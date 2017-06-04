Live Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Juventus, football scores and updates: Casemiro doubles Real Madrid's lead

It's match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final at the Millenium Stadium.
Madrid have featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid are looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.
Juventus are chasing their third title, having not won European football's top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on their last visit to the final in 2015.
Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.
With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.
Completing a season when age has slowly caught up with him, Cristiano Ronaldo will be trying to break new ground on familiar territory.
When the Real Madrid forward takes to the pitch to face Juventus on Saturday, it will be the fifth Champions League final in nine years for the three-time winner.
One thing is already certain to change on Saturday: The continent's showpiece will be contested under a closed roof, with Cardiff authorities guarding against the possibility of a drone attack.
It won't be a new experience for Ronaldo, though. He was a regular visitor to the Welsh national stadium during his Manchester United career while it staged English football's finals, although the only time he played under cover he lost. The 2005 FA Cup final was also the only one of Ronaldo's four visits with United that he didn't score and emerge victorious.
It was a rare setback in a career that continues to deliver, even as the 32-year-old forward has had to increasingly accept being on the sidelines to stay fresh for the big occasions. It's hard to argue because Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's squad rotation system has netted Madrid the Spanish league title and yet another Champions League final.
"Obviously what I want the most is to play more freely up front," Ronaldo said, "and that is the opportunity Zinedine Zidane has been giving me as a No 9. I play freely. I play on the wing, down the middle. I play whenever I think I should."
Ronaldo, however, is unlikely to find much freedom against Juventus, a team with one of the best defenses in soccer. In 12 European games this season, Juventus have only conceded three goals and are looking to become the first undefeated champion since Manchester United in 2008.
At the heart of that Juventus defense is a guy looking to become the oldest Champions League winner: 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. A European title is the one of the few major prizes to elude the Italian in an illustrious career that has seen him lose two Champions League finals.
"I'm a young boy even though I'm 39 years old," Buffon said through a translator in Cardiff. "Many people think about my very long career ... I got more than I gave, but that would be the perfect finale and people like fairytales."
Madrid will be facing a sturdy defense supported by a formidable attacking unit led by Paulo Dybala. The Argentine, who has drawn inevitable comparisons with Lionel Messi, has scored four goals in 10 European appearances this season.
Dybala has thrived since Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri changed the team's formation to accommodate their attacking talents. Dybala joined Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic in a trio sitting just behind Gonzalo Higuain, while Miralem Pjanic has been behind them alongside Sami Khedira.
"The 4-2-3-1 formation came to me the moment I realized our team wouldn't progress any further if we kept the old tactics and formation," Allegri said. "I assessed our players' strengths and I tried to put them on the pitch in their favorite positions and I also tried to encourage our attacking skills."
A sixth consecutive Serie A title has already been won. Now it's about preventing a repeat of the 2015 final loss to Barcelona with a much-changed squad.
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 01:36 am | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 01:38 am
Jun, 04 2017 IST
Highlights
A final is never a catalogue for brilliant football - it is tight and tense but these 45 minutes between Real Madrid and Juventus have delivered. It's been a wonderful first half. Ronaldo did what he always does. The Portuguese defies logic. Juventus were facing their demons but responded with a majestic strike from Mandzukic. He has been rejuvenated at Juventus - so much athleticism and purpose. The goal was sublime, from Bonucci's pass in his own half, via Alex Sandro and Higuain to the Croatian. The ball didn't touch the earth. It's evenly poised at the half.
HALF-TIME: Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
So, after the halfway mark, it's evens-stevens in Cardiff as the players head towards the tunnel for some rest and planning. Juventus started brilliantly but conceded early against the run of play, allowing Ronaldo to ease past the meanest defence in Europe and give Real the lead. Minutes later, Mario Mandzukic spoiled Los Blancos' party in Cardiff with a breathtaking bicycle kick to bring Juventus back in the match. It's not at all boring, at least for the tacticians. Allegri looks settled but it is Zidane who is being vocal on the touchline.
Juventus playing XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Chiellini, Bonucci; Alves, Khedira, Pjanic, Sandro; Mandzukic, Dybala; Higuain.
