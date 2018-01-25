A revitalised Angelique Kerber stands as a huge roadblock to the maiden grand slam hopes of world number one Simona Halep and number two Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open women’s semi-finals at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.
Halep dropped only five games in her last eight clash against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday to set up a meeting against Kerber, who swept away Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 to continue her stellar run in 2018.
Former world number one Wozniacki is the second seed in Melbourne and the 27-year-old Dane will be a strong favourite to reach the final against young Belgian Elise Mertens, who she beat in three sets in their only previous meeting.
Wozniacki, whose last semi-final appearance at a grand slam was at the 2016 US Open, beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-2 in her quarter-final to remain on course for her first major title.
In the men’s section, former US Open champion Marin Cilic will meet an unlikely opponent in Yorkshire man Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.
The unseeded Briton shocked third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals while number six seed Cilic went through when injured world number one Rafa Nadal abandoned his match while trailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2, 2-0.
It has been quite a return to form for Kerber in Australia this year after she broke a 27-tournament title drought going back to her 2016 US Open triumph in the Sydney International warm-up and she has been flawless in the new year.
Kerber, who turned 30 last week, enjoyed a bumper 2016, winning the Australian and U.S. Opens, picking up an Olympic silver medal and becoming the first German number one since Steffi Graf.
But her form deserted her last year when she failed to win back-to-back matches at 13 events and made just one final, at Monterrey, to finish the year at number 22.
”I mean, it feels the same,“ said Kerber, who is now guaranteed a return to top 10 in rankings. ”I‘m the same person like I was also last year.
“The years before, here, nothing (has) changed. I think the only thing has changed is that I learned a lot, a lot of experience from last year. From the years before, as well. Not only from 2016. Also 2014 and 2015.”
Wozniacki was top seed and world number one on her previous visit to the last four at Melbourne Park seven years ago when she blew a match point in the second set and went on to lose to China’s Li Na.
On the flip side, the Dane saved two match points and battled back from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat Jana Fett in the second round this year.
Wozniacki has displayed a new brand of ruthless tennis when she battled to a maiden WTA Finals title last October in Singapore.
Her semi-final opponent Mertens has also had a stellar year and the 22-year-old, who became the first Belgian woman to make the semi-finals in Melbourne since her mentor Kim Clijsters in 2012, thrashed fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in the quarter-finals to show she is no pushover.
With inputs from Reuters
Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 14:15 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 15:09 PM
Simona Halep wins 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 against Angelique Kerber after two hours and 23 minutes of a titanic battle.
Halep is through to the Australian Open final for the first time in her career.
Angelique Kerber snatches the second set from 1-3 down. It's 6-3, 4-6 after an hour and 13 minutes.
We are headed to a decider.
Simona Halep wins the first set against Angelique Kerber 6-3 in just 25 minutes.
Halep won the first five games, Kerber then won three on the trot before Halep finally clinched the opener. Very topsy-turvy start to the match.
Kerber and Halep have played eight times before and it's split 4-4 between them.
Halep leads the head-to-head on hard courts 4-2.
Time to shift our focus to the second women's semi-final!
2016 champion Angelique Kerber takes on the top seed Simona Halep.
Ranking update:
If Simona Halep loses in the semi-final to Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki will be assured of the No 1 ranking on Monday.
If Halep wins, the Australian Open champion will walk away with the World No 1 ranking.
Caroline Wozniacki defeats Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6(2) in an hour and 40 minutes to make her first Australian Open final.
The second seed now awaits the winner of Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.
Wozniacki holds at love to take the opening set 6-3 in 38 minutes.
That was the perfect service game from the Dane as she quickly seals the first set. She's been in control of this match so far.
Head-to-head:
Wozniacki leads the record 1-0. She defeated Mertens 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 on the clay at Bastad in 2017.
15:09 (IST)
Kyle Edmund has a heated argument with the chair umpire about a call on Cilic's first point.
"Get the referee. This is rubbish, I'm not having it", Kyle Edmund says to the umpire.
15:04 (IST)
Excellent serving from Edmund to make it 2-2
Edmund bludgeons the ball for an inside-out forehand winner off a Cilic slice.
At 30-30, Edmund nets an easy forehand and it's break point for the 6th seed.
Edmund saves the break point with a massive ace down the middle. This was his 3rd ace of the match.
One more booming service winner brings up game point and with this third service winner -- this one out wide -- Edmund holds for 2-2.
15:00 (IST)
On serve in the second set at 2-1
Serving at 1-1, Cilic fires two aces back-to-back.
Edmund produces a deep return to catch Cilic napping at the baseline -- Cilic can only net his backhand.
However, two big serves later, Cilic holds comfortably for 2-1.
14:53 (IST)
Cilic starts off the second set with a love-hold
Edmund seems to be moving fine for now. No update on what the medical timeout was for.
14:48 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats
14:48 (IST)
Kyle Edmund has called for a medical timeout at the end of the 1st set
He has gone off court for an examination and treatment
14:45 (IST)
Marin Cilic takes the first set 6-2 over Kyle Edmund is just 36 minutes.
The 6th seed is two sets away from his maiden Australian Open final.
