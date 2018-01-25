A revitalised Angelique Kerber stands as a huge roadblock to the maiden grand slam hopes of world number one Simona Halep and number two Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open women’s semi-finals at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.
Halep dropped only five games in her last eight clash against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday to set up a meeting against Kerber, who swept away Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 to continue her stellar run in 2018.
Former world number one Wozniacki is the second seed in Melbourne and the 27-year-old Dane will be a strong favourite to reach the final against young Belgian Elise Mertens, who she beat in three sets in their only previous meeting.
Wozniacki, whose last semi-final appearance at a grand slam was at the 2016 US Open, beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-2 in her quarter-final to remain on course for her first major title.
In the men’s section, former US Open champion Marin Cilic will meet an unlikely opponent in Yorkshire man Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.
The unseeded Briton shocked third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals while number six seed Cilic went through when injured world number one Rafa Nadal abandoned his match while trailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2, 2-0.
It has been quite a return to form for Kerber in Australia this year after she broke a 27-tournament title drought going back to her 2016 US Open triumph in the Sydney International warm-up and she has been flawless in the new year.
Kerber, who turned 30 last week, enjoyed a bumper 2016, winning the Australian and U.S. Opens, picking up an Olympic silver medal and becoming the first German number one since Steffi Graf.
But her form deserted her last year when she failed to win back-to-back matches at 13 events and made just one final, at Monterrey, to finish the year at number 22.
”I mean, it feels the same,“ said Kerber, who is now guaranteed a return to top 10 in rankings. ”I‘m the same person like I was also last year.
“The years before, here, nothing (has) changed. I think the only thing has changed is that I learned a lot, a lot of experience from last year. From the years before, as well. Not only from 2016. Also 2014 and 2015.”
Wozniacki was top seed and world number one on her previous visit to the last four at Melbourne Park seven years ago when she blew a match point in the second set and went on to lose to China’s Li Na.
On the flip side, the Dane saved two match points and battled back from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat Jana Fett in the second round this year.
Wozniacki has displayed a new brand of ruthless tennis when she battled to a maiden WTA Finals title last October in Singapore.
Her semi-final opponent Mertens has also had a stellar year and the 22-year-old, who became the first Belgian woman to make the semi-finals in Melbourne since her mentor Kim Clijsters in 2012, thrashed fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in the quarter-finals to show she is no pushover.
With inputs from Reuters
Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 07:57 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 09:42 AM
09:42 (IST)
Two holds exchanged between both players and we are at 2-1.
Still quite passive from Mertens and her forehand isn't firing the way she'd like it to. Wozniacki, on the other hand, has been impeccable on her serve.
09:37 (IST)
Mertens saves two break points and holds for 1-0 to start off the second set.
That was a very crucial hold for the Belgian. She cannot afford to fall behind in this second set.
Mertens saves one with a nice serve out wide followed by a backhand winner. She saves the second with swerving serve down the tee. DEUCE.
Another solid serve from Mertens and Wozniacki can't keep her return in play. Mertens comes up with her fourth first serve and wins the point to hold.
09:33 (IST)
Wozniacki is looking to make her first Australian Open final. She's halfway there.
09:32 (IST)
Take a look a the first set stats. 13 winners and just six unforced errors from Wozniacki. Very clean set.
09:31 (IST)
Wozniacki holds at love to take the opening set 6-3 in 38 minutes.
That was the perfect service game from the Dane as she quickly seals the first set. She's been in control of this match so far.
09:22 (IST)
Mertens holds for 3-5.
Mertens serving to stay alive in the opening set. She had 40-15 on her serve but a backhand winner from Wozniacki and her third double fault of the match makes it deuce.
She comes in to the net behind a deep return on the next point, and Wozniacki can't keep the ball in play. Advantage Mertens.
A wild forehand and a botched volley from Mertens on the next two points brings up SET POINT for Wozniacki.
She saves it with a decent serve down the middle that Wozniacki returns long. DEUCE.
Mertens fires her second ace of the match - down the T - and it's advantage Mertens.
Another service winner from Mertens and she holds! Good job under a lot of pressure.
09:18 (IST)
Quick hold from Wozniacki and she is just a game away from taking the first set. 5-2.
The second seed has been very impressive from the word go. Hitting clean winners and serving well.
She's hit 10 winners (3 aces) to 5 unforced errors in the match so far.
09:16 (IST)
Mertens holds to make it 2-4.
The Belgian is finally playing with some confidence and freedom. She is taking the ball early and strikes through the ball for a winner.
Wozniacki comes up with a glorious backhand down the line winner in the game but Mertens holds by finishing off a nice baseline exchange at the net.
09:13 (IST)
Wozniacki saves a break point and consolidates for a 4-1 lead.
Mertens starts hitting her forehand a little better and that helps her bring up break point from 40-0 on the Dane's serve.
But Wozniacki was up for the task and she gets out of trouble with a big serve, followed by a backhand winner. The Dane closes the game with a neat forehand winner down-the-line and an ace.
That game was a testament to how much Wozniacki's serve has improved over the last year or so. Brilliant tennis from the second seed.
09:02 (IST)
Wozniacki gets the first break of the match! She leads 3-1.
The 2nd seed strikes the first blow as Mertens makes a few uncharacteristic errors on her forehand. Mertens is rushing a bit on that shot so far.
Sign of nerves perhaps from the young Belgian who is playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final.
08:57 (IST)
Wozniacki and Mertens start off their semi-final with two easy holds. 1-1.
Mertens hasn't dropped a set in the tournament yet. Can she extend her record today?
08:55 (IST)
Who's your pick?
08:53 (IST)
History in the making
Elise Mertens is in her first Slam semi-final ever, and on her Melbourne Park debut. If she wins the title, she will make history with no woman ever crowned champion in their maiden Australian tournament. She is the first Belgian in a Grand Slam semi since Kirsten Flipkens at Wimbledon in 2013.
08:51 (IST)
Head-to-head:
Wozniacki leads the record 1-0. She defeated Mertens 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 on the clay at Bastad in 2017.
08:48 (IST)
First up on Day 11:
Second seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on unseeded Elise Mertens.
Both players are out on court and are warming up. We are minutes away from live action.
08:42 (IST)
Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Elise Mertens are the last four women left standing at the Australian Open. Here's a look at how they stack up.
07:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open!
We've reached the semi-final stage of the first Grand Slam of 2018 and there are three cracking matches coming up on Day 11. Stay tuned as we bring you scores and update from all the matches at Melbourne Park.