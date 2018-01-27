Australian Open 2018, women's singles final between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki:
There'll be a first-time Major winner after the Australian Open women's final, with top-ranked Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki vying for a breakthrough Grand Slam singles title.
Both will be playing their third final at a major, and their first in Australia. The winner also is assured of being No 1 when the next rankings are released.
Both have saved match points to reach the final — with Halep having to do it in the third round and in the semi-finals.
Halep, who has lost two French Open finals — including last year when she led by a set and a break — says she's had a change of mentality at Melbourne Park. "I was not afraid of losing," she said after her win over semi-final win over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. "I won those balls, and then I got the confidence back that I'm still alive and I can do it."
Wozniacki, who has lost two US Open finals, says "I always believed in myself. I was just giving myself time. I think if you don't feel like you can go all the way in tournaments, then to me there's no sense in playing."
Here's the Order of Play for Day 13:
Rod Laver Arena
Not before 7:30 pm (2 pm IST)
Women's singles final
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) v Simona Halep (ROM x1)
Men's doubles final
Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO x7) v Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL x11)
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 13:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 15:17 PM
Highlights
Caroline Wozniacki wins the first set 7-6(2) in 52 minutes.
The World No 2 is one set away from her first Grand Slam title.
15:17 (IST)
HUGE hold from Halep after an 11-minute service game!
The World No 1 saved FOUR BREAK POINTS and held for 2-1.
That game had some wicked angles, some beautiful forehands and a lot of court running. One wonky dropshot from Halep helped her save her third break point.
15:10 (IST)
Both players start the second set with service holds. 1-1.
Halep dropped two points on her serve but Wozniacki cruised to a love-hold.
Wozniacki with the momentum in her favour after snatching the first set.
15:04 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
Halep will need to attack better on Wozniacki's serves, especially her second serve to have a chance in this final
15:00 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats
14:59 (IST)
Steely tie-break from Wozniacki and some excellent defence
14:58 (IST)
14:57 (IST)
Wozniacki wins the tie-break 7-2.
After the change of ends, Wozniacki gets another mini-break and then brings up FOUR SET POINTS at 6-2.
Just the first one is enough, as the World No 2 fires a solid serve and seals the tie-break with a powerful forehand that caught Halep off balance.
14:54 (IST)
Tie-break time!
Brilliant rally from Wozniacki as she steps in after pushing Halep wide to win the first point on her serve.
Haleploses the next point after one long rally where Wozniacki again does a great job of pushing her off the court with her groundstorkes. First mini-break to Wozniacki. 1-1.
ACE out wide from Halep. Wozniacki challenges but Hawk-Eye shows the ball clipped the line. 1-2.
Wozniacki holds easily on her next two serves and jumps to a 4-1 lead.
HUGE point from Halep that she wins with a forehand smacked down the line. Halep makes it 2-4.
14:48 (IST)
We are going to a tie-break!
Halep comes up with a very good serve at 40-30 to hold for 6-6.
14:47 (IST)
Who are you rooting for?
14:46 (IST)
Wozniacki responds with a love-hold and edges ahead 6-5
Much better from Dane, back to being aggressive with her shots. Love hold to take the lead again and now Halep will be under pressure as she comes into serve to stay alive in this set.
Can Halep force a tie-break here?
14:44 (IST)
Third love-hold for Halep and she's levelled the match at 5-5
Two back-to-back aces in the game from Halep.
The Romanian did well to not panic, bid her time and raise her level as soon as she was presented with an opportunity.
14:41 (IST)
Update on the numbers:
Halep: 10 winners, 11 unforced errors
Wozniacki: 5 winners, 9 unforced errors
14:40 (IST)
Wow, that's some stat!
14:39 (IST)
Halep breaks back and the set is back on serve. 5-4.
Wozniacki falls behind 0-40 while serving for the set. THREE BREAK POINTS for Halep.
Halep could have broken at love after a brutal long rally but she hits her forehand on the run just wide. Wozniacki saves the next point as well but on the third break point, her backhand sails lone and she is broken.
Halep has found a way back in the opening set. 5-4.
14:35 (IST)
Halep holds for 3-5
Halep in a bit of trouble at 30-30 on her serve.
She invites Wozniacki into a long rally with her backhands and makes the Dane chase from one end of the court to another. Halep finishes off with a winner in the open court. 40-30.
