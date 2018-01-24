The Australian Open will lose one of its giant killers when South Korean Hyeon Chung meets American Tennys Sandgren in an unlikely quarter-final showdown at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.
Chung subjected his boyhood idol to arguably the biggest upset of the year’s first Grand Slam when he prevailed 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3) over six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who was out-gunned by a younger and fitter version of himself on Monday.
The bespectacled 21-year-old’s fairytale win made him the first South Korean to reach a grand slam quarter-final, not a mean achievement for someone who took up tennis because doctors said it would improve his failing eyesight.
Chung was not sure if he should consider himself lucky to face world number 97 Sandgren, whom he beat in their only previous meeting in Auckland earlier this month.
“Maybe yes, maybe not, because he beat every good player. I‘m just focused for tomorrow,” he said after beating Djokovic.
Chung is naturally cautious about taking on the American journeyman who, like the Korean, finds himself in unknown territory after overcoming fifth seed Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller on Monday.
Sandgren failed to win a match in his two previous main draw appearances at grand slams before arriving at Melbourne Park and he attributes the turnaround to his round of 32 defeat to Chung in Auckland.
“I think a big deal was playing Chung in Auckland,” said the Tennessee native, only the second debutant to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in 20 years.
”I think that helped me a lot going into this week, seeing I could play a good level.
“Being able to play a good level like that made me feel like, okay, maybe I can do it in three-out-of-five sets, on a bigger stage, against other players, too, maybe not just one time, maybe I am somewhere around there.”
In the nightcap, defending champion Roger Federer will take on Tomas Berdych in a quarter-final rematch of last year’s third round contest, which the Swiss maestro won in straight sets.
“I‘m looking forward to playing him. He seems in good shape, and I‘m happy he’s over his back issues that he also had at the end of last year. That’s a good thing,” Federer said.
The women's quarter-finals in the top half of the draw on Tuesday see top-seeded Simona Halep against Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber vs US Open runner-up Madison Keys.
Kerber is on a 13-match winning streak while 17th-seeded Keys beat No 8 Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Keys has only won one of seven matches against Kerber, and five of the six losses were in straights set. "I think she has an ability to cover the court and anticipate like really no one else does," Keys said of Kerber. "So for me, it's having to play aggressive.".
Highlights
Simona Halep defeats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 12 minutes.
The top seed is through to her first Australian Open semi-final.
Karolina Pliskova had a point to go up 4-0. But instead, she loses the next six straight games.
First set to Halep 6-3 in 37 minutes.
Time to shift our focus to the final women's quarter-final:
Top seed Simona Halep takes on 6th seed Karolina Pliskova.
Halep has won five of their previous six meetings.
The Hyeon Chung fairytale continues at Australian Open!
At 21 years 254 days, Hyeon Chung becomes the youngest man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam since Marin Cilic (21 years 125 days) reached the last-four at Australian Open in 2010.
Hyeon Chung becomes the first Korean EVER to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam!
He defeats Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in 2 hours and 34 minutes.
Hyeon Chung leads Tenny Sandgren 6-4, 7-6(5) after an hour and 46 minutes.
The Korean is just a set away from reaching the Australian Open semi-final.
Hyeon Chung wins the first set 6-4 over Tennys Sandgren.
The 21-year-old South Korean is two sets away from reaching the Australian Open semi-final.
Both Chung and Sandgren are aiming to make their maiden Major semi-final
Sandgren had never won a Grand Slam match before the Australian Open -- this year he has won four so far.
In seven previous appearances at Majors, Chung had suffered exits in the first three rounds but the South Korean became the country’s first player to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.
Angelique Kerber defeats Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 to move into the Australian Open semi-finals.
Kerber awaits the winner of Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova.
14:02 (IST)
It's time for the last quarter-final of Australian Open - Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych
The players are out on court and are warming up.
We are minutes away from live action.
