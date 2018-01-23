Rafael Nadal knows his path to a 17th grand slam title will only get tougher after a relatively routine run of opponents since his French Open triumph last June when he lines up against Marin Cilic in Tuesday’s Australian Open quarter-final.
The 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the tournament on Sunday before prevailing in a slugfest against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the first true test of Nadal’s famed grit after three straightforward wins in Melbourne.
The victory set up a quarter-final clash with world number six and former US Open champion Cilic, Nadal’s first top-10 opponent in his last 16 grand slam matches.
“All the matches are tough, and if you are in the quarter-finals of a grand slam, you can’t expect an easy match,” Nadal said after suppressing Schwartzman in seven minutes under four hours.
“Against Marin will be a tough one, but at the same time, is a beautiful match to play against a great player. We know each other. We played a couple of times already.”
Nadal will take heart from his 5-1 head-to-head record against the Croatian 29-year-old, who won their first meeting in 2009 but has since struggled against the powerful left-hander.
Cilic, however, would like to believe he is better equipped to take on top players like Nadal following his 2014 US Open triumph and run to last year’s Wimbledon final.
”Throughout my career, I knew that if I‘m playing well, if I‘m top of my game, that I can challenge most of the guys on the tour,“ he said. ”With the win at the S. Open that, you know, I believe it just became stronger.
“I believe in my own game, I believe in what I‘m doing. I think I‘m moving the right direction. You know, it’s obviously a big challenge playing them, but that’s what we also work for on the training.”
Third seed Grigor Dimitrov, survivor of a fourth-round thriller against home favourite Nick Kyrgios, will also be in action against the sole surviving Briton, Kyle Edmund.
First up, on Rod Laver Arena, women’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will seek to maintain her season-opening winning streak against Elise Mertens in the Belgian’s first grand slam quarter-final appearance.
The second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who could return to the No 1 ranking with a win here, plays Carla Suarez Navarro later in the evening.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 08:00 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 09:23 AM
Highlights
Elise Mertens is through to her maiden Grand Slam semi-final!
Mertens takes an hour and 15 minutes to rout Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0.
Elise Mertens takes 41 minutes to clinch the opening set 6-4.
Mertens is looking to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final and she is just one set away.
09:19 (IST)
Watch Mertens' on-court interview after her win
09:18 (IST)
Elise Mertens won 20 more points than Elina Svitolina in her win! Take a look at the stats from the match.
09:12 (IST)
Elise Mertens is through to her maiden Grand Slam semi-final!
Mertens takes an hour and 15 minutes to rout Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0.
08:58 (IST)
Elise Mertens wins 6-4, 6-0
In her first main draw appearance at the Australian Open, unseeded Elise Mertens is through to the semi-final.
She steamrolls past 4th seed Elina Svitolina to continue her unbeaten run.
08:52 (IST)
Brilliant from Mertens and abysmal from Svitolina. It's 5-0 in the Belgian's favour in the second set.
Mertens breaks for a third time and now she will serve for the match.
Don't forget, this is her first appearance at the Australian Open!
08:50 (IST)
Mertens' excellent hands at the net
08:48 (IST)
Mertens holds for 4-0.
Mertens' backhand down the line has been her biggest weapon! She is playing some of her best tennis in this tournament so far.
Svitolina has been let down by her forehand, just too many errors from her today.
08:43 (IST)
It's all one-way traffic at the moment! Mertens breaks for a second time for a 3-0 lead!
Mammoth task for Svitolina to try and find a way back into this match.
Mertens is just three games away from booking her spot in the semi-finals.
08:38 (IST)
Some more numbers for you
08:38 (IST)
Mertens breaks and consolidates for a 2-0 lead
The Belgian is on a roll. She can do no wrong at the moment and is firmly in the driver's seat.
She is slicing and dicing the ball really well and moving Svitolina all over the court. Svitolina has been quite passive so far and has allowed herself to be dictated in the long rallies.
08:33 (IST)
Take a look at the 1st set stats. Mertens with double the number of winners as Svitolina.
08:30 (IST)
Elise Mertens takes 41 minutes to clinch the opening set 6-4.
Mertens is looking to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final and she is just one set away.
08:24 (IST)
Elise Mertens wins the first set 6-4
Mertens hits a double fault and follows it up with an ace to make it 30-30. She is two points away from taking the opening set.
Smart play at the net from Mertens and she brings up set point.
Svitolina sprays a forehand wide and the first set is in Mertens' bag.
08:21 (IST)
Svitolina holds for 4-5
A tough game which went to deuce, but Svitolina manages to wrestle out a hold.
Mertens will serve for the opening set for a second time at 5-4.
08:17 (IST)
Svitolina gets one break back
Mertens hits her first double fault of the match and it's 5-3 now.
Shaky game from the Belgian. Can Svitloina make the most of it?
08:13 (IST)
Mertens secures a double break in the opening set and leads 5-2.
The Belgium will now serve for the opening set. Her backhand has been on fire.
Mertens is using her backhand well to open up the court and then coming in to finish at the net.
08:10 (IST)
First up, it's 4th seed Elina Svitolina against Belgium's up-and-coming 22-year-old Elise Mertens.
Both players are looking to make their first Grand Slam semi-final.
07:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open 2018!
We have reached the business end of the first Grand Slam of the year. There are eight men and women left in the draw.
Stay tuned as we bring you scores and updates from all the matches at Melbourne Park.