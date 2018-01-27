In association with
Co-Sponsor
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

LIVE Australian Open 2018, tennis score and updates, women's final match: Simona Halep faces Caroline Wozniacki

Sports Nikhila Makker Jan 27, 2018 13:43:23 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
LIVE Australian Open 2018, tennis score and updates, women's final match: Simona Halep faces Caroline Wozniacki

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Simona Halep's road to the final

    1st round: bt Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

    2nd round: bt Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2, 6-2

    3rd round: bt Lauren Davis (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 15-13

    4th round: bt Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-3, 6-2

    Quarter-final: bt Elina Pliskova (Czech Republic x6) 6-3, 6-2

    Semi-final: bt Angelique Kerber (Germany x21) 6-3, 4-6, 9-7

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Caroline Wozniacki's road to the final

    1st round: bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 6-2, 6-3

    2nd round: bt Jana Fett (Croatia) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

    3rd round: bt Kiki Bertens (Netherlands x30) 6-4, 6-3

    4th round: bt Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia x19) 6-3, 6-0

    Quarter-final: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2

    Semi-final: bt Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Head-to-head: Wozniacki leads Halep 4-2

    2017 Singapore, Hard, first round: Wozniacki 6-0, 6-2

    2017 Eastbourne, Grass, quarter-final: Wozniacki 5-7. 6-4, 6-1

    2015 Stuttgart, Clay, semi-final: Wozniacki 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

    2015 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Halep 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

    2013 New Haven, Hard, semi-final: Halep 6-2, 7-5

    2012 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open!

    It's time for the women's final. Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki clash in a winner-takes-all battle. At stake today -- their maiden Grand Slam trophy and the World No 1 ranking.

    The match starts at 2 pm IST. Stay tuned as we build up to the women's singles final.

There'll be a first-time Major winner after the Australian Open women's final, with top-ranked Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki vying for a breakthrough Grand Slam singles title.

Both will be playing their third final at a major, and their first in Australia. The winner also is assured of being No 1 when the next rankings are released.

Both have saved match points to reach the final — with Halep having to do it in the third round and in the semi-finals.

Halep, who has lost two French Open finals — including last year when she led by a set and a break — says she's had a change of mentality at Melbourne Park. "I was not afraid of losing," she said after her win over semi-final win over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. "I won those balls, and then I got the confidence back that I'm still alive and I can do it."

Wozniacki, who has lost two US Open finals, says "I always believed in myself. I was just giving myself time. I think if you don't feel like you can go all the way in tournaments, then to me there's no sense in playing."

Here's the Order of Play for Day 13:

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 7:30 pm (2 pm IST)

Women's singles final

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) v Simona Halep (ROM x1)

Men's doubles final

Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO x7) v Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL x11)

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 13:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 13:43 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores