Pre-quarters report: Men's singles top seed Kidambi Srikanth of India tumbled out of the second round, while the Indian mixed doubles pair of young Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa registered a stunning victory to join PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the quarter-finals of the India Open BWF World Tour 500 on Thursday.
Srikanth lost 19-21, 17-21 to Malaysian qualifier Iskandar Zulkarnain, who will face Sameer Verma on Friday. Sameer moved past Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto 21-18, 19-21, 21-17.
The Indian pair of young Satwik and Ashwini stunned third seeds Tan Kian Menga and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia 21-16, 15-21, 23-21 in a humdinger that lasted more than an hour.
Terming it as an "important victory" for their partnership, Ashwini said that "it was a crazy finish. We really wanted to win this as we were leading (in the match). I'm really happy it went our way".
They will next take on Danish fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen, who downed the Indians Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg 21-10, 21-11.
Among other upsets, Danish second seeds Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen lost to unseeded Chinese pair of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong, who won 12-21, 23-21, 21-14.
In the women's singles, Sindhu eased past Bulgarian Linda Zetchiri 21-10, 21-14 in 33 minutes, while Saina had no problem in dismissing Denamrk's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt with a 21-12, 21-11 victory in 22 minutes.
Olympic champion Carolina Marin overcame a scare from Chinese teenager Gao Fangjie 15-21, 21-15, 21-11 to set-up a clash against Hong Kong sixth seed Cheung Ngan Yi, who handed a 21-4, 21-7 drubbing to Thailand's Thamolwan Poopradubsil.
Defending champion Sindhu will next face Spanish eight seed Beatriz Corrales, who defeated Indian Ruthvika Shivani Gadde 21-19, 21-16.
Fourth seeded Saina will take on US' fifth seed Beiwen Zhang, who moved past Indian Mughda Agrey 21-12, 21-16.
In the men's singles, qualifier Shreyansh Jaiswal too put in a spirited display to stretch Parupalli Kashyap before bowing out 19-21, 21-19, 12-21. Kashyap will face Qiao Bin in the quarterfinals, with the Chinese having defeated qualifier Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-7, 21-3.
Eighth seed B Sai Praneeth moved past Hu Yun 21-10, 21-15 to set-up a contest against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien chen.
In the men's doubles, the pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy took only 24 minutes to take out compatriots Tushar Sharma and Chandrabhusan Tripathi with a 21-11, 21-15 victory.
In the women's doubles, seventh seeds Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram got the better of compatriots Rutaparna Panda, Mithula UK 21-12, 21-18 to advance to the last eight.
Ashwini also advanced to the quarter-finals with N Sikki Reddy. The sixth seeded pair defeated Megha Morchana Bora and Sanghamitra Saikia 21-9, 21-2.
Sikki also entered the mixed doubles last eight stage. She partnered Pranaav Jerry Chopra to beat Malaysian-Indian combine of Yogendran Khrishnan and Prajakta Sawant 21-10, 21-19.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 15:37 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:51 PM
Highlights
Forthcoming matches on Court 1
Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien Chen
PV Sindhu vs Beatriz Corrales
Sameer Verma vs Iskandar Zulkarnain
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mathias Christensen/Christinna Pedersen
Saina Nehwal vs Beiwen Zhang
16:51 (IST)
5-3! Chou Tien Chen in the lead, but Praneeth is giving it his all. Chou is pushing the Indian to hit a few unforced errors. Praneeth needs to regroup and do it fast if he hopes of pushing this QF into the decider
16:45 (IST)
It is last year's runner-up Chou Tien Chen who wins the opening game 21-15! in 21 minutes to put one foot in the door to semi-final. Will Praneeth force this quarter-final into a decider?
16:44 (IST)
16:42 (IST)
17-15! Chou Tien Chen wins three points on the trot and was on his way to make it four. However, Praneeth successfully challenges the call of 'IN' to win back the serve and close in on Chou's lead
16:40 (IST)
Elsewhere, Kashyap is struggling to read Qiao Bin's game as the Chinese ace continues to stretch his opponent at the sidelines. 16-17! Kashyap is fighting for every point against Qiao. He has lunged and dived to close the gap on his opponent's lead
16:39 (IST)
16:37 (IST)
Chou's half smashes have taken Praneeth by surprise. Although Praneeth has got a lot of strokes, needs to work on his defensive side of game.
16:37 (IST)
14-13! Sai Praneeth smashes and drops his way back into the game. Chou Tien Chen's lead is now cut down to a solitary point. Praneeth has been changing the pace of the game to his advantage
16:36 (IST)
16:36 (IST)
Chou has taken an early lead against Sai Praneeth. The Taiwanese's defensive skill set sets him apart.
16:33 (IST)
16:29 (IST)
7-4! Yet another impressive rally there. It took 44 shots for one of the players to commit a mistake and it was Praneeth who loses steam in the end to let Chou Tien Chen win that point.
16:28 (IST)
16:25 (IST)
3-1! Sai Praneeth gets off the mark with a well-directed smash to win back the serve from Chou Tien Chen
16:24 (IST)
16:23 (IST)
1-0! What a good opening 33-shot rally to kick-start the match. Praneeth loses the serve after his shot goes wide. Chou Tien Chen opens the scoring
16:21 (IST)
This is Praneeth's second quarter-final appearance at the India Open.
16:19 (IST)
Chou leads 3-0 in the head-to-head record against Sai Praneeth
16:18 (IST)
Praneeth and the 2017 India Open runner-up Chou Tien Chen take to the court for the quarter-final match
16:13 (IST)
It is time for the first singles match on Court 1.
India's Sai Praneeth takes on 5th seed Chou Tien Chen from Taiwan
16:11 (IST)
The Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya edge past Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy in a close encounter ( 21-19, 21-19 ) to enter the semi-final of the India Open.
16:08 (IST)
Meanwhile on Court 2, both the Indian women's doubles pairs have gone down fighting in the quarter-final
While Ashwini/Sikki pair lost out to the Chinese pair of Du Yue and Li Yinhui 17-21, 21-23. The young pair of Meghana/Poorvisha bowed out after losing to second seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan and Rawinda 10-21, 15-21.
16:01 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
15:42 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
It is men's doubles action on Court 1.
The top-seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya are taking on India's Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy.
The Indonesian pair are leading 7-3 in the opening game
15:14 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the quarter-final action from the India Open 2018.