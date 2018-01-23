Rafael Nadal knows his path to a 17th grand slam title will only get tougher after a relatively routine run of opponents since his French Open triumph last June when he lines up against Marin Cilic in Tuesday’s Australian Open quarter-final.
The 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the tournament on Sunday before prevailing in a slugfest against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the first true test of Nadal’s famed grit after three straightforward wins in Melbourne.
The victory set up a quarter-final clash with world number six and former US Open champion Cilic, Nadal’s first top-10 opponent in his last 16 grand slam matches.
“All the matches are tough, and if you are in the quarter-finals of a grand slam, you can’t expect an easy match,” Nadal said after suppressing Schwartzman in seven minutes under four hours.
“Against Marin will be a tough one, but at the same time, is a beautiful match to play against a great player. We know each other. We played a couple of times already.”
Nadal will take heart from his 5-1 head-to-head record against the Croatian 29-year-old, who won their first meeting in 2009 but has since struggled against the powerful left-hander.
Cilic, however, would like to believe he is better equipped to take on top players like Nadal following his 2014 US Open triumph and run to last year’s Wimbledon final.
”Throughout my career, I knew that if I‘m playing well, if I‘m top of my game, that I can challenge most of the guys on the tour,“ he said. ”With the win at the S. Open that, you know, I believe it just became stronger.
“I believe in my own game, I believe in what I‘m doing. I think I‘m moving the right direction. You know, it’s obviously a big challenge playing them, but that’s what we also work for on the training.”
Third seed Grigor Dimitrov, survivor of a fourth-round thriller against home favourite Nick Kyrgios, will also be in action against the sole surviving Briton, Kyle Edmund.
First up, on Rod Laver Arena, women’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will seek to maintain her season-opening winning streak against Elise Mertens in the Belgian’s first grand slam quarter-final appearance.
The second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who could return to the No 1 ranking with a win here, plays Carla Suarez Navarro later in the evening.
Published Date: Jan 23, 2018
14:05 (IST)
Nadal edges ahead 3-2, on serve
The Nada forehand is already in full flow. He's making the most of serving out wide and then finishing it with a forehand winner into the open court.
Cilic won two points on his serve, but was unable to win a third. The Croatian will need to attack more often to have a chance in this match.
14:02 (IST)
A tough service game for Cilic but he holds for 2-2
Cilic is stretched to deuce on serve but he wins the next two points in spectacular fashion - he comes to the net to slam the ball on to the baseline and then an ace.
First test on his serve and he comes through it.
13:51 (IST)
Two love-holds to start off the match!
Cilic will obviously depend on his serve, but that's the perfect way for Nadal to begin.
13:48 (IST)
It's time for the second men's quarter-final!
[1] Rafael Nadal vs [6] Marin Cilic
Nadal leads the head-to-head 5-1.
13:42 (IST)
13:32 (IST)
12:49 (IST)
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Marin Cilic (CRO x6)
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2)
12:33 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
This was a monumental victory for the 23-year-old Kyle Edmund.
Not only is he through to his first Grand Slam semi-final, he will also break into the top-30 when the new rankings come out next Monday.
The win over Grigor Dimitrov was the first time that Edmund beat a top-5 player.
This is also the first time that Edmund has won five Tour-level matches in a row in his career.
12:21 (IST)
Biggest win of Kyle Edmund's career and look what it means to him!
12:14 (IST)
Kyle Edmund upsets 3rd seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2 hours and 52 minutes.
The 23-year-old Brit is through to his first Grand Slam semi-final.
12:09 (IST)
Kyle Edmund wins 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Ace from Edmund at 30-all to bring up MATCH POINT!
Dimitrov's return floats long and it's Game, Set and Match to Kyle Edmund!
12:06 (IST)
Edmund breaks once again!
He will now serve for a place in the Australian Open semi-final at 5-4.
That was drama-filled game, with even Hawk-Eye adding to the suspense. Dimitrov goes down the line with his backhand, Edmund challenges it - Hawk-Eye first calls it in and then zooms in to declare it's out! Out by the tiniest of margins.
It's two break points for Edmund but Dimitrov saves the first.
The 3rd seed nets on the second and Edmund has the break.
