Highlights Champions League final: Cristiano Ronaldo guides Real Madrid to title with 4-1 win over Juventus

It's match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final at the Millenium Stadium.
Madrid have featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid are looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.
Juventus are chasing their third title, having not won European football's top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on their last visit to the final in 2015.
Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.
With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.
Completing a season when age has slowly caught up with him, Cristiano Ronaldo will be trying to break new ground on familiar territory.
When the Real Madrid forward takes to the pitch to face Juventus on Saturday, it will be the fifth Champions League final in nine years for the three-time winner.
One thing is already certain to change on Saturday: The continent's showpiece will be contested under a closed roof, with Cardiff authorities guarding against the possibility of a drone attack.
It won't be a new experience for Ronaldo, though. He was a regular visitor to the Welsh national stadium during his Manchester United career while it staged English football's finals, although the only time he played under cover he lost. The 2005 FA Cup final was also the only one of Ronaldo's four visits with United that he didn't score and emerge victorious.
It was a rare setback in a career that continues to deliver, even as the 32-year-old forward has had to increasingly accept being on the sidelines to stay fresh for the big occasions. It's hard to argue because Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's squad rotation system has netted Madrid the Spanish league title and yet another Champions League final.
"Obviously what I want the most is to play more freely up front," Ronaldo said, "and that is the opportunity Zinedine Zidane has been giving me as a No 9. I play freely. I play on the wing, down the middle. I play whenever I think I should."
Ronaldo, however, is unlikely to find much freedom against Juventus, a team with one of the best defenses in soccer. In 12 European games this season, Juventus have only conceded three goals and are looking to become the first undefeated champion since Manchester United in 2008.
At the heart of that Juventus defense is a guy looking to become the oldest Champions League winner: 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. A European title is the one of the few major prizes to elude the Italian in an illustrious career that has seen him lose two Champions League finals.
"I'm a young boy even though I'm 39 years old," Buffon said through a translator in Cardiff. "Many people think about my very long career ... I got more than I gave, but that would be the perfect finale and people like fairytales."
Madrid will be facing a sturdy defense supported by a formidable attacking unit led by Paulo Dybala. The Argentine, who has drawn inevitable comparisons with Lionel Messi, has scored four goals in 10 European appearances this season.
Dybala has thrived since Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri changed the team's formation to accommodate their attacking talents. Dybala joined Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic in a trio sitting just behind Gonzalo Higuain, while Miralem Pjanic has been behind them alongside Sami Khedira.
"The 4-2-3-1 formation came to me the moment I realised our team wouldn't progress any further if we kept the old tactics and formation," Allegri said. "I assessed our players' strengths and I tried to put them on the pitch in their favorite positions and I also tried to encourage our attacking skills."
A sixth consecutive Serie A title has already been won. Now it's about preventing a repeat of the 2015 final loss to Barcelona with a much-changed squad.
GOAAAALLLL! Marco Asensio makes it 4-1
Real are running out with the lead. Asensio takes his spot perfectly from 12 yards after a calm pull-back from Marcelo, who eased past Juve's defence like butter. Got to feel for Gigi there. Best defence in the world?
GOAAAALL! Ronaldo makes it 3-1
Just three minutes and six seconds after Casemiro restored Real Madrid’s lead, the man of the hour, Cristiano Ronaldo slots home. Modric key again as he dispossesses Mandzukic and pulls the ball back to the edge of the six-yard box, where Ronaldo makes his run out of nowhere and scores his second of the night.
Isco is very present now for Real Madrid. He is driving their play through the middle of the field. He is so smooth on the ball and a delight to watch.
CR7 is more involved. On the left Marcelo is threatening as well with his marauding runs. Real's sterile pressure pays dividends. It's another deflection, but Casemiro scores. He has been vital to Madrid's balance and Zidane's line-up as a classic midfield enforcer. The Brazilian is an unlikely hero. Juventus are a resilient team, but can they come back from this?
