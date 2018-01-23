Rafael Nadal knows his path to a 17th grand slam title will only get tougher after a relatively routine run of opponents since his French Open triumph last June when he lines up against Marin Cilic in Tuesday’s Australian Open quarter-final.
The 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the tournament on Sunday before prevailing in a slugfest against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the first true test of Nadal’s famed grit after three straightforward wins in Melbourne.
The victory set up a quarter-final clash with world number six and former US Open champion Cilic, Nadal’s first top-10 opponent in his last 16 grand slam matches.
“All the matches are tough, and if you are in the quarter-finals of a grand slam, you can’t expect an easy match,” Nadal said after suppressing Schwartzman in seven minutes under four hours.
“Against Marin will be a tough one, but at the same time, is a beautiful match to play against a great player. We know each other. We played a couple of times already.”
Nadal will take heart from his 5-1 head-to-head record against the Croatian 29-year-old, who won their first meeting in 2009 but has since struggled against the powerful left-hander.
Cilic, however, would like to believe he is better equipped to take on top players like Nadal following his 2014 US Open triumph and run to last year’s Wimbledon final.
”Throughout my career, I knew that if I‘m playing well, if I‘m top of my game, that I can challenge most of the guys on the tour,“ he said. ”With the win at the S. Open that, you know, I believe it just became stronger.
“I believe in my own game, I believe in what I‘m doing. I think I‘m moving the right direction. You know, it’s obviously a big challenge playing them, but that’s what we also work for on the training.”
Third seed Grigor Dimitrov, survivor of a fourth-round thriller against home favourite Nick Kyrgios, will also be in action against the sole surviving Briton, Kyle Edmund.
First up, on Rod Laver Arena, women’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will seek to maintain her season-opening winning streak against Elise Mertens in the Belgian’s first grand slam quarter-final appearance.
The second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who could return to the No 1 ranking with a win here, plays Carla Suarez Navarro later in the evening.
17:07 (IST)
Nadal has taken a medical timeout.
The Spaniard is feeling some pain in his right hip and is getting treatment from the trainer on court.
17:05 (IST)
Cilic breaks and leads by 4-1 in the fourth set!
The tables have turned in a matter of games as Cilic has the uper hand now. His blistering flat-out forehand is doing all the damage as he continues to hold serve with ease.
17:02 (IST)
Cilic was the better player for large parts of the third set but Nadal did well to hang tough.
In the tie-break, Cilic made a couple of woeful mistakes and was punished for them.
But it's good to see the attitude from the Croatian in the fourth set. He clearly believes he can force a decider in this match.
He has been serving and returning really well and still has every chance in this match.
16:59 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the third set!
16:49 (IST)
Rafael Nadal leads 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) after three hours in this quarter-final.
The top seed is one set away from reaching the last-four.
16:46 (IST)
LOOK AT THAT CELEBRATION FROM NADAL!
16:42 (IST)
Nadal takes the tie-break for 2-1 lead in the match.
Nice dipping return from Nadal and he gets the advantage in the tie-break. 4-3.
Crushing forehand winner down the line from Cilic and we are back on serve in the tie-break. 4-4.
Both players look equally tense.
Cilic had a backhand lined up for him but he couldn't get it over the net. 5-4 for Nadal.
Huge serve down the "T" from Cilic and he volleys it home for 5-5.
Cilic misfires a forehand as it sails long and it's SET POINT for Nadal. 6-5.
Nadal wins the tie-break with a smash. 7-5.
16:32 (IST)
Tie-break time!
Nadal starts the tie-break with a service winner. 1-0.
The first mini-break goes Nadal's way as Cilic was caught out of position when rushing in to the net. 2-0.
Big serve from Cilic gets him on the board in the tie-break. 2-1.
Cilic comes with two brilliant backhands back-to-back and he takes the lead. 2-3.
Unforced error from Cilic and he hands the mini-break back. 3-all as the players change ends.
16:29 (IST)
This was the game from Cilic to force the tie-break.
16:28 (IST)
Two quick holds from both players and we are into the tie-beak!
Advantage, Cilic?
16:27 (IST)
Nadal looks rattled tonight.
16:26 (IST)
Take a look at Nadal's returning position for Cilic's serve bombs!
16:25 (IST)
Marin Cilic saves a set point and holds for 5-5.
Cilic starts off with a serve out wide and wins the point with an overhead smash.
He hits a poor volley on the next point and Nadal easily passes him with his forehand.
Another MASSIVE serve out wide and it leaves the court open for Cilic to win the point easily at the net.
Brilliant play from Nadal to move Cilic all over the court and he makes it 30-30.
SET POINT for Nadal and there's another long, blistering rally which Cilic wins this time around with another volley. Set point saved.
Cilic eventually wrestles out the hold for 5-5.
16:16 (IST)
Nadal edges ahead 5-4. Cilic will now serve to stay in the 3rd set.
Cilic drills a cross-court forehand to win the first point on Nadal's serve.
Nadal responds with a body serve that Cilic is unable to return. 15-15.
