Australian Open 2018, women's singles final between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki:

There'll be a first-time Major winner after the Australian Open women's final, with top-ranked Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki vying for a breakthrough Grand Slam singles title.

Both will be playing their third final at a major, and their first in Australia. The winner also is assured of being No 1 when the next rankings are released.

Both have saved match points to reach the final — with Halep having to do it in the third round and in the semi-finals.

Halep, who has lost two French Open finals — including last year when she led by a set and a break — says she's had a change of mentality at Melbourne Park. "I was not afraid of losing," she said after her win over semi-final win over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. "I won those balls, and then I got the confidence back that I'm still alive and I can do it."

Wozniacki, who has lost two US Open finals, says "I always believed in myself. I was just giving myself time. I think if you don't feel like you can go all the way in tournaments, then to me there's no sense in playing."

Here's the Order of Play for Day 13:

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 7:30 pm (2 pm IST)

Women's singles final

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) v Simona Halep (ROM x1)

Men's doubles final

Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO x7) v Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL x11)

With inputs from agencies