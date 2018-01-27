There'll be a first-time Major winner after the Australian Open women's final, with top-ranked Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki vying for a breakthrough Grand Slam singles title.
Both will be playing their third final at a major, and their first in Australia. The winner also is assured of being No 1 when the next rankings are released.
Both have saved match points to reach the final — with Halep having to do it in the third round and in the semi-finals.
Halep, who has lost two French Open finals — including last year when she led by a set and a break — says she's had a change of mentality at Melbourne Park. "I was not afraid of losing," she said after her win over semi-final win over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. "I won those balls, and then I got the confidence back that I'm still alive and I can do it."
Wozniacki, who has lost two US Open finals, says "I always believed in myself. I was just giving myself time. I think if you don't feel like you can go all the way in tournaments, then to me there's no sense in playing."
Here's the Order of Play for Day 13:
Rod Laver Arena
Not before 7:30 pm (2 pm IST)
Women's singles final
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) v Simona Halep (ROM x1)
Men's doubles final
Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO x7) v Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL x11)
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 13:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 13:43 PM
Highlights
Head-to-head: Wozniacki leads Halep 4-2
2017 Singapore, Hard, first round: Wozniacki 6-0, 6-2
2017 Eastbourne, Grass, quarter-final: Wozniacki 5-7. 6-4, 6-1
2015 Stuttgart, Clay, semi-final: Wozniacki 7-5, 5-7, 6-2
2015 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Halep 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
2013 New Haven, Hard, semi-final: Halep 6-2, 7-5
2012 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3
13:43 (IST)
Simona Halep's road to the final
1st round: bt Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
2nd round: bt Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2, 6-2
3rd round: bt Lauren Davis (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 15-13
4th round: bt Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-3, 6-2
Quarter-final: bt Elina Pliskova (Czech Republic x6) 6-3, 6-2
Semi-final: bt Angelique Kerber (Germany x21) 6-3, 4-6, 9-7
13:42 (IST)
Caroline Wozniacki's road to the final
1st round: bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 6-2, 6-3
2nd round: bt Jana Fett (Croatia) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
3rd round: bt Kiki Bertens (Netherlands x30) 6-4, 6-3
4th round: bt Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia x19) 6-3, 6-0
Quarter-final: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2
Semi-final: bt Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)
13:33 (IST)
Head-to-head: Wozniacki leads Halep 4-2
2017 Singapore, Hard, first round: Wozniacki 6-0, 6-2
2017 Eastbourne, Grass, quarter-final: Wozniacki 5-7. 6-4, 6-1
2015 Stuttgart, Clay, semi-final: Wozniacki 7-5, 5-7, 6-2
2015 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Halep 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
2013 New Haven, Hard, semi-final: Halep 6-2, 7-5
2012 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3
12:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open!
It's time for the women's final. Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki clash in a winner-takes-all battle. At stake today -- their maiden Grand Slam trophy and the World No 1 ranking.
The match starts at 2 pm IST. Stay tuned as we build up to the women's singles final.