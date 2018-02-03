Quarter-final Report: India managed to grab only two spots in the semi-finals of the India Open BWF World Tour 500, with only women's singles star PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crossing the quarter-finals stage on Friday.
London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, and the sixth seeded women's doubles pair of Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the six Indian quarter-finalists who bowed out in the last eight stage at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.
Defending champion Sindhu got the better of Spanish 8th seed Beatriz Corrales 21-12, 19-21, 21-11 in 54 minutes to set-up a clash against former World champion Ratchanok Intanon, who got past Hong Kong's 7th seed Yip Pui Yin 21-11, 21-11.
Hong Kong's sixth seed Cheung Ngan Yi registered an upset 21-12, 21-19 victory over reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain.
In the semi-final, Chenung will meet US' fifth seed Beiwen Zhang, who tamed two-time World Championship medallist Saina 21-10, 21-13 in 32 minutes.
Pranaav-Sikki thrashed Chinese Han Chengkai and Cao Tong Wei 21-8, 21-13 to storm into the semi-finals, where they will meet Danish fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.
The Dane pair won 21-17, 21-11 over Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.
India's three men's singles player, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth all lost on the day.
Kashyap fell to Chinese Qiao Bin, who won 21-16, 21-18, while Sameer lost to Malaysian Iskandar Zulkarnain 17-21, 14-21. Praneeth was a 15-21, 13-21 loser to Chinese Taipei's third seed Chou Tien Chen.
In the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy fought hard before bowing out to the Indonesian top-seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo with a 19-21, 19-21 defeat.
India's sixth seeded women's doubles pair of Sikki and Ashwini lost to Chinese Du Yue and Li Yinhui 17-21, 21-23.
India's women's doubles seventh seeds Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram were conquered by Thai second seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who won 21-10, 21-15 in 30 minutes.
Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 15:56 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 23:08 PM
Highlights
The India Open will once again see World No 4 and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu taking part in the title clash.
Defending champion Sindhu defeated two-time former champion Ratchanok Intanon 21-13, 21-15 to book a place in the summit clash where she will face USA's Beiwen Zhang.
It is the defending champion PV Sindhu who wins that opening game by a comfortable margin of 21-13! The game should have ended even earlier, especially after Sindhu leading 13-3 at one point. But Intanon's counter-attack delayed the result of that first game and is an indication of the Thailand player's intent and sets up an interesting 2nd game.
This will be the ninth appearance of Sindhu in the India Open. She first participated in this event as a 13-year-old.
It is time for the last match of the day.
The women's singles semi-final is underway.
Defending champion PV Sindhu takes on two-time former champion Ratchanok Intanon
And we have got our 2nd mixed doubles finalist.
The Danish pair of Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen beat Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy in straight games 21-16, 21-19! to book a place in the final of the India Open where they will take on the winners of the forthcoming match between the Chinese pair of He Jiting/Du Yue and the Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti
Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen win the opening game 21-16!. Though the match was evenly poised, especially after the break, the Indian duo lost steam midway to allow the Danish pair to dictate proceedings. The Danes were excellent in using the court and netplay to unsettle the Indian duo when it mattered.
Fourth seed Shi Yuqi prevails in a three-game thriller to reach the final of India Open. Though the Chinese shuttler lost the first game 18-21, he raced through the 2nd game to win it 21-10! and enforce a decider. After more than an hour's intense action, Shi Yuqi defeated Malaysian qualifier Iskandar Zulkarnain 18-21, 21-10, 21-19
Shi Yuqi races through in the second game to push the semi-final into the decider. The Chinese shuttler completely dominated proceedings in the 2nd game to win 21-10
Iskandar Zulkarnain is on track to continue his giant-killing abilities as he wins the opening game 21-18!
Meanwhile on Court 2, the top-seeded men's doubles pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya from Indonesia defeated their compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-16 to enter the Final of India Open
Beiwen Zhang zips past Cheung Ngan Yi in the second game to push this match into a decider. The American shuttler won the 2nd game 21-12!
Last year's runner-up Chou Tien Chen enters his second consecutive final at the India Open. He beat China's Qiao Bin 23-21, 21-16 in 59 minutes
Order of Play:
Chou Tien Chen vs Qiao Bin
Beiwen Zhang vs Cheung Ngan Yi
Shi Yuqi vs Iskandar Zulkarnain
Kim Astrup / Anders Skaarup Rasmussen vs Han Chengkai/Zhou Haodong
Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Mathias Christiansen/Christinna Pedersen
He Jiting/Du Yue vs Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti
PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon
23:08 (IST)
23:03 (IST)
The India Open will once again see World No 4 and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu taking part in the title clash.
Defending champion Sindhu defeated two-time former champion Ratchanok Intanon 21-13, 21-15 to book a place in the summit clash where she will face USA's Beiwen Zhang.
23:02 (IST)
22:59 (IST)
Sindhu is surging ahead with the lead. That's a brilliant display of her attacking prowess. Intanon still looks puzzled. MATCHPOINT!
22:58 (IST)
18-14! The day seems to be favouring Sindhu as Intanon does yet another unforced error. Sindhu wouldn't complain as she is just three points away from making it into her second consecutive final at the India Open
22:55 (IST)
15-13! Amid the rousing cheers for PV Sindhu, one can hear the isolated voices that cry, "Go Intanon"
But for now, it is still Sindhu in the lead as she continues to hold on to that 2-point advantage.
