Rafael Nadal knows his path to a 17th grand slam title will only get tougher after a relatively routine run of opponents since his French Open triumph last June when he lines up against Marin Cilic in Tuesday’s Australian Open quarter-final.
The 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the tournament on Sunday before prevailing in a slugfest against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the first true test of Nadal’s famed grit after three straightforward wins in Melbourne.
The victory set up a quarter-final clash with world number six and former US Open champion Cilic, Nadal’s first top-10 opponent in his last 16 grand slam matches.
“All the matches are tough, and if you are in the quarter-finals of a grand slam, you can’t expect an easy match,” Nadal said after suppressing Schwartzman in seven minutes under four hours.
“Against Marin will be a tough one, but at the same time, is a beautiful match to play against a great player. We know each other. We played a couple of times already.”
Nadal will take heart from his 5-1 head-to-head record against the Croatian 29-year-old, who won their first meeting in 2009 but has since struggled against the powerful left-hander.
Cilic, however, would like to believe he is better equipped to take on top players like Nadal following his 2014 US Open triumph and run to last year’s Wimbledon final.
”Throughout my career, I knew that if I‘m playing well, if I‘m top of my game, that I can challenge most of the guys on the tour,“ he said. ”With the win at the S. Open that, you know, I believe it just became stronger.
“I believe in my own game, I believe in what I‘m doing. I think I‘m moving the right direction. You know, it’s obviously a big challenge playing them, but that’s what we also work for on the training.”
Third seed Grigor Dimitrov, survivor of a fourth-round thriller against home favourite Nick Kyrgios, will also be in action against the sole surviving Briton, Kyle Edmund.
First up, on Rod Laver Arena, women’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will seek to maintain her season-opening winning streak against Elise Mertens in the Belgian’s first grand slam quarter-final appearance.
The second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who could return to the No 1 ranking with a win here, plays Carla Suarez Navarro later in the evening.
Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 08:00 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 10:53 AM
10:53 (IST)
Two quick holds to start off the third set. 1-1.
It's still a bit scrappy from Dimitrov while Edmund has been making way too many errors. A crucial third set that could decide who progresses to the semi-finals.
Buckle up. We could be here for a long while!
10:50 (IST)
Take a look at the second set stats. Still more winners from Edmund's racquet but the errors have been piling up as well.
10:49 (IST)
Dimitrov's coach needs to have a special camera just for his reactions!
10:47 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov takes 44 minutes to seal the second set 6-3.
Six double faults in the match so far from Dimitrov, including three in one game, but he's fought back to level this match.
10:43 (IST)
Dimitrov wins the second set 6-3 to level the match
Edmund makes it 30-all on Dimitrov's serve with a great rally, and bu pushing Dimitrov from one end of the court to another.
He nets a forehand on the next point and it's set point for Dimitrov.
A solid first serve down the T and Dimitrov holds!
10:41 (IST)
Edmund holds to make it 3-5
Dimitrov will now serve for the second set and level the match at 1-1.
10:38 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov holds for 5-2.
Dimitrov down 15-30 on his serve. Small window for Edmund opening up.
A deep second serve from Dimitrov and Edmund can't keep the return in. 30-30.
An ace out wide from Dimitrov brings up game point. 40-30.
Dimitrov muffs a forehand return into the net and it's deuce.
A break point chance for Edmund come sup on the next point but Dimitrov saves it with another thundering serve. Deuce.
Two points later, Dimitrov finally holds. He's one game away from taking the second set.
10:31 (IST)
Two straight holds from both players and we are at 4-2 in the second set.
Dimitrov could have stamped his authority on this set but Edmund has made sure that he has stayed in touch.
Just one break of serve separates the two players.
10:23 (IST)
Huge hold from Kyle Edmund! He saves two break points and makes it 1-3.
Dimitrov had plenty of opportunities in that game as a few errors have crept into Edmund's game.
But the Brit did enough to avoid being broken and held with a great serve.
10:20 (IST)
Dimitrov saves three break points and holds for 3-0
The 3rd seed fell in a 0-40 hole on his own serve, but did admirably well to climb out of it.
He jumps ahead to 3-0 in the second set. Much better play from the Bulgarian.
10:13 (IST)
Dimitrov breaks early for a 2-0 lead in the second set.
Another big challenge for Dimitrov. He'll have to fight back from being a set down and will need to play at least four sets for the fourth match in a row.
So far at the Australian Open this year, the Bulgarian has risen bravely to every obstacle.
Edmund plays with a lot of topspin, which is tougher for Dimitrov to control with his backhand slice.
10:07 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats. Edmund with 15 winners to Dimitrov's seven.
10:03 (IST)
Kyle Edmund wins the first set 6-4 in 42 minutes over 3rd seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Are we in for another upset on Rod Laver Arena?
10:01 (IST)
Kyle Edmund saves three breaks points and clinches the first set 6-4.
Dimitrov brings up two break points immediately on Edmund's serve.
Edmund saves one break point with a big serve. Dimitrov floats a return wide on the next point and it's deuce.
Dimitrov brings up a third break point with an excellent rally that he wins with a smash at the net.
Edmund erases the break point with an ace! Back to deuce.
Another solid serve into the body of Dimitrov from Edmund and it's set point for the Brit.
Edmund overcooks his backhand down the line and we are back at deuce.
Edmund brings up his second set point with a perfect volley winner. ADVANTAGE!
Edmund finally holds to win the set with a good serve out wide that Dimitrov can only dump in the net.
