Semi-final Report: India's women's singles star PV Sindhu advanced to the final, while the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy exited in the semi-finals of the $350,000 India Open BWF World Tour Super 500 on Saturday.
Olympic 2016 silver medallist Sindhu got the better of Thai third seed and former World Champion Ratchanok Intanon 21-13, 21-15 to remain one win away from successfully defending her title.
Sindhu rattled the Thai by mixing clever net-play with big strokes as she led 13-4 in the first game before securing the 21-13 win.
In the second game, Ratchanok tried to push Sindhu with some clever placements but Sindhu kept firing smashes to quell the challenge from the Thai. The home favourite prevailed 21-15 in the second game.
Following the win at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, the three-time World Championship medallist Sindhu improved her head-to-head record against 22-year-old Ratchanok to 3-4.
In the final on Sunday, the Hyderabadi will meet US' fifth seed Beiwen Zhang, who edged past Hong Kong's sixth seed Cheung Ngan Yi 14-21, 21-12, 21-19 in an hour and three minutes.
The Indian mixed doubles eighth seeds Pranaav-Sikki fell 16-21, 19-21 in 45 minutes against Danish fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen, who will meet Indonesians Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the final.
The Danish pair looked the better combination in the first game but the Indians did well to fight back in the second game. Pranaav lost his serve at 18-all to give the advantage to Mathias-Christinna, who then made the most of the gift to seal the contest in their favour.
Mathias, especially was brilliant, picking out gaps with ease as Pranaav and Sikki made some tactical errors. Mathias' pace and power made it easy for Christinna, who was playing closer to the net.
Praveen-Melati combined to beat Chinese sixth seeds He Jiting and Du Yue 21-19, 24-22 in 42 minutes.
In the men's singles category, Chinese Taipei's third seed Chou Tien Chen got the better of Chinese Qiao Bin 23-21, 21-16 to set-up a title clash against Chinese Shi Yuqi, who ended Malaysian Iskandar Zulkarnain's stunning run with an 18-21, 21-10, 21-19 victory in an hour and nine minutes.
In the men's doubles category, Indonesian top-seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Danish fourth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen advanced to the final.
Gideon-Sukamuljo took only 26 minutes to oust compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan with a 21-11, 21-16 victory. Astrup-Rasmussen pair defeated China's Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong 21-19, 21-14.
The women's doubles final will be contested between Thai second seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai and Indonesian third seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.
Jongkolphan-Rawinda defeated Chinese Du Yue and Li Yinhui 21-19, 21-17 in 56 minutes, while Greysia-Apriyani moved past Danish top seeds Kamilla Rytter Juhl Aand Christinna Pedersen 21-14, 19-21, 21-18 in an hour and 21 minutes.
Highlights
Shi Yuqi conjures a revival of sorts after trailing 12-16 at one point of the game to clinch the opening game 21-18! in 24 minutes. Shi Yuqi mixed his shots well to outwit the third-seeded Taiwanese shuttler
The Danish duo of Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen have won the mixed doubles title after defeating the Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-14, 21-15 in 37 minutes
17:16 (IST)
17:08 (IST)
18-13! Shi Yuqi is three points away from winning the India Open Men's singles title. Will Chou Tien Chen be able to stop the Chinese shuttler from doing it?
17:05 (IST)
15-10! Shi Yuqi opens up a five-point lead after yet another unforced error from Chou Tien Chen
17:01 (IST)
16:55 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
2-1! Shi Yuqi takes the lead in the 2nd game with a cross-court winner followed by a drop shot that falls just out of the reach of Chou Tien Chen
16:49 (IST)
Shi Yuqi conjures a revival of sorts after trailing 12-16 at one point of the game to clinch the opening game 21-18! in 24 minutes. Shi Yuqi mixed his shots well to outwit the third-seeded Taiwanese shuttler
16:45 (IST)
19-17! Shi Yuqi wins 9 of the last 10 points to open up his lead in the 1st game of the men's singles Final
16:43 (IST)
17-17! Shi Yuqi levels the scores with a last-minute shot change that resulted in flummoxing Chou Tien Chen. An important point for the Chinese shuttler to win
16:40 (IST)
16:39 (IST)
14-12! Chou Tien Chen continues to be in the lead even though Shi Yuqi is adding pressure on the Taiwanese shuttler
16:36 (IST)
16:33 (IST)
11-7! An intense exchange of shots there, but it is Chou Tien Chen who wins that point and goes into the mid-game break with a 4-point advantage.
16:29 (IST)
16:25 (IST)
2-2! Chou Tien Chen's netplay is being answered by Shi Yuqi's attacking play in a fascinating contest between two top-class shuttlers in the men's singles final of the India Open
16:17 (IST)
In the only previous encounter between these two players, Shi Yuqi emerged victorious.
16:16 (IST)
Last year's runner-up and third seed Chou Tien Chen will look to one step better this year when he takes on fourth seeded Chinese shuttler Shi Yuqi
16:13 (IST)
In the first singles match of the day, China's Shi Yuqi takes on Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan for the men's singles title
16:12 (IST)
16:00 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the India Open Finals