22:52 (IST)
22:49 (IST)
Intanon looks in way better position but Sindhu has upped her game to down her opponent. Gopi looks equally relaxed.
22:49 (IST)
12-9! That was one well-placed cross-court drop shot that was just away from a leaping Intanon,. Sindhu wins the point and the serve
22:47 (IST)
11-8! A misjudged leave from Sindhu gives Intanon the serve and the first point after the mid-game break
22:46 (IST)
22:45 (IST)
22:43 (IST)
8-6! What a rally!!! The longest rally (34) of the match so far saw both players exhibit some of the best badminton we have seen today. Sindhu ends on the right side of that rally to maintain her 2-point lead over the Thai ace
22:42 (IST)
22:41 (IST)
5-5! The 2nd game has been a roller-coaster so far with both players winning points on each other's serves. Intanon seems to be struggling to read Sindhu's smashes
22:39 (IST)
22:38 (IST)
What an opening game! Sindhu takes a 1-0 lead against third seed Intanon to have an upper hand in this semi-final tie. The Thai ace hasn't been able to read the pace of the shuttle yet. Sindhu's forehand punches have troubled Intanon so far.
22:37 (IST)
3-2! Sindhu wins the point despite the strings in her racquet giving way mid-play. This does seem to be Sindhu's day isn't it?
22:34 (IST)
It is the defending champion PV Sindhu who wins that opening game by a comfortable margin of 21-13! The game should have ended even earlier, especially after Sindhu leading 13-3 at one point. But Intanon's counter-attack delayed the result of that first game and is an indication of the Thailand player's intent and sets up an interesting 2nd game.
22:33 (IST)
22:29 (IST)
Sindhu is covering the court with ease. She is literally floating around all four corners of the court. She has won maximum points with her immaculate drop shots on the sidelines
22:27 (IST)
22:26 (IST)
16-8! What an impressive rally. There was everything in that series of shots. Cleverly placed drops, angled cross-court shots and amazing netplay. It is Sindhu who wins that point to take her lead over Intanon to eight points.
22:24 (IST)
14-7! Intanon scores four straight points to mount a resurgence of sorts. It is an uphill battle for the Thailand shuttler from here. But not impossible.
22:23 (IST)
22:21 (IST)
13-3! TWELVE CONSECUTIVE POINTS. An unbelievable display of badminton by PV Sindhu in the opening game. Saying that Sindhu is dictating the proceedings in the match will be a huge understatement
22:19 (IST)
22:19 (IST)
A eight-point lead and the crowd is enjoying every moment of it. Again, Sindhu is trying to unsettle Intanon with drop shots from the net. The shuttles are dropping slow and that is an advantage for the Indian.
22:18 (IST)
10-3! Let's make it nine straight points for the defending champion. What a dominance so far by the Indian ace!!!!!
22:17 (IST)
22:16 (IST)
Gopichand looks happy so far. He has worked on Sindhu's defensive game in the last few months. Both players love to play cross-court drop shots
22:15 (IST)
5-3! Sindhu scores four straight points to take the lead in the opening game of the women's singles semi-final. On a side note, just one of those six previous encounters has the game between these shuttlers has gone the full distance
22:14 (IST)
22:13 (IST)
Both the players are out in the middle. Sindhu faces her first real challenge of the new season. Ratchanok Intanon has won the season-opener Malaysia Masters and reached the semis of the Indonesia Masters last week. This is her third straight semi-final appearance of 2018.
22:10 (IST)
The players are out on the court
22:08 (IST)
This will be the ninth appearance of Sindhu in the India Open. She first participated in this event as a 13-year-old.
22:08 (IST)
This will be the seventh meeting between both these top class shuttlers. Ratchanok Intanon leads 4-2 in the head-to-head encounters.
22:07 (IST)
It is time for the last match of the day.
The women's singles semi-final is underway.
Defending champion PV Sindhu takes on two-time former champion Ratchanok Intanon
21:38 (IST)
One half of the India Open mixed doubles finalist Christina Pedersen said, " We are a new combination and we are yet to gel well. We have reached two finals already and this will be our third final, so things have been going great. We watch videos of our opponents to know about them."
21:37 (IST)
After the match Sikki said, "I think we tried to play too many deep strokes. That didn't help. We should've played our simple game today. The Danes were too good to return and attack from the front. "
21:36 (IST)
21:36 (IST)
21:14 (IST)
And we have got our 2nd mixed doubles finalist.
The Danish pair of Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen beat Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy in straight games 21-16, 21-19! to book a place in the final of the India Open where they will take on the winners of the forthcoming match between the Chinese pair of He Jiting/Du Yue and the Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti
21:08 (IST)
18-18! The tension continues to build in the 2nd game of this mixed doubles semi-final. Very little separating both these pairs in these last few minutes. Will the Danes wrap up the match or will this go into a decider?
21:05 (IST)
15-15! The Indians have won two challenges in a row. It's very tight in the second game and rightly so. Sikki has successfully hit clean returns to take Christiansen by surprise at the sidelines.
21:04 (IST)
21:00 (IST)
13-10! The Danes are holding on to their three-point advantage. Sikki and Pranaav are winning those important points but are unable to hold on to their serve. This has been their undoing in this match so far. Will they curb the pattern?
20:56 (IST)
20:52 (IST)
8-7! Though the Danes are leading by a solitary point, the inability of Sikki and Pranaav to hold the serves could prove costly for the duo
20:52 (IST)