basel, Bayern, Juventus, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid.
Who can Chelsea draw?
The Blues can draw PSG, Barcelona, Besiktas
Who can Manchester City draw?
City can draw Basel, Bayern, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto, Real Madrid.
Who can Manchester United draw?
United can draw Bayern, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid
Teams in the draw:
Group Winners: Barcelona (Spain), Besiktas (Turkey), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Roma (Italy), Tottenham Hotspur (England),
Runners-up: Basel (Switzerland), Bayern Munich (Germany), Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain), Sevilla (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Champions League last-16 draw.
The draw will start at 430 IST and will be followed by the Europa League draw at 530 IST. The focus is on the five Premier League sides. Which European sides will they meet?
Follow our blog for all the updates.