Quarter-final Report: India managed to grab only two spots in the semi-finals of the India Open BWF World Tour 500, with only women's singles star PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crossing the quarter-finals stage on Friday.
London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, and the sixth seeded women's doubles pair of Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the six Indian quarter-finalists who bowed out in the last eight stage at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.
Defending champion Sindhu got the better of Spanish 8th seed Beatriz Corrales 21-12, 19-21, 21-11 in 54 minutes to set-up a clash against former World champion Ratchanok Intanon, who got past Hong Kong's 7th seed Yip Pui Yin 21-11, 21-11.
Hong Kong's sixth seed Cheung Ngan Yi registered an upset 21-12, 21-19 victory over reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain.
In the semi-final, Chenung will meet US' fifth seed Beiwen Zhang, who tamed two-time World Championship medallist Saina 21-10, 21-13 in 32 minutes.
Pranaav-Sikki thrashed Chinese Han Chengkai and Cao Tong Wei 21-8, 21-13 to storm into the semi-finals, where they will meet Danish fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.
The Dane pair won 21-17, 21-11 over Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.
India's three men's singles player, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth all lost on the day.
Kashyap fell to Chinese Qiao Bin, who won 21-16, 21-18, while Sameer lost to Malaysian Iskandar Zulkarnain 17-21, 14-21. Praneeth was a 15-21, 13-21 loser to Chinese Taipei's third seed Chou Tien Chen.
In the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy fought hard before bowing out to the Indonesian top-seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo with a 19-21, 19-21 defeat.
India's sixth seeded women's doubles pair of Sikki and Ashwini lost to Chinese Du Yue and Li Yinhui 17-21, 21-23.
India's women's doubles seventh seeds Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram were conquered by Thai second seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who won 21-10, 21-15 in 30 minutes.
Highlights
Order of Play:
Chou Tien Chen vs Qiao Bin
Beiwen Zhang vs Cheung Ngan Yi
Shi Yuqi vs Iskandar Zulkarnain
Kim Astrup / Anders Skaarup Rasmussen vs Han Chengkai/Zhou Haodong
Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Mathias Christiansen/Christinna Pedersen
He Jiting/Du Yue vs Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti
PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon
16:50 (IST)
In the only other encounter between these two shuttlers, Beiwen Zhang emerged victorious
16:49 (IST)
It is time for the 1st women's singles semi-final. Sixth seed Cheung NganYi faces fifth seed Beiwen Zhang for a place in the final
16:49 (IST)
Last year's runner-up Chou Tien Chen enters his second consecutive final at the India Open. He beat China's Qiao Bin 23-21, 21-16 in 59 minutes
16:35 (IST)
Watch Firstpost correspondent Shivam Damohe preview the semi-final match between PV Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon
16:05 (IST)
16:01 (IST)
15:33 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the semi-final action of the India Open 2018. The sole Indian in the singles division is the defending champion PV Sindhu who will face Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon for a place in the summit clash.
The other Indians in the fray are the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy who will face the Danish pair of Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.