14:43 (IST)
Edmund serving to stay alive in the first set at 2-5 and gets broken again
At 30-30, he misses a forehand down the line and it's set point for Cilic.
Cilic wins the set with a booming cross-court forehand.
14:37 (IST)
Cilic gets the first break in the match and leads 4-2
The Croatian peppers Edmund's backhand and it cracks under the constant scrutiny.
14:27 (IST)
Cilic and Edmund exchange contrasting holds to start off the match. 1-1.
The 6th seed had to save two break points on his serve while Edmund breezed through his game.
14:18 (IST)
Both men are looking to make their first Aus Open final.
14:16 (IST)
We shift our focus to the men's semi-final now!
6th seed Marin Cilic takes on 23-year-old unseeded Kyle Edmund.
Cilic leads the head-to-head 1-0.
13:49 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats from Halep's win
13:42 (IST)
Watch Halep's on-court interview after that titanic battle
13:38 (IST)
What an incredible, incredible win!
13:35 (IST)
If you missed out on this match, you missed a classic
Simona Halep has advanced to her first Australian Open final after saving two match points and rallying to defeat Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-4, 9-7 in the second women's semi-final on Thursday.
Both women had their chances to put the match away in the 68-minute-long third set.
Halep was serving for the match at 5-3, but was broken after Kerber ended a 26-stroke rally with a backhand winner that just clipped the line. The German player then fell to her knees and put her forehead on the court in exhaustion.
Halep had two match points in the next game, but Kerber saved the first with a backhand down the line and the second when Halep hit into the net.
After Kerber broke to take a 6-5 lead, she then had two match points of her own, but Halep saved them both and then broke back to level the match at 6-all.
Serving at 7-8, Kerber saved a third match point before Halep finally converted on the fourth when the German sent a ball long.
Halep said after the match, "Definitely was very tough. I'm shaking now, I'm really emotional because I could win this match."
13:26 (IST)
Simona Halep wins 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 against Angelique Kerber after two hours and 23 minutes of a titanic battle.
Halep is through to the Australian Open final for the first time in her career.
13:21 (IST)
Simona Halep breaks to win 9-7 in the third.
Halep brings up 0-30 on Kerber's serve with two massive forehand into the corners of the court.
She overhits a return to Kerber's second serve and it's 15-30.
BIG serve from Kerber to Halep's forehand and she gets the error again. 30-all.
Another long rally with Halep pushing Kerber behind the baseline but the German keeps retrieving everything. Halep eventually gets the winner to bring up MATCH POINT #3.
Kerber saves the match point with gutsy play -- a great serve followed by a forehand winner.
Halep brings up MATCH POINT again and this time she converts!
13:07 (IST)
So tight in this match
13:06 (IST)
Halep holds for 8-7. Kerber will once again serve to stay alive in this semi-final.
Halep brings up game point with a huge forehand down the line at 30-all.
She fires another massive forehand winner to hold and edge ahead 8-7.
13:02 (IST)
Two quick holds from both players and it's 7-7.
This is by far the best match of this tournament and if you aren't watching it, you need to find a TV screen and fix that immediately.
13:01 (IST)
Halep saves TWO MATCH POINTS and breaks for 6-6.
Kerber edged ahead by breaking for 6-5 and had a chance to close this match out.
The German brings up TWO MATCH POINTS on her own serve.
However, she fails to convert either as Halep gets it her absolute everything on both points to break right back.
Both players look absolutely spent bu they are still fighting like gladiators.
12:52 (IST)
Kerber holds for 5-5 after saving TWO MATCH POINTS!
12:47 (IST)
Kerber breaks right back. 4-5.
The German plays one of the best rallies of the match on break point. That was 26 shots of jaw-dropping brilliance and Kerber falls to her knees after winning that point.
This match has reached ridiculous levels.
12:34 (IST)
Halep breaks for 5-3.
Kerber down 0-30. Massive trouble brewing!
She is still unable to put her full legs in her serve. Halep pulls her wide off court with a hooked forehand and Kerber nets her return. THREE BREAK POINTS.
Kerber saves the first with a solid serve out wide and a crouching return towards the other end of the court.
But she overhits on the next point and it's break Halep.
The World No 1 will serve for a place in the final.
12:32 (IST)
Both players exchange a hold apiece and it's 4-3 in the deciding set
The level of play has dropped a little bit from both Halep and Kerber but they are grinding out service holds.
From 0-30 down, Halep pulled off four incredible points to edge ahead 4-3. Pressure now back on Kerber. Does she have enough fuel left in her?
12:27 (IST)
Halep holds her nerve and her serve for 3-2
Important hold from Halep, winning four consecutive points from 0-15.
Halep: 28 winners, 31 unforced errors
Kerber: 22 winners, 30 unforced errors
Meanwhile, Kerber seems to be stretching her left leg. All the running in this match seems to be taking its toll.
12:21 (IST)
Eben though Kerber held in the previous game, she looks knackered. Advantage, Halep.
12:19 (IST)
Kerber holds for 2-2
Halep hits an incredible backhand down the line winner on the run. 0-15.