13:30 (IST)
Head-to-head - Federer vs Berdych
Federer and Berdych have played each other 25 times during their career with Roger boasting a 19-6 record against Tomas. Berdych's last win was in March 2013 at Dubai where he beat Federer 3-6 7-6(8) 6-4. The pair also met in the third round in Melbourne last year with Federer beating Berdych 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
13:15 (IST)
Update from men's doubles quarter-finals
The 11th-seeded Colombian pair of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have taken the first set 6-4 against the Australian pair of Lleyton Hewitt and Sam Groth.
12:49 (IST)
Don't go anywhere, the last quarter-final of Australian Open is still to come.
Roger Federer will be up against Tomas Berdych. The match starts at 2 pm IST.
Stay tuned over the next hour as we build up to it.
12:41 (IST)
This is a fine line-up!
In 2018, all four semi-finalists at least made the final of a tournament.
Simona Halep won Shenzhen
Angelique Kerber won Sydney
Elise Mertens won Hobart
Caroline Wozniacki reached finals at Auckland
12:30 (IST)
Can Simona Halep go on to win the title?
12:29 (IST)
Here's a quick recap of Halep's commanding win:
Top-seeded Simona Halep recovered from an early service break and won nine straight games en route to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No 6-seeded Karolina Pliskova to reach the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time.
Halep, playing as the No 1 seed for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament and seeking her first Major title, will face 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in the last four.
Halep has overcome her challenges so far at Melbourne Park. She badly twisted her ankle in an earlier round, and had to fend off triple match points before beating American Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in the third round. In terms of games, it was the equal-longest women's singles match at the Australian Open. In her first four rounds, Halep spent 8 hours and 44 minutes on court.
12:23 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats from the match
12:00 (IST)
Simona Halep defeats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 12 minutes.
The top seed is through to her first Australian Open semi-final.
11:53 (IST)
Simona Halep breaks and wins!
Pliskova dumps a routine forehand into the net and it's MATCH POINT FOR HALEP!
The 6th seed makes the same mistake on the next point - forehand into the net - and Simona Halep wins!
11:43 (IST)
Halep makes it 5-2.
Pliskova plays a great drop shot at 40-0 on Halep's serve but she is unable to keep her return in play on the next point.
Halep holds comfortably and is just one game away from the Australian Open semi-final.
This has been a remarkable performance from the top seed -- her defence has been impeccable, she has attacked at every opportunity and has experty exposed all of Pliskova's flaws.
11:38 (IST)
Pliskova holds for 4-2.
Pliskova saves two break points to bring her game to deuce.
She nets a backhand return when pushed into the corner and Halep has BREAK POINT #3.
Pliskova comes up with a good serve and follows it uo with her first ace of the match. Another ace out wide and she holds for 4-2.
11:32 (IST)
Pliskova finally gets on board in the second set. 1-3.
After dropping nine straight games, she manages to get a hold.
Can she find a way to fight back in the match? Just one break separates the two players in the second set.
11:28 (IST)
No sign of fatigue and the ankle seems to be holding up fine for top seed Halep!
11:24 (IST)
Make that eight straight games for Halep as she jumps to a 2-0 lead in the second set.
It's all going the top seed's way at the moment and Pliskova slams her racquet in frustration.
11:22 (IST)
Simona Halep fends off two break points at the start of the second set and holds for 1-0.
It's not been easy for Halep but she has won seven games on the trot. Pliskova desperately needs to stop the bleeding.
At the moment, Halep is winning the majority of the rallies against Pliskova of all lengths
0 to 4 shots -- 21-19
5 to 8 shots -- 6-3
9 or more shots -- 9-4
Pliskova has completely lost her way in this match after a good start.
11:18 (IST)
Simona Halep surprisingly with more winners than Karolina Pliskova in the first set.
11:15 (IST)
Karolina Pliskova had a point to go up 4-0. But instead, she loses the next six straight games.
First set to Halep 6-3 in 37 minutes.