11:58 (IST)
Now the pressure shifts on Edmund. Probably the biggest few games of his career coming up.
He hits his 3rd double fault of the match, and then a point later, dumps a forehand into the net. 30-30.
Dimitrov overhits his forehand and it's game point for Edmund. Dimitrov really should have done more in that rally.
Edmund holds for 4-4 with another good serve.
11:53 (IST)
Dimitrov holds for 4-3.
Serving at 3-3, Dimitrov saves one break point with a smart serve. Deuce.
The 3rd seed is living quite dangerously at the moment.
Another big serve out wide helps him bring up Advantage.
A third service winner gets him out of trouble and he holds for 4-3. This one was hit down the 'T' and Edmund couldn't get a racquet on it.
11:50 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov breaks right back!
There is still some life in Dimitrov as he plays an excellent game to break right back and make it 3-3.
11:44 (IST)
Kyle Edmund has never beaten a top-5 player in his career.
He is three games away from causing a huge upset. Edmund breaks in the 4th set for a 3-2 lead.
The body language from Dimitrov is not looking good as he slumps back to his seat after being broken. A long way back for him in this match.
11:42 (IST)
No breaks of serve in the first four games of the fourth set. 2-2.
Edmund is plastering the court with his massive forehands while Dimitrov is hanging by a thread.
11:34 (IST)
Edmund with the advantage in this match!
Grigor Dimitrov has been let down by his serve in the third set - he landed only 39% of his first serves.
Meanwhile, Kyle Edmund is hitting his forehand with scary accuracy and power.
11:29 (IST)
Edmund won six points more overall in the third set.
11:24 (IST)
Kyle Edmund is one set away from his maiden semi-final!
Edmund leads 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after two hours and six minutes into this last-eight match.
11:22 (IST)
Edmund wins the 3rd set 6-3 in 39 minutes.
Edmund in trouble at 15-30 on his serve. Dimitrov doing everything possible to break back.
Edmund fires a inside-out forehand into the corner for a sensational winner. 30-all.
Set point for Edmund after a Dmitrov slice clips the net and falls in hitting range for Edmund and he hammers it away for a winner.
BIG serve from Edmund and he clinches the third set!
11:19 (IST)
Edmund breaks for 5-3 and will serve for the third set.
Dimitrov serving at 3-4 and he drops the first point with a poorly hit slice. Edmund should look to attack here and get the break.
At 0-30, Dimitrov comes in at the net to take Edmund by surprise and it works. However, he loses the next point and it's two break points for Edmund.
Dimitrov saves one but then hits yet another double fault to get broken.
11:13 (IST)
Steady going in the third set so far as it's on serve at 3-3.
Both Edmund and Dimitrov have had their chances but neither has been able to capitalise.
The Brit looks to be playing a tad better but Dimitrov has hung in well.
Important few games coming up.
11:08 (IST)
On full stretch
11:06 (IST)
Dimitrov gets out of jail again! 2-2.
The Bulgarian saves a break point after a long rally where Edmund drags Dimitrov all over the court. But Edmund just couldn't find the killer blow.
Dimitrov slices the ball and gets the error from his opponent.
He holds with an ace and yells a loud "Come On"!
10:59 (IST)
Do you guys remember this moment from the first week of January? The Dimitrov sprint was a sight to behold!
10:53 (IST)
Two quick holds to start off the third set. 1-1.
It's still a bit scrappy from Dimitrov while Edmund has been making way too many errors. A crucial third set that could decide who progresses to the semi-finals.
Buckle up. We could be here for a long while!
10:50 (IST)
Take a look at the second set stats. Still more winners from Edmund's racquet but the errors have been piling up as well.
10:49 (IST)
Dimitrov's coach needs to have a special camera just for his reactions!
10:47 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov takes 44 minutes to seal the second set 6-3.
Six double faults in the match so far from Dimitrov, including three in one game, but he's fought back to level this match.
10:43 (IST)
Dimitrov wins the second set 6-3 to level the match
Edmund makes it 30-all on Dimitrov's serve with a great rally, and bu pushing Dimitrov from one end of the court to another.
He nets a forehand on the next point and it's set point for Dimitrov.