The World No 1 holds on the next point and Wozniacki will now serve for the first set.
14:32 (IST)
Wozniacki holds for 5-2, one game away from taking the opening set
Unreal point from both players at 30-15 with Halep doing everything possible to win a point -- she pulls off a decent drop shot after pushing Wozniacki behind the baseline. But the Dane was up for the challenege and ran down the ball, catching it with her racquet and shovelling it into the corner of the court. Halep lobs the ball back only for Wozniacki to return it with an overhead shot! Halep couldn't keep the ball in play and it's 40-15 to Wozniacki.
Backhand error from Halep and Wozniacki holds. She's just a game away from winning the first set.
14:26 (IST)
Four straight forehand winners from Halep and she holds at love for 2-4
Excellent game from the World No 1. She did a great job of moving Wozniacki all around the court -- from one end to another and used her forehand to end points early.
Coach Darren Cahill looks happy with that game.
14:23 (IST)
14:22 (IST)
Wozniacki surges ahead to 4-1.
At 40-0, Wozniacki thows in her second double fault of the match so far.
Halep overhits her forehand on the next point and allows Wozniacki to hold easily.
The Romanian hasn't quite found her hitting range yet.
14:21 (IST)
Halep gets on board with a love-hold. 1-3.
Much better game from the World No 1, showing her attacking intent and coming to the net.
Halep will need to do more of the same to try and break back in the opening set.
14:19 (IST)
14:18 (IST)
Wozniacki consolidates for 3-0
This is some excellent tennis from the World No 2 right at the start of the match. She was stretched to 30-30 on her serve but came up with a perfect hooked forehand hit right in the corner of the open court.
Wozniacki is moving well, has been aggressive at every opportunity and hitting powerful serves. 3-0.
She is the one controlling rallies from the middle of the court and Halep looks a little lost!
14:14 (IST)
Wozniacki breaks fro 2-0!
An unforced error from Halep and a beautiful forehand winner down the line makes it 0-30 on Halep's serve.
Strong start from Wozniacki, attacking down the line without fear or favor. This time she goes down the line with her backhand and gets the first BREAK POINTS of the match. 15-40.
Wozniacki nets an easy return to squander the first break point. Halep's sliced backhand sails long on the next point and she has been broken.
What an extremely aggressive start from the Dane!
14:08 (IST)
Wozniacki holds for 1-0.
Wozniacki starts off with an excellent serve out wide. 15-0.
Two more solid serves and she jumps to 40-0.
Halep takes the ball early, attacks and then comes in to the net to volley home. 40-15.
Wozniacki holds easily on the next point. Great start from the World No 2, exactly what she needed to get rid of any early nerves.
14:06 (IST)
Here's how they have done in the Aus Open so far
14:05 (IST)
Ready? Play!
Caroline Wozniacki to serve first to start off the match.
14:00 (IST)
Caroline Wozniacki won the toss and chose to serve!
13:56 (IST)
The players are walking out on court!
We are minutes away from live action.
Follow along as we bring you minute-by-minute updates from the first final of the first Grand Slam of 2018.
13:52 (IST)
Here's what Halep and Wozniacki are fighting for: the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup!
13:51 (IST)
13:49 (IST)
13:43 (IST)
Simona Halep's road to the final
1st round: bt Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
2nd round: bt Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2, 6-2
3rd round: bt Lauren Davis (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 15-13
4th round: bt Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-3, 6-2
Quarter-final: bt Elina Pliskova (Czech Republic x6) 6-3, 6-2
Semi-final: bt Angelique Kerber (Germany x21) 6-3, 4-6, 9-7
13:42 (IST)
Caroline Wozniacki's road to the final
1st round: bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 6-2, 6-3
2nd round: bt Jana Fett (Croatia) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
3rd round: bt Kiki Bertens (Netherlands x30) 6-4, 6-3
4th round: bt Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia x19) 6-3, 6-0
Quarter-final: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2
Semi-final: bt Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)
13:33 (IST)
12:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open!
It's time for the women's final. Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki clash in a winner-takes-all battle. At stake today -- their maiden Grand Slam trophy and the World No 1 ranking.
The match starts at 2 pm IST. Stay tuned as we build up to the women's singles final.