Real Madrid playing XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.
02:09 (IST)
Isco receives a standing ovation. He was everywhere and often demanded the ball. Juventus didn't know how to deal with him. Juventus must be miserable, Alex Sandro headed just across the goalmouth. The Italians have become serial losers in the European Cup finals, Madrid serial winners. To compound Juve's misery, Cuadrado gets send off.
02:07 (IST)
02:07 (IST)
Oh dear! Cuadrado receives a second yellow for a foul on Sergio Ramos. Bonucci coming in and telling Cuadrado to hurry off the pitch. Ramos went down like a truck had hit him. That looks to be game set and match. 2 goals and a player down!
02:03 (IST)
80' Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Bale receives a warm welcome from the crowd. Is it a farewell appearance? Florentino Perez is a spender and he wants Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard at the Bernabeu. At the other end, it is a last throw of the dice for Allegri with Lemina on as a sub. The Madrid fans sing and chant 'ole, ole.' It is a purple night in Cardiff, La Duodecima looms large for Real.
02:02 (IST)
02:02 (IST)
Juventus have switched to a back four, but they can't get the ball anymore. It's all Real: ruthless with galactic application, aptitude and attitude. The Merengue team are the kings of Europe (almost). Ronaldo almost completed his hat-trick. Still, he has scored 42 goals in 46 games in his worst season, not a bad return?!
02:01 (IST)
75' Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Juan Cuadrado sends a high cross from the right side towards the empty side of the other side. Max Allegri is clearly unhappy with that. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, who had a rather quiet day at the office, is replaced by a local lad Gareth Bale. Also, Juventus replace Paulo Dybala with Mario Lemina.
01:55 (IST)
01:55 (IST)
01:54 (IST)
What a move and what a finish. Is that game over? Gareth Bale jumping in the celebration with his teammates. Great ball by mMdric And a top finish. Allegri losing it on the touchline.
01:53 (IST)
Is the final over? Buffon's expression is that of a condemned man. He looks crestfallen. Madrid's third goal was all too easy: Modric with the recuperation and Ronaldo's penalty presence did the rest. Bonucci was immobile and should have done better. The Cristiano fest rumbles on. He is a winner.
01:52 (IST)
GOAAAALL! Ronaldo makes it 3-1
Just three minutes and six seconds after Casemiro restored Real Madrid’s lead, the man of the hour, Cristiano Ronaldo slots home. Modric key again as he dispossesses Mandzukic and pulls the ball back to the edge of the six-yard box, where Ronaldo makes his run out of nowhere and scores his second of the night.
01:48 (IST)
Isco is very present now for Real Madrid. He is driving their play through the middle of the field. He is so smooth on the ball and a delight to watch.
CR7 is more involved. On the left Marcelo is threatening as well with his marauding runs. Real's sterile pressure pays dividends. It's another deflection, but Casemiro scores. He has been vital to Madrid's balance and Zidane's line-up as a classic midfield enforcer. The Brazilian is an unlikely hero. Juventus are a resilient team, but can they come back from this?
01:47 (IST)
01:46 (IST)
01:45 (IST)
01:45 (IST)
01:44 (IST)
GOAAAALLL! Casemiro makes it 2-1 for Real Madrid
Zidane's men continue to dominate the second half, but without creating much in the way of chances. Karim Benzema picks up the ball on the left flank and ... oh, hold on!
Real Madrid have taken the lead! Casemiro fires from distance that takes a slight deflection and scrapes past Buffon who is in disbelief!
01:44 (IST)
Luka Modric has been playing very wide on the right of the midfield as Real Madrid have been quite narrow. Even spangled players have a duty to do.
01:41 (IST)
01:36 (IST)
Modric is such a brilliant passer of the ball. Not only that, he can score a few in crucial games. This is one of them.
01:34 (IST)
The tussle between Marcelo and Dani Alves has been superb so far.
01:34 (IST)
50' Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo starts the second half on a high as he gets behind Andrea Barzagli in search of Karim Benzema. Chellini is down after getting a smack on his face from the corner.Just when he received the treatment, Alves goes down injured after being brough down by Marcelo.