09:53 (IST)
Edmund breaks once again!
The Brit hammers a return winner on break point and will now serve for the opening set at 5-4.
His backhand has been tremendous so far in the match.
09:50 (IST)
Two straight service holds and we are at 4-4 in the opening set.
Both players have settled into the match as we head to the pointy end of the first set.
09:43 (IST)
Dimitrov breaks back to level the opening set at 3-3
Edmund misses two forehand returns and Dimitrov pounces on his chance.
It's back on serve in the opening set.
09:39 (IST)
Kyle Edmund has surged ahead to a 3-2 lead.
09:37 (IST)
If you are just tuning in, here's a quick recap of first match
Elise Mertens extends her winning streak to 10 matches into the Australian Open semi-finals.
The 22-year-old Belgian player had an upset 6-4, 6-0 win over No 4 Elina Svitolina in the first women's quarter-final on Tuesday at Rod Laver Arena.
Mertens, ranked 37th, successfully defended her Hobart International title two weeks ago, and has now won five matches at Melbourne Park.
Mertens dominated, leading 5-2 in the first set. She won a 27-point rally while holding serve in the fourth game of the second set, then hit a backhand winner into the open corner to break Svitolina in the next game for a 5-0 lead.
Serving the match, Mertens clinched it on her first opportunity with a backhand winner, then threw her arms up in the air in celebration.
Mertens will play either second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or Carla Suarez Navarro in the semis. They play their quarter-final on Tuesday night.
09:34 (IST)
Kyle Edmund draws first blood in the match and has an early break for a 2-0 lead.
The Brit has started this match in the best way possible. He breaks Dimitrov in the very first game and then consolidates with a quick hold.
09:31 (IST)
There's plenty at stake today!
Grigor Dimitrov is aiming to reach the semi-finals here for the 2nd straight year and equal his best Grand Slam result.
Kyle Edmund is bidding to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time and become the 6th British man to reach the last 4 at a major in the Open Era – after Andy Murray (21 Grand Slam semifinal appearances), Tim Henman (6), Roger Taylor (3), John Lloyd (1) and Greg Rusedski (1).
09:27 (IST)
Next up: It's the first men's quarter-final!
3rd seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on World No 49 Kyle Edmund
Dimitrov leads the head-to-head 2-0.
09:19 (IST)
Watch Mertens' on-court interview after her win
09:18 (IST)
Elise Mertens won 20 more points than Elina Svitolina in her win! Take a look at the stats from the match.
09:12 (IST)
Elise Mertens is through to her maiden Grand Slam semi-final!
Mertens takes an hour and 15 minutes to rout Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0.
08:58 (IST)
Elise Mertens wins 6-4, 6-0
In her first main draw appearance at the Australian Open, unseeded Elise Mertens is through to the semi-final.
She steamrolls past 4th seed Elina Svitolina to continue her unbeaten run.
08:52 (IST)
Brilliant from Mertens and abysmal from Svitolina. It's 5-0 in the Belgian's favour in the second set.
Mertens breaks for a third time and now she will serve for the match.
Don't forget, this is her first appearance at the Australian Open!
08:50 (IST)
Mertens' excellent hands at the net
08:48 (IST)
Mertens holds for 4-0.
Mertens' backhand down the line has been her biggest weapon! She is playing some of her best tennis in this tournament so far.
Svitolina has been let down by her forehand, just too many errors from her today.
08:43 (IST)
It's all one-way traffic at the moment! Mertens breaks for a second time for a 3-0 lead!
Mammoth task for Svitolina to try and find a way back into this match.
Mertens is just three games away from booking her spot in the semi-finals.
08:38 (IST)
Some more numbers for you
08:38 (IST)
Mertens breaks and consolidates for a 2-0 lead
The Belgian is on a roll. She can do no wrong at the moment and is firmly in the driver's seat.
She is slicing and dicing the ball really well and moving Svitolina all over the court. Svitolina has been quite passive so far and has allowed herself to be dictated in the long rallies.
08:33 (IST)
Take a look at the 1st set stats. Mertens with double the number of winners as Svitolina.
08:30 (IST)
Elise Mertens takes 41 minutes to clinch the opening set 6-4.
Mertens is looking to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final and she is just one set away.
08:24 (IST)
Elise Mertens wins the first set 6-4
Mertens hits a double fault and follows it up with an ace to make it 30-30. She is two points away from taking the opening set.
Smart play at the net from Mertens and she brings up set point.
Svitolina sprays a forehand wide and the first set is in Mertens' bag.
08:21 (IST)
Svitolina holds for 4-5
A tough game which went to deuce, but Svitolina manages to wrestle out a hold.
Mertens will serve for the opening set for a second time at 5-4.
08:17 (IST)
Svitolina gets one break back
Mertens hits her first double fault of the match and it's 5-3 now.
Shaky game from the Belgian. Can Svitloina make the most of it?
08:13 (IST)
Mertens secures a double break in the opening set and leads 5-2.
The Belgium will now serve for the opening set. Her backhand has been on fire.
Mertens is using her backhand well to open up the court and then coming in to finish at the net.
08:10 (IST)
First up, it's 4th seed Elina Svitolina against Belgium's up-and-coming 22-year-old Elise Mertens.
Both players are looking to make their first Grand Slam semi-final.
07:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open 2018!
We have reached the business end of the first Grand Slam of the year. There are eight men and women left in the draw.
Stay tuned as we bring you scores and updates from all the matches at Melbourne Park.