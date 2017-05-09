LIVE Champions League, Juventus vs Monaco S/F 2nd leg, football scores and updates: Juve double their lead, Alves scores

AS Monaco, beaten 2-0 at home in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Juventus, will have to make history in Tuesday’s return if they are to end Ligue 1’s long absence from the final.
Only two teams have ever won a knockout tie in the competition after losing at home in the first leg and in both cases – Ajax Amsterdam against Panathinaikos in 1996 and Inter Milan against Bayern Munich in 2011 - they had only one goal to make up.
Monaco, who themselves were the last French side to reach the final when they lost to Jose Mourinho’s Porto in 2004, would also have to end Juve's four-year unbeaten home record in Europe and a run of six successive clean sheets in the competition.
Monaco have never won a game in Italy in seven attempts while Juve’s record against French teams will not give them much encouragement either - the Italians have won all previous 11 knockout ties against Ligue 1 opponents including Monaco themselves on two occasions.
Both teams lead their own leagues and are on the brink of winning their respective titles while Juventus have also reached the Italian Cup final, putting them on course for a treble.
Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim, whose side won 3-0 at Nancy on Saturday to close in on the Ligue 1 title, said that an early goal could change the complexion of the tie.
"We have to stay confident, try to play our game and put on a good performance and if we score at the start of the game, maybe that could change things," said Jardim.
If there is one thing which gives Jardim hope, it is Monaco's prolific scoring record this season. They have blasted 139 goals in 55 matches in all competitions, not including the French League Cup, and have managed three or more goals in a match on 25 occasions.
Kylian Mbappe, 18 and one of the hottest properties in European football, has scored 18 goals in his last 20 competitive games, while the team features other dangerous players including resurgent Colombian forward Radamel Falcao.
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala limped off during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Torino, which ended his side's run of 33 consecutive home league wins, but coach Massimiliano Allegri said it was just a case of cramp.
"It was normal in the circumstances and towards the end of the season," said Allegri, who warned his team not to think about any another result than a win.
"Monaco are a side with great talent and we have absolutely not yet sealed our qualification. We need to win the second leg.”
(With inputs from Reuters)
Published Date: May 09, 2017 12:52 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 01:08 am
May, 09 2017 IST
Highlights
GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Monaco
Dani Alves with a brilliant run on the right delivers a brilliant cross for Mandzukic, who heads it down but is saved....He goes at it again with the follow-up and scores! Juventus are surely going to Cardiff, aren't they? Look at the celebrations! Juventus are playing a midfield triangle that allows their full-backs to burst ahead and cause some problems up front.
Juventus lead 3-0 in aggregate.
The line-ups:
Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuain
Monaco: Subasic; Raggi, Jemerson, Glik, Sidibé; Moutinho, Bakayoko; Dirar, Silva; Falcao, Mbappé
01:22 (IST)
We are back underway for the second half in Turin. Juventus with the advantage and are just 45 minutes away from the Champions League final in Cardiff!
01:18 (IST)
01:17 (IST)
01:17 (IST)
01:13 (IST)
Half-time: Juventus 2-0 Monaco
It is fair to say that Monaco were absolutely terrific for 10-15 minutes, sticking to Leonardo Jardim’s game plan. Despite their bright start, Juventus have defended well (that's what the are known for) and know how to break quicky. One would feel for Monaco's shot-stopper Subašić there who denied Juventus on three occasions before getting exposed by Mandzukic first and minutes later by Alves. Allegri knows how to kill opposition's attack very well. But, his counterpart, Jardim should now turn his head to wrapping up the Ligue 1 title this weekend against Lille.
01:07 (IST)
01:01 (IST)
40' Juventus 1-0 Monaco
Juventus nearly get their second of the night! Higuain slots one home but is flagged offside by half a yard. Now, Sidibé shoots from distance. Monaco are desperate to get one here but they need three goals. On the other hand, Mandzukic is causing trouble yet again. Mendy is having a tough time on the left.
00:58 (IST)
00:58 (IST)
00:57 (IST)
00:53 (IST)
30' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Juventus look settled now as we approach the half hour mark! Pjanić bursts through the middle of the park and plays a one-two with wonderkid Paulo Dybala only to see the ball go out for a corner.
That's five chances for Juve in 2 minutes!
00:48 (IST)
00:47 (IST)
25' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Monaco are living on the egde now. Higuain sneaks past Gilik and sets up partner Mandžukić inside the box, who hits it hard and low but SUBASIC DENIES HIM! Looks like Danijel Subasic will be kept busy tonight!
00:47 (IST)
00:45 (IST)
20' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Buffon is tested here as he fails to judge another brilliant cross from the left. Tough times for Juve as Monaco attack again. Higuain is through, dancing through Monaco's defence. Tries to chip one over Subasic but the keeper denies Juve to take the lead in Turin.
00:38 (IST)
00:36 (IST)
15' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Not a surprise that Monaco are enjoying all the ball possession and are doing everything they can to sneak in Juve's defence. As always, all eyes will be on Mbappe as he makes a marauding run yet again but Dani Alves is there to stop him
00:33 (IST)
00:33 (IST)
00:31 (IST)
10' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
After surviving an early scare, Juventus are starting to regroup. They are certainly looking for a break. Sami Khedira is clutching his upper thigh. Seems like an early change for Juventus. Hamstring, is it?
00:26 (IST)
00:24 (IST)
5' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Monaco are at it right away against a confident Juventus. Mbappe down the left, and he wins a corner. Taken short, the ball crossed for Falcao but Buffon almost makes a mess of it! Shaky start for Juventus there. Bakayoko moves the ball ahead as Bernardo Silva tries a speculative shot from 30 yards....gets deflected, falls in place for Kylian Mbappe who is offside!
00:17 (IST)
00:16 (IST)
First leg hero Gonzalo Higuain plays his 50th game for Juventus after moving from Napoli in the summer. What a signing he has been for the Old Lady!
00:07 (IST)
Juventus' defence though.....
00:07 (IST)
00:07 (IST)
Less than 10 minutes to go. The crowd is already buzzing in Turin!
00:06 (IST)
23:47 (IST)
23:46 (IST)
23:37 (IST)
23:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Uefa Champions League's semi-final second leg between Juventus and Monaco as Allegri's men have on foot already in the finals with the all-important away goals in France. However, Monaco isn't a team that gives up easily. Get ready for this epic showdown!