GOAAAALLL! Casemiro makes it 2-1 for Real Madrid
Zidane's men continue to dominate the second half, but without creating much in the way of chances. Karim Benzema picks up the ball on the left flank and ... oh, hold on!
Real Madrid have taken the lead! Casemiro fires from distance that takes a slight deflection and scrapes past Buffon who is in disbelief!
A final is never a catalogue for brilliant football - it is tight and tense but these 45 minutes between Real Madrid and Juventus have delivered. It's been a wonderful first half. Ronaldo did what he always does. The Portuguese defies logic. Juventus were facing their demons but responded with a majestic strike from Mandzukic. He has been rejuvenated at Juventus - so much athleticism and purpose. The goal was sublime, from Bonucci's pass in his own half, via Alex Sandro and Higuain to the Croatian. The ball didn't touch the earth. It's evenly poised at the half.
HALF-TIME: Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
So, after the halfway mark, it's evens-stevens in Cardiff as the players head towards the tunnel for some rest and planning. Juventus started brilliantly but conceded early against the run of play, allowing Ronaldo to ease past the meanest defence in Europe and give Real the lead. Minutes later, Mario Mandzukic spoiled Los Blancos' party in Cardiff with a breathtaking bicycle kick to bring Juventus back in the match. It's not at all boring, at least for the tacticians. Allegri looks settled but it is Zidane who is being vocal on the touchline.
GOAALLL! Mario Mandzukic equalises 1-1
Juventus draw level as Mario Mandzukic equalises with a sensational overhead kick into the top corner. He calmly chests down the dropping ball and makes room for himself to make a turn and blast past Navas who was ball-watching.
GOAAALLLL! 1 Real Madrid 0 Juventus
Real Madrid have taken the lead against the run of play, thanks to a neat finish from the one and only Ronaldo. It's his 104th Champions League goal. Can you believe it? It all started with a one-two with Dani Carvajal on the edge of Juventus box. His effort took a touch off a Leonardo Bonucci on its way in. Real fans have stopped whistling!
Juventus playing XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Chiellini, Bonucci; Alves, Khedira, Pjanic, Sandro; Mandzukic, Dybala; Higuain.
Real Madrid playing XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.
And that's a wrap! Incredible performance by Real Madrid and especially Cristiano Ronaldo. He epitomises the desire to win and he delivers when it matters the most. The Los Blancos have won their third title in four years. Gigi Buffon misses out on another trophy. Hope you enjoyed our live coverage of the Champions League final as much as we did. Thank you for sticking around. See you next time. Good night!
Smooth criminal. A perfect midfielder!
There we are. It's time for the presentation. Real Madrid player have notably swapped their purple shirts for the white ones as they are now presented with their medals. Who will lift the trophy Ronaldo or Ramos? Oh, It's Ramos. He gets in front and hoists the trophy skywards. Zidane is a happy man after all. And there is the Champions League anthem. Goosebumps!
End of an end to end game
Juventus, without a shadow of a doubt, bossed the first half despite conceding early in what was an entertaining half. Although, the second half turned out to be a bit ugly for the Italian side with a barrage of fouls as they found themselves outnumbered at times. Casemiro, Modric and Kroos were just outstanding, while Higuain, Dybala and Pjanic were mere spectators.
The trophy presentation is to follow shortly. The European Cup is called the 'Coupe des Clubs Champions Europeans' (do you want a translation?). At 73.5cm and 75.kg It's football most majestic trophy. Soon Ronaldo and co will lift it aloft in the Cardiff sky. Wales is the land of lore and myths and Real Madrid lived up to it. Goodnight from Wales!
This is MADNESS!
Madrid win La Duodecima. They have always been obsessed by the European Cup. Tonight they consolidated their status as Europe's sole superpower. You feel it's almost their birthright to win the Champions League. However, there is no mistaking their unlimited class and talent. Zidane never cracked as a player. He hasn't cracked as a coach either - in probably his toughest test to date. Ronaldo scored two goals to help his team on the way. There were other stellar performances, notably from Luka Modric and Isco.
That's rubbing salt in the wounds. Asensio with a top class finish in the bottom corner. GAME OVER!