11:11 (IST)
The top seed wins the first set 6-3.
Halep brings up three set point with a fabulous forehand down the line winner. 0-40.
Pliskova saves one of them with a forehand winner of her own on the run that was just inside. 15-40.
Pliskova double faults to hand the first set to Halep.
11:08 (IST)
Halep in the driver's seat now in the opening set. She is a game away from clinching it.
11:04 (IST)
Halep breaks with a stunning backhand winner down the line that she hit at full stretch.
The top seed leads in this match for the first time. What a quick turnaround from 0-3 as she pulls off four games on the trot for 4-3.
10:57 (IST)
Simona Halep breaks back to make it 2-3.
Halep claws her way back in the opening set by wrestling a tough hold and then breaking at 15.
10:52 (IST)
After a tough hold in the first game that went to two deuces, Pliskova races away to a 3-0 start.
The Czech converted on her first break point on Halep's serve. Great start from the 6th seed.
10:37 (IST)
Time to shift our focus to the final women's quarter-final:
Top seed Simona Halep takes on 6th seed Karolina Pliskova.
Halep has won five of their previous six meetings.
10:33 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats from Chung's big win
10:31 (IST)
You have to watch Chung's on-court interview! He has a personality to match his tennis.
10:29 (IST)
The Hyeon Chung fairytale continues at Australian Open!
At 21 years 254 days, Hyeon Chung becomes the youngest man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam since Marin Cilic (21 years 125 days) reached the last-four at Australian Open in 2010.
10:21 (IST)
The reaction says it all!
10:18 (IST)
Hyeon Chung becomes the first Korean EVER to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam!
He defeats Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in 2 hours and 34 minutes.
10:13 (IST)
Hyeon Chung wins on his 6th match point!
Chung races to 40-0 on his serve and it's THREE MATCH POINTS!
Bit of suspense as Chung challenges his first serve down the "T" but Hawk-Eye shows it was out. Had the call been in, the match would have been over by now.
Two unforced errors from Chung and it's 40-30. First sign of nerves from the Korean as he attempts to close this quarter-final out.
Sandgren hits a forehand winner that whizzes past Chung and it's deuce.
Another error from the Chung backhand and it's now BREAK POINT for Sandgren.
Chung finally gets a good first serve and he's awarded with deuce.
After a 31-shot rally where Sandgren and Chung were both in a slicing contest, Chung brings up another MATCH POINT.
Sandgren saves this one at the net with super quick reflexes and it's back to deuce.
Fifth MATCH POINT comes up for Chung after his opponent hits a return wide.
And finally Chung converts!
10:02 (IST)
Sadgren saves a match point and holds for 3-5
Chung will now serve for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.
09:59 (IST)
Two quick holds exchanged between the players and we are at 5-2 in the third set
Sandgren serving to stay alive in the quarter-final.
09:55 (IST)
Chung consolidates with a love-hold for 4-1
Perfect service game from the South Korean and he is now just two games away.
09:52 (IST)
Chung breaks for 3-1 in the 3rd set
After squandering four break points, Chung finally converts on his 5th! He is zoning at the moment.
09:41 (IST)
Chung saves a break point early in the third set and holds for 2-1.
Chung is just 21 years old, has never played in the quarter-final of a Major but has pulled off a lot of gutsy points under pressure. He seems to have ice flowing through his veins because he has shown absolutely zero nerves in the match so far.
Every time he has been put to test, he has passed with flying colours. He will now be hoping to get this match done in straight sets.
09:37 (IST)
Chung edges Sandgren in a very closely-fought second set. Take a look at the stats
09:29 (IST)
Chung gets the crowd on its feet with his shot-making skills!
09:28 (IST)
Hyeon Chung leads Tenny Sandgren 6-4, 7-6(5) after an hour and 46 minutes.
The Korean is just a set away from reaching the Australian Open semi-final.