01:30 (IST)
01:28 (IST)
01:27 (IST)
That was a great first half. End to end stuff! Let's hope the second half is as good as the first one.
01:26 (IST)
Stat alert: Buffon has conceded six goals against Ronaldo in the Champions League in five games, more than against any other player.
01:25 (IST)
01:24 (IST)
01:23 (IST)
01:22 (IST)
01:17 (IST)
HALF-TIME: Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
01:10 (IST)
40' Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Miralem Pjanic is Juve's main man on the night. He hits a sweet low volley from distance but it's blocked on the way. Expecting more of this from him tonight. The referee on the other side brandishes another yellow card, this time for Carvajal who floors Mandzukic. Zidane is, of course furious with the decision
01:05 (IST)
To Isco or not to Isco? That was a conundrum for Zidane before the match. The bright and brilliant floating midfielder played well in the first ten minutes. He was roaming around the field in his trademark style, but ever since he has disappeared from the game.
01:05 (IST)
WHAT. A. TEAM!
01:04 (IST)
This final could have been a stalemate and 90 minutes of attrition with two giants of the game who have different philosophies and different identities - but it's high paced and intense, with box-to-box action. A classic? Not yet, but a perfect storm in motion. You'd think there are more goals to come tonight.
01:03 (IST)
35' Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
Juventus are now trying to attack rather than defend. Big man Giorgio Chiellini gets between defenders only to miscue his header. Good ball by Cuadrado there. Navas kicks the ball away. Looks like Mario Mandzukic is in pain and requires quick treatment.
00:59 (IST)
30' Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus
And Sergio Ramos has been booked for a foul on the high-flying Dani Alves. Ronaldo being Ronaldo tries a bicycle kick but does zero damage. Juventus win a free-kick, Paulo Dybala takes a hit but his effort is straight into the wall.
00:55 (IST)
S.W.E.E.T!
00:54 (IST)
Brilliant and the Juventus end explodes. It's a sensational bicycle kick, but that cross pass from Alex Sandro was inch perfect. The former Bayern player chested it down and without too much room to manoeuvre he scored. Simply magic.
00:54 (IST)
00:53 (IST)
00:50 (IST)
Oh, Ronaldo. What a player. Superlatives are not out of place. He croons about self-improvement. As he ages, he indeed seems to become better and better. How will Juventus respond? Real had begun to stretch their back three. They need to attack but keep it tidy at the back.
00:48 (IST)
Is that another Ballon d'Or coming his way. Juventus fans were Jeering every touch of Ronaldo before the goal.
00:46 (IST)
It's handbags between Casemiro and Pjanic. Juventus have shown Real Madrid respect, but not too much. Scrap all that!! The man-machine, the super athlete, who seems to live in another universe, scores. The preening Portuguese defeats the immovable Italians. Nigh invisible for the 20 minutes, but all of a sudden he pounces in the box after a one-two with Carjaval. He got way too much space and Bonucci was too late with his block. The cosmos is Messi-anic, but maybe it's time to rethink that notion.
00:46 (IST)
00:37 (IST)
15' Real Madrid 0-0 Juventus
Real are dictating the play but unable to make something out of it. Juve's aggressive approach is key and if they manage to contain Real's attack, they might snatch a narrow win. Notably, Isco and Ronaldo have been crowded out at times. Casemiro has to step up tonight.
00:34 (IST)
Ronaldo hasn't touched a ball after eight minutes. Here is all of a sudden but he tumbles inside the box! Juventus are aggressive. A very impressive start.
00:33 (IST)
So much so for all the talk about a defensive Juventus. They have zest and energy. They look alert and fresh. Juventus radiate a hunger. For Real Madrid winning the European Cup is almost an obligation. They need to settle down. Perhaps then the Spanish can think about dominating possession.
00:33 (IST)
12' Real Madrid 0-0 Juventus
Paulo Dybala has been booked for a cynical foul on Toni Kroos, who had got the better of him. Too early, isn't it?