The Spaniard hits his 3rd ace of the match for 30-15.
Two points later, Cilic overhits his forehand return and Nadal gets the service hold.
16:12 (IST)
Cilic makes it 4-4 in the 3rd set. The next few games are going to be crucial in this match.
Double fault from Cilic to start his service game. 0-15.
Nadal nets his return and then Cilic fires an ace for 30-15.
Another HUGE serve from the Croatian down the T makes it 40-15.
Nadal gets a deep return in play and Cilic is caught unawares. 40-30.
Ace #14 helps Cilic hold for 4-4.
16:09 (IST)
This was Nadal's reaction mid-game!
16:08 (IST)
Nadal saves two break points and escapes for a 4-3 lead.
From 40-15, Cilic won three points in a row to bring up BREAK POINT.
Nadal saves it with big serve out wide that Cilic can't return. DEUCE.
A huge forehand from Cilic sends Nadal scuttling into the corner and his return can only find the net. BREAK POINT #2.
Nadal wins the next point by volleying it home. Another deuce and this time he manages to hold!
16:01 (IST)
Can Marin Cilic reach the semi-finals again?
Cilic’s best Australian Open performance is reaching the semi-finals as No 14 seed here in 2010. He is the only Croatian man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals in the history of the championships.
15:58 (IST)
Cilic brings up an easy hold of his own!
Ace #12 helps him hold at 15 and make it 3-3.
15:56 (IST)
We have heard a few loud "VAMOS!" from Nadal already in this set. He's trying to pump himself up.
15:54 (IST)
We have an easy hold! Hallelujah!
Nadal races to 3-2 with a love-hold.
15:51 (IST)
It's 2-2 in the 3rd set.
At deuce, Cilic hits his 10th ace of the match.
Another BIG serve and he holds for 2-2.
This has been a scrappy contest, with neither player striking at his best.
15:48 (IST)
Nadal gets out of trouble - saves a break point for 2-1.
Break point for Cilic on Nadal's serve but he overcooks his backhand return and it's DEUCE.
Another shot that was just long from Cilic brings up game point.
Cilic is trying to push Nadal behind the baseline with his thunderous forehands. It seems to be working as Nadal nets a return for DEUCE.
Nadal plays a smart point and comes in to win the point off a volley. Massive hold from the Spaniard.
15:39 (IST)
It's 1-1 to start off the 3rd set
Nadal ends Cilic's game-winning streak by holding to start off the 3rd set.
Cilic responds likewise.
15:35 (IST)
Nadal's second serve win percentage dropped drastically in the second set. Take a look at the numbers:
15:32 (IST)
Marin Cilic wins the second set to level the match after an hour and 40 minutes. 3-6, 6-3.
Cilic ends Nadal’s seven-set streak against him.
15:31 (IST)
Cilic stepped up his level in the last 20 minutes.
15:29 (IST)
Marin Cilic wins the second set 6-3
Cilic makes it four straight games in a row to seal the second set.
With his 7th ace of the match, Cilic brought up two set points.
He wasted the first by hitting a return into the net but then fired his 8th ace to clinch the second set. What a turnaround this has been.
15:24 (IST)
Cilic breaks for 5-3 and will now serve for the second set!
Deuce once again on Nadal's serve.
Cilic seems quite pumped up after his altercation with the chair umpire over the changeover. He hits a stunning backhand down the line to bring up break point.
And he is rewarded for the constant pressure on the Nadal return as he breaks!
Big swing in momentum - three straight games won by Cilic.
15:16 (IST)
Marin Cilic edges ahead, 4-3.
Two back-to-back aces from the 6′ 6″ tall Marin Cilic and he holds comfortably.
He needed a quick hold after breaking to get the momentum going his way and a love-hold was the perfect response.
15:14 (IST)
Cilic's persistence finally pays off
15:13 (IST)
Cilic breaks right back for 3-3.
Cilic gets to 0-30 on Nadal's serve but then plays a couple of wild shots to allow Nadal back into the game. 30-30.
A point later, Cilic cracks a forehand whooper down the line to make it deuce.
On advantage, Cilic comes in to the net behind a well-struck forehand, and for a change, he is successful with this strategy.
Nadal throws in a double fault and it's BREAK POINT for Cilic.
Cilic nets his forehand return and we are back at DEUCE. On the really crucial points, Cilic hasn't been able to deliver the goods. But he has another break point opportunity in this game. He makes the inside-out forehand this time and it's back on serve at 3-3.
15:06 (IST)
Nadal breaks for 3-2.
Oh dear. Cilic falls behind 15-40 and is dealt a time violation warning down. It upsets his rhythm, as he argues with the chair umpire.
The Croatian then hits a horror double fault to hand the break to Nadal.
15:00 (IST)
Nadal holds for 2-2
Nadal's turn to save two break points. He does so remarkably with his forehand and serve both firing.
Cilic has been so far unable to do any damage on break points. He's 0/3 in the match.
14:54 (IST)
Nadal going for the early break in the 2nd set but Cilic avoids it by saving a break point and holding his serve for 2-1
Cilic was immediately put under pressure once again on his serve, but he responds well at 30-40.
