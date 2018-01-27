Australian Open 2018, women's singles final between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki:
There'll be a first-time Major winner after the Australian Open women's final, with top-ranked Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki vying for a breakthrough Grand Slam singles title.
Both will be playing their third final at a major, and their first in Australia. The winner also is assured of being No 1 when the next rankings are released.
Both have saved match points to reach the final — with Halep having to do it in the third round and in the semi-finals.
Halep, who has lost two French Open finals — including last year when she led by a set and a break — says she's had a change of mentality at Melbourne Park. "I was not afraid of losing," she said after her win over semi-final win over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. "I won those balls, and then I got the confidence back that I'm still alive and I can do it."
Wozniacki, who has lost two US Open finals, says "I always believed in myself. I was just giving myself time. I think if you don't feel like you can go all the way in tournaments, then to me there's no sense in playing."
Here's the Order of Play for Day 13:
Rod Laver Arena
Not before 7:30 pm (2 pm IST)
Women's singles final
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) v Simona Halep (ROM x1)
Men's doubles final
Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO x7) v Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL x11)
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 13:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 16:49 PM
Highlights
Simona Halep levels the match.
It's 6-7(2), 6-3 after an hour and 40 minutes.
Stat alert:
Since Wimbledon 2014, Wozniacki is 33-2 at Slams when winning the first set.
Her only two losses have come to Jelena Ostapenko and Yulia Putintseva.
Caroline Wozniacki wins the first set 7-6(2) in 52 minutes.
The World No 2 is one set away from her first Grand Slam title.
No 1 Simona Halep vs No 2 Caroline Wozniacki!
Both players are looking for their first Grand Slam title after coming up short twice before — Halep losing twice in the French Open final, Wozniacki twice at the US Open.
The winner walks away with the World No 1 ranking.
The conditions were hot and humid when the match started with the temperature at 32 degrees Celsius.
This is the first time in Grand Slam history that both finalists have saved match points earlier in the tournament.
Halep is the first to do it in multiple matches and still reach the final. She had to save three match points in the third round against Lauren Davis and two more against Angelique Kerber in the semi-final.
Wozniacki saved two against unseeded Jana Fett in the second round.
Head-to-head: Wozniacki leads Halep 4-2
2017 Singapore, Hard, first round: Wozniacki 6-0, 6-2
2017 Eastbourne, Grass, quarter-final: Wozniacki 5-7. 6-4, 6-1
2015 Stuttgart, Clay, semi-final: Wozniacki 7-5, 5-7, 6-2
2015 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Halep 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
2013 New Haven, Hard, semi-final: Halep 6-2, 7-5
2012 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3
16:49 (IST)
Wozniacki finally gets an easy hold. 5-4.
Another momentum shift as the Dane wins two games on the trot. Pressure now on the World No 1.
Halep will now have to serve to stay alive in this match.
16:48 (IST)
Who are you rooting for?
16:47 (IST)
So much drama in this tense final!
Just can't pick between the two players at the moment.
16:46 (IST)
Halep broken and we are back on serve. 4-4.
Wozniacki comes out to win the first two points on Halep's serve. Looks like she is back in attack mode after a few passive games.
I spoke too soon. At 15-30, Wozniacki again goes too defensive and refuses to pounce on a meek second serve. 30-30.
Lots of running and defending from Wozniacki and she gets the error from Halep this time. Very wild foreahnd from Halep. BREAK POINT.
Some extremely gutsy play from Halep on break point and she saves it by taking the ball out of the air off a short Wozniacki return.
Two points later, Wozniacki break back with her great retrieval skills. All square at 4-4.
16:39 (IST)
Halep is ahead for the first time in the deciding set. Can she hold on to her advantage?
16:37 (IST)
Wozniacki has called for the trainer at the change of ends
She is getting some treatment for her left knee over a medical timeout.
16:36 (IST)
Halep breaks, wins three straight games for 4-3
Halep lets a 0-30 opportunity slip away on Wozniacki's serve. But she makes it deuce to give herself another chance in this game.
A wild forehand from Wozniacki and it's break point for Halep. The Dane's first serve letting her down at the moment.
Forehand errors creeping into Wozniacki's game now. She sprays one far left for a Halep break. The World No 1 leads 4-3.