A solid first serve down the T and Dimitrov holds!
10:41 (IST)
Edmund holds to make it 3-5
Dimitrov will now serve for the second set and level the match at 1-1.
10:38 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov holds for 5-2.
Dimitrov down 15-30 on his serve. Small window for Edmund opening up.
A deep second serve from Dimitrov and Edmund can't keep the return in. 30-30.
An ace out wide from Dimitrov brings up game point. 40-30.
Dimitrov muffs a forehand return into the net and it's deuce.
A break point chance for Edmund come sup on the next point but Dimitrov saves it with another thundering serve. Deuce.
Two points later, Dimitrov finally holds. He's one game away from taking the second set.
10:31 (IST)
Two straight holds from both players and we are at 4-2 in the second set.
Dimitrov could have stamped his authority on this set but Edmund has made sure that he has stayed in touch.
Just one break of serve separates the two players.
10:23 (IST)
Huge hold from Kyle Edmund! He saves two break points and makes it 1-3.
Dimitrov had plenty of opportunities in that game as a few errors have crept into Edmund's game.
But the Brit did enough to avoid being broken and held with a great serve.
10:20 (IST)
Dimitrov saves three break points and holds for 3-0
The 3rd seed fell in a 0-40 hole on his own serve, but did admirably well to climb out of it.
He jumps ahead to 3-0 in the second set. Much better play from the Bulgarian.
10:13 (IST)
Dimitrov breaks early for a 2-0 lead in the second set.
Another big challenge for Dimitrov. He'll have to fight back from being a set down and will need to play at least four sets for the fourth match in a row.
So far at the Australian Open this year, the Bulgarian has risen bravely to every obstacle.
Edmund plays with a lot of topspin, which is tougher for Dimitrov to control with his backhand slice.
10:07 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats. Edmund with 15 winners to Dimitrov's seven.
10:03 (IST)
Kyle Edmund wins the first set 6-4 in 42 minutes over 3rd seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Are we in for another upset on Rod Laver Arena?
10:01 (IST)
Kyle Edmund saves three breaks points and clinches the first set 6-4.
Dimitrov brings up two break points immediately on Edmund's serve.
Edmund saves one break point with a big serve. Dimitrov floats a return wide on the next point and it's deuce.
Dimitrov brings up a third break point with an excellent rally that he wins with a smash at the net.
Edmund erases the break point with an ace! Back to deuce.
Another solid serve into the body of Dimitrov from Edmund and it's set point for the Brit.
Edmund overcooks his backhand down the line and we are back at deuce.
Edmund brings up his second set point with a perfect volley winner. ADVANTAGE!
Edmund finally holds to win the set with a good serve out wide that Dimitrov can only dump in the net.
09:53 (IST)
Edmund breaks once again!
The Brit hammers a return winner on break point and will now serve for the opening set at 5-4.
His backhand has been tremendous so far in the match.
09:50 (IST)
Two straight service holds and we are at 4-4 in the opening set.
Both players have settled into the match as we head to the pointy end of the first set.
09:43 (IST)
Dimitrov breaks back to level the opening set at 3-3
Edmund misses two forehand returns and Dimitrov pounces on his chance.
It's back on serve in the opening set.
09:39 (IST)
Kyle Edmund has surged ahead to a 3-2 lead.
09:37 (IST)
09:34 (IST)
Kyle Edmund draws first blood in the match and has an early break for a 2-0 lead.
The Brit has started this match in the best way possible. He breaks Dimitrov in the very first game and then consolidates with a quick hold.
09:31 (IST)
There's plenty at stake today!
Grigor Dimitrov is aiming to reach the semi-finals here for the 2nd straight year and equal his best Grand Slam result.
Kyle Edmund is bidding to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time and become the 6th British man to reach the last 4 at a major in the Open Era – after Andy Murray (21 Grand Slam semifinal appearances), Tim Henman (6), Roger Taylor (3), John Lloyd (1) and Greg Rusedski (1).
09:27 (IST)
Next up: It's the first men's quarter-final!
3rd seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on World No 49 Kyle Edmund
Dimitrov leads the head-to-head 2-0.
09:19 (IST)
Watch Mertens' on-court interview after her win