He slams a forehand winner, fires an ace before stepping in again to force Nadal into an error.
14:48 (IST)
Another one of Nadal's quirky habits!
14:43 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from Set 1
14:41 (IST)
Can Marin Cilic stage a fightback after dropping the first set?
14:40 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 in 52 minutes.
Nadal's forehand has been clicking beautifully and he's serving extremely well. Two sets away from the semi-final.
14:38 (IST)
Nadal wins the first set 6-3
Cilic gets to 30-all while fighting to stay alive in the opening set.
But Nadal quickly brings up SET POINT with an effective 1-2 combination - serve out wide followed by a forehand winner.
Cilic hammers a forehand into the corner to make it deuce but Nadal's third ace brings up SET POINT #2.
Cilic saves the set point with a backhand winner down the line. Very gutsy shot from the Croatian.
It's SET POINT #3 for Nadal with another 1-2.
14:31 (IST)
Nadal breaks for 5-3.
Cilic commits a double fault and then shanks a forehand and he's in trouble again on his serve.
He comes forward behind a poor approach shot and Nadal rightly punishes him with an easy pass down the line. THREE BREAK POINTS.
An ace down the "T" saves one. But Cilic sends another forehand long and he's been broken.
Nadal will serve for the opening set with new balls.
14:27 (IST)
Nadal saves one break point, holds for 4-3
After being unable to convert FIVE break points, Nadal now faces one on his own serve.
He saves it with an ace down the 'T' hit at 196 kmph. DEUCE!
Another splendid serve out wide and Nadal brings up ADVANTAGE.
Nadal's return clips the net and Cilic is able to hit it for a winner into the open court. It's back to DEUCE.
Nadal sneaks in to the net after pulling Cilic wide and then hits a delicate drop shot. He finally holds on the next point for 4-3.
14:22 (IST)
Cilic truly tested on his serve but he did not crack!
That was a 10-minute long service game. The good sign - his serve rescued him every time he was in trouble but he wouldn't be happy with how often his groundstrokes found the net.
The first six games of this match have taken 32 minutes.
14:19 (IST)
Cilic saves FIVE break points to hold for 3-3.
Nadal hooks another forehand winner down the line at the start of the sixth game.
Serve-and-volley from Cilic to make it 15-15.
Cilic had the right thought on the next point, trying to go behind Nadal but he couldn't make the following volley at the net to a short Nadal reply. 15-30.
Big, booming serve and it's 30-all.
HUGE inside-out forehand winner from Cilic and he has game point. He sends his backhand flying wide and it's DEUCE once again on his serve.
On the next point, Nadal can't keep his return in play and it's ADVANTAGE to Cilic. Cilic nets his forehand into the net and we are back at DEUCE.
Cilic double faults and he hands Nadal the first BREAK POINT of the match.
Cilic saves it with a solid serve out wide that Nadal can't return.
Another unforced error from Cilic's forehand and Nadal has BREAK POINT #2.
Cilic again saves it after a long rally that he wins for a change. DEUCE.
BREAK POINT #3 for Nadal with a stunning return into the corner that whizzed past Cilic.
Two more deuces. Nadal can't convert on BREAK POINT #4 either.
Nadal has another chance to break after Cilic overhits his forehand return.
Cilic finally wins two points in a row with his serve and it's GAME POINT for him! He holds with a smash winner.
14:05 (IST)
Nadal edges ahead 3-2, on serve
The Nada forehand is already in full flow. He's making the most of serving out wide and then finishing it with a forehand winner into the open court.
Cilic won two points on his serve, but was unable to win a third. The Croatian will need to attack more often to have a chance in this match.
14:02 (IST)
A tough service game for Cilic but he holds for 2-2
Cilic is stretched to deuce on serve but he wins the next two points in spectacular fashion - he comes to the net to slam the ball on to the baseline and then an ace.
First test on his serve and he comes through it.
13:51 (IST)
Two love-holds to start off the match!
Cilic will obviously depend on his serve, but that's the perfect way for Nadal to begin.
13:48 (IST)
It's time for the second men's quarter-final!
[1] Rafael Nadal vs [6] Marin Cilic
Nadal leads the head-to-head 5-1.
13:42 (IST)
Watch our wrap of Week 1 of the Australian Open and our predictions for the upcoming matches.
13:32 (IST)
Here's a recap of Kyle Edmund's win over Grigor Dimitrov:
Kyle Edmund is through to the Australian Open semi-finals after an upset 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.
Edmund was the only British male player in the draw when Andy Murray withdrew to have hip surgery. Now Edmund is one win away from advancing to the final and a chance to win an Australian Open title — Murray has lost five times here in the championship match.
Edmund broke Dimitrov's serve in the ninth game of the fourth set when Dimitrov netted a backhand on break point.
Edmund set up match point with an ace and then waited while a video challenge confirmed that Dimitrov's floating backhander was long.
Edmund will play either top-seeded Rafael Nadal or No 6 Marin Cilic in the first men's semi-final on Thursday.