16:31 (IST)
Stat update:
Winners:
Wozniacki: 21, Halep: 37
Unforced errors:
Wozniacki: 23, Halep: 37
16:29 (IST)
After two hours and 24 minutes of gruelling play, we are at 3-3 in the 3rd set
16:28 (IST)
Summary of this match
16:28 (IST)
Four straight breaks of serve in the 3rd set. 3-2
Wozniacki falls behind 0-30 on her serve. An unforced error from Halep makes it 15-30.
Halep comes up with some amazing defence and hooks a forehand back into play from one corner of the court and then wins the long rally. Halep breaks once again to bring the third set back on serve.
16:21 (IST)
Really poor game from Halep and she gets broken at love. 1-3
Wozniacki back in the driver's set.
16:19 (IST)
Wozniacki broken and it's back on serve at 1-2
Marathon game from Wozniacki that went to SIX DEUCES!
Wozniacki double faults on the SIXTH BREAK POINT for Halep and the third set is back on serve.
Halep's forehand has kept her alive in this match.
16:12 (IST)
Halep looks like she has nothing left in her legs but she is still winning points. That forehand has been so good.
16:08 (IST)
Wozniacki breaks for a 2-0 lead
Halep clearly still struggling with fitness and is not getting anything on her serves. The World No 1 is trying to keep the point short but can't get out of this service game.
On break point, Wozniacki pounces on a 113 kmph second serve from Halep and gets the break!
Wozniacki four games away from reclaiming the No 1 ranking and claiming her first Grand Slam title.
16:05 (IST)
Career third-set records (win-loss):
Halep - 83-45
Wozniacki- 139-73
Who wins this all-important third set?
16:00 (IST)
Wozniacki holds for 1-0
Wozniacki drops the first two points at the start of the third set but wins the next four to hold.
Halep is moving quite gingerly between points but she is still attacking at every opportunity. Long way to go in this match.
15:56 (IST)
Both players are back on court for the 3rd set
A test of Halep's legs and Wozniacki's nerves. Who do you think will prevail?
15:54 (IST)
Cahill will be happy with that set from Halep
15:53 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the second set. Halep saved all seven break points that she faced
15:50 (IST)
There's a 10-minute break before the 3rd set starts due to the heat rule being in effect
Halep has gone off court after she won the second set.
15:49 (IST)
Simona Halep levels the match.
It's 6-7(2), 6-3 after an hour and 40 minutes.
15:47 (IST)
Halep saves three break points and clinches the second set on her third set point! We are going to a decider.
Quite a passive game from Wozniacki as she can't take advantage of all her chances, Halep labouring with her left thigh and not moving at her best but she still manages to hold and win the second set 6-3.
15:41 (IST)
Difficult conditions for both players
30 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity. The heat rule is in effect, so if Halep wins the second set, there will be a 10-minute break.
15:39 (IST)
Shift in momentum as Halep breaks to lead 5-3 in the 2nd set
Halep lands the forehand right on the sideline to break to 15.
However, she is struggling with her left thigh and isn't moving too well.
Can she hold and force a decider?
15:37 (IST)
Halep makes it 4-3
The World No 1 was assisted by a net cord that made the ball drop on the court and Wozniacki dumps her forehand into the net. Halep holds for 4-3.
15:32 (IST)
It's 3-3 in the second set after Wozniacki holds
Halep looking a little lethargic at the moment and doesn't attack at all on Wozniacki's second serves.
Halep glares at her box after her very poor return game.
15:28 (IST)
Halep over the medical timeout
15:27 (IST)
Halep holds easily for 3-2 but calls for the physio at the change of ends
A medical timeout for the World No 1 as she gets her pulse and blood pressure tested.
It's a hot, muggy night in Melbourne.
15:24 (IST)
Wozniacki takes little time to make it 2-2
Wozniacki jumps ahead to 40-0 on her serve but then dropped the next two with a return error and an unforced error.
Halep with a small chance at 40-30 but she couldn't keep her return in play.
Halep today in the final:
Return points won on Wozniacki's first serve: 5/30
Return points won on Wozniacki's second serve: 3/16
Not the best figures for the Romanian.
15:20 (IST)
Wozniacki living by the line
15:17 (IST)
HUGE hold from Halep after an 11-minute service game!