Forehand error from Kerber and it's 0-30. Halep can't make a routine backhand return and then hits a forehand wide. 30-30.
Halep overcooks her forehand after engaging in a long rally to let Kerber off the hook. Another forehand into the net from Halep and Kerber escapes with a hold.
12:16 (IST)
An exchange of breaks to start off the 3rd set. 1-1.
Difficult to tell who has the advantage here. Halep seems to have lost a little bit of confidence while Kerber is showing signs of fatigue.
Who do you think will win the 3rd set?
12:14 (IST)
Kerber's numbers don't reveal much but she made the most of her opportunities
12:09 (IST)
Angelique Kerber snatches the second set from 1-3 down. It's 6-3, 4-6 after an hour and 13 minutes.
We are headed to a decider.
12:07 (IST)
Kerber breaks for 5-4 and then holds to level the match!
What a swing in momentum in the last 20 minutes of this semi-final. Kerber comes up on top by being the steadier player as Halep loses her head and the set.
12:00 (IST)
HUGE hold from Kerber for 4-4 after saving two break points
A game full of drama goes Kerber's way after Hawk-Eye comes to her rescue on BREAK POINT -- she challenged a forehand down the line and it was just in. DEUCE.
Halep launches a return right back at the feet of Kerber and she can't deal with it. DEUCE again. An error from the Romanian makes it advantage Kerber.
What a point by Kerber as she chases down a short Halep slice and fires it back up the line for a winner. She saves two break points and levels for 4-4.
11:53 (IST)
Tremendous performance from Halep
Halep is still the one attacking and controlling points while Kerber is doing just about enough to hang with her.
Kerber has been put on the run so often by Halep's forehand, it's incredible.
Neither player has played their best at the same time in this match -- one player peaks, the other recedes. And vice-versa.
11:49 (IST)
Two straight service holds in the second set and it's 4-3
11:43 (IST)
Kerber breaks right back. 2-3.
Halep gets a bit impatient at 30-30 to spray a forehand wide. Kerber then plays an excellent point to wrong foot Halep and she gets the break.
Very important game from Kerber. The German is still misfiring but she’s definitely finding some extra pop behind her groundstrokes.
11:41 (IST)
Halep breaks first in the second set and leads 3-1.
The World No 1 continues her brilliant level from the first set and brings up 0-30 on Kerber's serve. The German is in trouble again as her forehand lets her down.
Kerber fires a forehand deep cross court to draw the error from Halep and then Halep nets a return. 30-30.
Another forehand error from Kerber and it's break point Halep - but again she can't make the return. DEUCE.
Kerber's forehand is a mess again and it's BREAK POINT for Halep.
The Romanain pushes Kerber back with a flurry of forehands and eventually gets the error!
11:31 (IST)
Both Kerber and Halep are unbeaten in 2018
Halep won Shenzhen in the opening week while Kerber won Sydney. Kerber also did not lose a match at the Hopman Cup, which makes it 14 straight wins for the German.
11:29 (IST)
Taka a look at the stats from the rollercoaster set 1
11:27 (IST)
What a blazing start from the World No 1!
11:26 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the first set against Angelique Kerber 6-3 in just 25 minutes.
Halep won the first five games, Kerber then won three on the trot before Halep finally clinched the opener. Very topsy-turvy start to the match.
11:24 (IST)
Halep breaks and seals the opening set 6-3
Kerber fell behind 0-40 while serving at 3-5. She saves the first set point with a backhand winner down the line but commits yet another unforced error at 15-40 and the set is in Halep's bag.
11:21 (IST)
Kerber holds and then breaks again for 3-5
Complete 180 in Halep's play; Kerber has now won 12 of the last 13 points.
Kerber is slowly finding her way back in this match but Halep still leads by a break.
11:14 (IST)
Kerber breaks for 1-5
Halep serving for the first set but she throws in two double faults!
Kerber wins the next point to bring up three break points. She whips a forehand passing shot around the world No1 to get on the board.
11:05 (IST)
Halep breaks for a third time for 5-0
Kerber did well to fight off two break points after falling behind 0-40 but Halep converted on the third break point after a long rally. Halep doing an excellent job of moving Kerber around the court and controlling points with her aggressive hitting.
Kerber looking a bit lost at the moment. She needs to find her form quickly! Halep to serve for the first set.
11:00 (IST)
Kerber and Halep have played eight times before and it's split 4-4 between them.
Halep leads the head-to-head on hard courts 4-2.
11:00 (IST)
Simona Halep has raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set with a double break.
Very nervy start from Kerber - her shoulders look tense, and she is hitting too many unforced errors.
10:57 (IST)
Time to shift our focus to the second women's semi-final!
2016 champion Angelique Kerber takes on the top seed Simona Halep.
10:49 (IST)
Elise Mertens' stunning run comes to an end
Before we move on to the second semi-final between Kerber and Halep, let's appreciate what a great tournament it's been for 22-year-old Elise Mertens on her Australian Open debut.
It's been an incredible last 12 months for Mertens, who will make her top 20 debut on Monday. She was #127 at the start of 2017.