It's a drubbing now. It's almost rude from Asensio but the substitute scored a fourth Spanish goal. It's Marcelo who crafted it on the left. Madrid have delivered a masterclass, outplaying Juventus in all aspects of the game. Juventus were perplexing tepid in the second half, but Madrid did put four past them. A comprehensive win. Do we need four minutes of extra time? Oh yes, CR7 wants that hat-trick.
Isco receives a standing ovation. He was everywhere and often demanded the ball. Juventus didn't know how to deal with him. Juventus must be miserable, Alex Sandro headed just across the goalmouth. The Italians have become serial losers in the European Cup finals, Madrid serial winners. To compound Juve's misery, Cuadrado gets send off.
Oh dear! Cuadrado receives a second yellow for a foul on Sergio Ramos. Bonucci coming in and telling Cuadrado to hurry off the pitch. Ramos went down like a truck had hit him. That looks to be game set and match. 2 goals and a player down!
80' Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Bale receives a warm welcome from the crowd. Is it a farewell appearance? Florentino Perez is a spender and he wants Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard at the Bernabeu. At the other end, it is a last throw of the dice for Allegri with Lemina on as a sub. The Madrid fans sing and chant 'ole, ole.' It is a purple night in Cardiff, La Duodecima looms large for Real.
Juventus have switched to a back four, but they can't get the ball anymore. It's all Real: ruthless with galactic application, aptitude and attitude. The Merengue team are the kings of Europe (almost). Ronaldo almost completed his hat-trick. Still, he has scored 42 goals in 46 games in his worst season, not a bad return?!
75' Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Juan Cuadrado sends a high cross from the right side towards the empty side of the other side. Max Allegri is clearly unhappy with that. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, who had a rather quiet day at the office, is replaced by a local lad Gareth Bale. Also, Juventus replace Paulo Dybala with Mario Lemina.
What a move and what a finish. Is that game over? Gareth Bale jumping in the celebration with his teammates. Great ball by mMdric And a top finish. Allegri losing it on the touchline.
Is the final over? Buffon's expression is that of a condemned man. He looks crestfallen. Madrid's third goal was all too easy: Modric with the recuperation and Ronaldo's penalty presence did the rest. Bonucci was immobile and should have done better. The Cristiano fest rumbles on. He is a winner.
Isco is very present now for Real Madrid. He is driving their play through the middle of the field. He is so smooth on the ball and a delight to watch.
CR7 is more involved. On the left Marcelo is threatening as well with his marauding runs. Real's sterile pressure pays dividends. It's another deflection, but Casemiro scores. He has been vital to Madrid's balance and Zidane's line-up as a classic midfield enforcer. The Brazilian is an unlikely hero. Juventus are a resilient team, but can they come back from this?
Scrappy and niggly in the second stanza. Higuain has been quiet up front for Juventus.
Luka Modric has been playing very wide on the right of the midfield as Real Madrid have been quite narrow. Even spangled players have a duty to do.
Modric is such a brilliant passer of the ball. Not only that, he can score a few in crucial games. This is one of them.
The tussle between Marcelo and Dani Alves has been superb so far.
50' Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo starts the second half on a high as he gets behind Andrea Barzagli in search of Karim Benzema. Chellini is down after getting a smack on his face from the corner.Just when he received the treatment, Alves goes down injured after being brough down by Marcelo.
That was a great first half. End to end stuff! Let's hope the second half is as good as the first one.
Stat alert: Buffon has conceded six goals against Ronaldo in the Champions League in five games, more than against any other player.
A final is never a catalogue for brilliant football - it is tight and tense but these 45 minutes between Real Madrid and Juventus have delivered. It's been a wonderful first half. Ronaldo did what he always does. The Portuguese defies logic. Juventus were facing their demons but responded with a majestic strike from Mandzukic. He has been rejuvenated at Juventus - so much athleticism and purpose. The goal was sublime, from Bonucci's pass in his own half, via Alex Sandro and Higuain to the Croatian. The ball didn't touch the earth. It's evenly poised at the half.