The World No 1 saved FOUR BREAK POINTS and held for 2-1.
That game had some wicked angles, some beautiful forehands and a lot of court running. One wonky dropshot from Halep helped her save her third break point.
15:10 (IST)
Both players start the second set with service holds. 1-1.
Halep dropped two points on her serve but Wozniacki cruised to a love-hold.
Wozniacki with the momentum in her favour after snatching the first set.
15:04 (IST)
Stat alert:
Since Wimbledon 2014, Wozniacki is 33-2 at Slams when winning the first set.
Her only two losses have come to Jelena Ostapenko and Yulia Putintseva.
15:03 (IST)
Halep will need to attack better on Wozniacki's serves, especially her second serve to have a chance in this final
15:00 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats
14:59 (IST)
Steely tie-break from Wozniacki and some excellent defence
14:58 (IST)
Caroline Wozniacki wins the first set 7-6(2) in 52 minutes.
The World No 2 is one set away from her first Grand Slam title.
14:57 (IST)
Wozniacki wins the tie-break 7-2.
After the change of ends, Wozniacki gets another mini-break and then brings up FOUR SET POINTS at 6-2.
Just the first one is enough, as the World No 2 fires a solid serve and seals the tie-break with a powerful forehand that caught Halep off balance.
14:54 (IST)
Tie-break time!
Brilliant rally from Wozniacki as she steps in after pushing Halep wide to win the first point on her serve.
Haleploses the next point after one long rally where Wozniacki again does a great job of pushing her off the court with her groundstorkes. First mini-break to Wozniacki. 1-1.
ACE out wide from Halep. Wozniacki challenges but Hawk-Eye shows the ball clipped the line. 1-2.
Wozniacki holds easily on her next two serves and jumps to a 4-1 lead.
HUGE point from Halep that she wins with a forehand smacked down the line. Halep makes it 2-4.
14:48 (IST)
We are going to a tie-break!
Halep comes up with a very good serve at 40-30 to hold for 6-6.
14:47 (IST)
Who are you rooting for?
14:46 (IST)
Wozniacki responds with a love-hold and edges ahead 6-5
Much better from Dane, back to being aggressive with her shots. Love hold to take the lead again and now Halep will be under pressure as she comes into serve to stay alive in this set.
Can Halep force a tie-break here?
14:44 (IST)
Third love-hold for Halep and she's levelled the match at 5-5
Two back-to-back aces in the game from Halep.
The Romanian did well to not panic, bid her time and raise her level as soon as she was presented with an opportunity.
14:41 (IST)
Update on the numbers:
Halep: 10 winners, 11 unforced errors
Wozniacki: 5 winners, 9 unforced errors
14:40 (IST)
Wow, that's some stat!
14:39 (IST)
Halep breaks back and the set is back on serve. 5-4.
Wozniacki falls behind 0-40 while serving for the set. THREE BREAK POINTS for Halep.
Halep could have broken at love after a brutal long rally but she hits her forehand on the run just wide. Wozniacki saves the next point as well but on the third break point, her backhand sails lone and she is broken.
Halep has found a way back in the opening set. 5-4.
14:35 (IST)
Halep holds for 3-5
Halep in a bit of trouble at 30-30 on her serve.
She invites Wozniacki into a long rally with her backhands and makes the Dane chase from one end of the court to another. Halep finishes off with a winner in the open court. 40-30.
The World No 1 holds on the next point and Wozniacki will now serve for the first set.
14:32 (IST)
Wozniacki holds for 5-2, one game away from taking the opening set
Unreal point from both players at 30-15 with Halep doing everything possible to win a point -- she pulls off a decent drop shot after pushing Wozniacki behind the baseline. But the Dane was up for the challenege and ran down the ball, catching it with her racquet and shovelling it into the corner of the court. Halep lobs the ball back only for Wozniacki to return it with an overhead shot! Halep couldn't keep the ball in play and it's 40-15 to Wozniacki.
Backhand error from Halep and Wozniacki holds. She's just a game away from winning the first set.
14:26 (IST)
Four straight forehand winners from Halep and she holds at love for 2-4
Excellent game from the World No 1. She did a great job of moving Wozniacki all around the court -- from one end to another and used her forehand to end points early.
Coach Darren Cahill looks happy with that game.