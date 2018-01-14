Preview: After 22 days of action, it is time for the finals of the Premier Badminton League 2018. After league games and knock-outs, the league is down to two teams who will be featuring in their maiden final.
The Hyderabad Hunters led by former World No 1 and Olympic champion Carolina Marin will go up against the Bengaluru Blasters side led by World No 1 Viktor Axelsen.
Both teams have had contrasting paths into the finals.
The Hunters beat Delhi Smashers comprehensively 3-0 in their semi-final tie to book their berth, while Bengaluru Blasters had to labour past tournament debutants Ahmedabad Smash Masters 4-3 with the final mixed doubles match becoming the all-important tie.
The Hunters' road to final was a roller-coaster of sorts where after a rollicking start against the North Eastern Warriors, they lost to Ahmedabad Smash Masters in a close encounter but were completely outplayed in the subsequent group clash against Delhi Dashers.
After that defeat against the Dashers, the Hunters switched gears and completely annihilated their next two opponents Awadhe Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters. They continued their unbeaten run in the semi-final against Delhi Dashers to reach the final.
The Blasters won their first two matches against Delhi Dashers and Mumbai Rockets, but lost their following clashes against the Warriors, Chennai Smashers and the Hunters. The losses against Warriors and Smashers were very close games, similar to their semi-final encoutner against Ahmedabad Smaash Masters where they ended up on the right side.
In the previous encounter between the two finalists, the Hunters had completely decimated the Blasters and the Carolina Marin side boasting of names like B Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will hope to have a repeat of the performance against the Blasters side comprising players like Sikki Reddy, Chong Wei Feng and led by Axelsen.
Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 18:32 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 21:05 PM
Highlights
Today's Fixtures
Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Blasters
Markis Kido/ Yoo Yeon Seong vs Mathias Boe/Kim Sa Rang
(Trump Match) Lee Hyun Il vs Subhankar Dey
Sai Praneeth vs Viktor Axelsen (Trump Match)
Carolina Marin vs Kirsty Gilmour
Satwiksairaj/Pia Zebediah vs Kim Sa Rang/Sikki Reddy
21:05 (IST)
5-4! Brilliant body smash by Gilmour to close the gap on Marin's lead. She trails by a single point in the second stanza.
21:04 (IST)
15-8! The Hunters Army are loving it. Marin takes a 1-0 lead over Gilmour in this exciting women's singles tie. Both shuttlers mixed their shots well but it was the Spaniard who eventually made most of her chances.
21:02 (IST)
Despite a slow start, Marin picked up well to take the lead over a defensive Gilmour. Her strokes look sharper by the day.
21:02 (IST)
20:59 (IST)
14-8! Great rally that goes for 23 shots and Marin finishes on the right side and game point opportunity with her famed drop shot
20:57 (IST)
12-6! Gilmour has an uphill task ahead of her if she wants to make inroads into this opening game that seems to be going Marin's way
20:55 (IST)
THE CROWD ERUPTS! Hunters' Spanish ace Carolina Marin is in control of the match. Can Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour cause an upset and guide Blasters to their maiden PBL crown?
20:53 (IST)
20:52 (IST)
20:52 (IST)
6-4! What an impressive drop shot from Marin to take the lead in the opening game
20:49 (IST)
2-2! Marin lost the first two points but she makes her way right back into the game with a lucky netplay followed by a cross-court winner
20:46 (IST)
20:44 (IST)
In the fourth match of the day, Hyderabad Hunters captain Carolina Marin takes on Kirsty Gilmour in a must-win encounter for the home team
20:43 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
Viktor Axelsen completely outplays Sai Praneeth to win 15-8, 15-10 in the third match of the day. The captain puts Bengaluru Blasters back into the lead. The Blasters now lead 3-2 in the Final.
20:37 (IST)
14-9! Match point for Axelsen. This was coming, isn't it? If you give Axelsen the room to go for the kill, he's not going to hold back. Those booming smashes are really tough to defend. Praneeth can only rely on the Dane's mistakes.
20:35 (IST)
12-6! Praneeth is making his way back into the match but Axelsen's lead is too huge for the Hyderabad shuttler to have a breather.