09:27 (IST)
Chung clinches the second set tie-break 7-5 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Chung wins the first point of the tie-break on Sandgren's serve by coming forward behind a heavy, deep backhand that finds the line. Mini-break. 1-0.
Sandgren gets the mini-break immediately back with a scorching forehand return winner. 1-1.
An overhead smash from Chung, hit a little clumsily while he was back tracking, helps him hold for 2-1.
Two more mini-breaks exchanged and we arrive at 4-4.
Sandgren wins the point at the net with a very well-struck half-volley. He dumps his forehand into the net on the next point and it's 5-5.
Excellent second serve from Chung under pressure that spins wide and Sandgren manages to get a racquet and return it. But he overcooks a simple forehand in the ensuing rally and the ball sails well long. Set point for Chung at 6-5.
Another long rally and we have the same outcome - Chung stays resilient hitting everything back with extra pace and depth, and eventually Sandgren commits an error. Chung wins the tie-break 7-5.
09:16 (IST)
Chung holds for 6-6. It's tie-break time.
Sandgren misses an easy pass as the ball clips the top of the net and falls on his side. 15-0.
A decent serve into the body of Sandgren and it's 30-0 for Chung.
Chung is painting the baseline with his groundstrokes and that helps him bring up 40-0. Another fantastic hooked pass from Chung and we are heading to a tie-break.
09:13 (IST)
Sandgren quickly holds at 15 to make it 6-5
Chung will once again serve to stay alive in the second set. It's gotten quite tense in the last few games. And the next 15 minutes or so may just decide the fate of this match.
09:11 (IST)
Chung holds and makes it 5-5.
The pressure is now back on the American after Chung won two games in a row.
09:03 (IST)
Sandgren will now serve for the second set at 5-3.
He starts off with an ace out wide. A fourth double fault from Sandgren in this match makes it 15-all.
Sandgren wins the next point with a backhand pass that he hooks in on full stretch. Chung challenges the shot but Hawk-Eye shows that it was bang on line. 30-15.
Despite a good serve out wide, Chung manages to engage Sandgren in a long rally with an even better return and he waits till he gets the error from Sandgren. 30-all.
Sandgren overhits his forehand in the next rally and it's BREAK POINT for Chung.
A deep return from Sandgren catches Chung off guard and he loses the rally. DEUCE.
Unforced error from the American and it's BREAK POINT #2. Chung breaks after Sandgren nets yet another forehand. Back on serve at 5-4.
08:57 (IST)
Sandgren breaks back and the second set is on serve at 4-3.
Chung hits a double fault followed by a Sndgren backhand winner and it's 0-30. Dangerous times for the 21-year-old.
Chung makes it 30-all but then nets a forehand to hand break point to Sandgren.
The momentum has been slowly shifting in the American's favour.
Another unforced error from Chug and he gets broken.
08:33 (IST)
Chung breaks Sandgren to start off the second set. 1-0.
Chung is just bossing his way in the long rallies. He's been extremely solid from the baseline and is changing pace and direction on the ball at will. Sandgren is unable to stay with him in a baseline battle and is falling short every time.
The American has been pressured into errors and he gets broken for the second time in the match.
08:30 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats:
08:26 (IST)
No sign of any nerves from Chung in the biggest match of his career
08:25 (IST)
Hyeon Chung wins the first set 6-4 over Tennys Sandgren.
The 21-year-old South Korean is two sets away from reaching the Australian Open semi-final.
08:22 (IST)
Chung takes the first set, 6-4 in 42 minutes.
Chung's backhand has been pretty solid all morning. He is pushing Sandgren further and further behind the baseline with his groundstrokes and getting the errors from his opponents.
Two good serves and he holds at love to clinch the first set 6-4.
08:20 (IST)
Sandgren wrestles out a hold for 4-5.
Chung stretches Sandgren to deuce. But the American brings up game point with his fourth ace of the match and then holds.