20:33 (IST)
10-3! Praneeth has been hitting one unforced error after the other to allow the rampaging Viktor Axelsen to get comparatively easy points. The match is favouring the Dane and it looks like Bengaluru Blasters will be back in the lead after this trump match
20:32 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
Axelsen's attacking gameplay is poetry in motion. Just effortless. It is really difficult to floor him. Well, World No 1 for a reason. He is unbelievably talented.
20:30 (IST)
20:28 (IST)
3-0! What a rally!!! Axelsen wins that point after Praneeth jumps across the court to retrieve the shot, but Axelsen waits for it and smashes a winner
20:26 (IST)
Viktor Axelsen takes the lead in the opening game against crowd-favourite Sai Praneeth. Mathias Boe and Axelsen are having a deep conversation.
20:25 (IST)
Viktor Axelsen wins the 1st game 15-8! It was complete domination by the Dane who never let the Indian shuttler gain any kind of foothold in the opening game. Will Praneeth enforce a decider or will Axelsen help Blasters take the lead once again in the Final
20:22 (IST)
11-5! Axelsen opens up a big 6-point lead in the 1st game. Praneeth has been outplayed completely in the match so far
20:20 (IST)
20:18 (IST)
6-2! World No 1 Axelsen is piling on the pressure on Sai Praneeth and has opened up an early 4-point lead for the Bengaluru Blasters
20:17 (IST)
20:15 (IST)
2-0! Axelsen starts off proceedings by winning the first two points of the match
20:10 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
LEE HYUN IL showed he can still be a threat to many top shuttlers. Some incredible strokes and movements from the 37-year-old. Dey was all over the place. He couldn't even hit a simple flat smash. Such was the pressure from the other side of the court. Hunters go 2-1 up with that win.
20:06 (IST)
In the second Trump match of the day, Viktor Axelsen takes on Sai Praneeth.
Axelsen has beaten Praneeth in all the previous three encounters between these two shuttlers. Will Blasters take the lead once again with a win over Hunters or will Praneeth change the head-to-head record with the World No 1?
20:04 (IST)
What a win for Lee Hyun Il and the Hyderabad Hunters. Lee wins 15-7, 15-13 to hand the Hunters the lead in this final.
Hunters lead Blasters 2-1!
20:03 (IST)
Looking at how Dey has played, it makes you think Blasters would be in a better situation had they picked Chong Wei Feng over Dey.
20:02 (IST)
12-11! Lee Hyun in the lead, but Subhankar is smashing his way back into the match
20:00 (IST)
11-9! An excellent comeback from Subhankar to reduce Lee Hyun Il's lead to 2. Will Dey push this match into a decider?
19:55 (IST)
8-5! The frustration shows in Subhankar as Lee Hyun Il goes into the mid-game break with a three-point lead in the 2nd game. Hunters will leapfrog into the lead by earning two points from this trump match
19:52 (IST)
6-4! It was some fabulous net play by Lee Hyun Il to open up a lead over Subhankar in the 2nd game of the first trump match
19:49 (IST)
15-7! in Lee's favour. The Korean takes a 1-0 lead over a struggling Dey in the first men's singles tie of the day. The Indian has clearly struggled to lift the bird from the sidelines. He is being given some tips by coach Arvind Bhat on the touchline
19:48 (IST)
19:44 (IST)
10-6! Wooooof!
Lee is hitting some excellent attacking strokes from the mid-court. The left-handed shuttler hasn't allowed Dey to find space for a winner.
19:44 (IST)
19:42 (IST)
Okay then. Lee's net play and defence is a treat to watch. Dey unleashed two back-to-back jump smashes only to see the Korean return it with ease. It is frustrating to watch if you are a Blasters fan.
19:37 (IST)
3-3! Excellent cross-court winner from Subhankar to level the scores after yet another long rally that goes for 40 shots.
19:36 (IST)
Surprise! Subhankar Dey takes on veteran men's singles player Lee Hyun Il in the second tie of the final. The Indian, who trains in Denmark, looks confident after performing brilliantly at the Nationals last year.
19:35 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
1-0! We kick-start proceedings with a 35-shot rally which culminates in a jump smash from Lee Hyun Il to open the scoring for Hyderabad Hunters
19:31 (IST)