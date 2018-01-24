The Australian Open will lose one of its giant killers when South Korean Hyeon Chung meets American Tennys Sandgren in an unlikely quarter-final showdown at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.
Chung subjected his boyhood idol to arguably the biggest upset of the year’s first Grand Slam when he prevailed 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3) over six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who was out-gunned by a younger and fitter version of himself on Monday.
The bespectacled 21-year-old’s fairytale win made him the first South Korean to reach a grand slam quarter-final, not a mean achievement for someone who took up tennis because doctors said it would improve his failing eyesight.
Chung was not sure if he should consider himself lucky to face world number 97 Sandgren, whom he beat in their only previous meeting in Auckland earlier this month.
“Maybe yes, maybe not, because he beat every good player. I‘m just focused for tomorrow,” he said after beating Djokovic.
Chung is naturally cautious about taking on the American journeyman who, like the Korean, finds himself in unknown territory after overcoming fifth seed Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller on Monday.
Sandgren failed to win a match in his two previous main draw appearances at grand slams before arriving at Melbourne Park and he attributes the turnaround to his round of 32 defeat to Chung in Auckland.
“I think a big deal was playing Chung in Auckland,” said the Tennessee native, only the second debutant to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in 20 years.
”I think that helped me a lot going into this week, seeing I could play a good level.
“Being able to play a good level like that made me feel like, okay, maybe I can do it in three-out-of-five sets, on a bigger stage, against other players, too, maybe not just one time, maybe I am somewhere around there.”
In the nightcap, defending champion Roger Federer will take on Tomas Berdych in a quarter-final rematch of last year’s third round contest, which the Swiss maestro won in straight sets.
“I‘m looking forward to playing him. He seems in good shape, and I‘m happy he’s over his back issues that he also had at the end of last year. That’s a good thing,” Federer said.
The women's quarter-finals in the top half of the draw on Tuesday see top-seeded Simona Halep against Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber vs US Open runner-up Madison Keys.
Kerber is on a 13-match winning streak while 17th-seeded Keys beat No 8 Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Keys has only won one of seven matches against Kerber, and five of the six losses were in straights set. "I think she has an ability to cover the court and anticipate like really no one else does," Keys said of Kerber. "So for me, it's having to play aggressive.".
Angelique Kerber defeats Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 to move into the Australian Open semi-finals.
Kerber awaits the winner of Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova.
11:04 (IST)
Halep breaks with a stunning backhand winner down the line that she hit at full stretch.
The top seed leads in this match for the first time. What a quick turnaround from 0-3 as she pulls off four games on the trot for 4-3.
10:57 (IST)
Simona Halep breaks back to make it 2-3.
Halep claws her way back in the opening set by wrestling a tough hold and then breaking at 15.
10:52 (IST)
After a tough hold in the first game that went to two deuces, Pliskova races away to a 3-0 start.
The Czech converted on her first break point on Halep's serve. Great start from the 6th seed.
10:37 (IST)
Time to shift our focus to the final women's quarter-final:
Top seed Simona Halep takes on 6th seed Karolina Pliskova.
Halep has won five of their previous six meetings.
10:33 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats from Chung's big win
10:31 (IST)
You have to watch Chung's on-court interview! He has a personality to match his tennis.
10:29 (IST)
The Hyeon Chung fairytale continues at Australian Open!
At 21 years 254 days, Hyeon Chung becomes the youngest man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam since Marin Cilic (21 years 125 days) reached the last-four at Australian Open in 2010.
10:21 (IST)
The reaction says it all!
10:18 (IST)
Hyeon Chung becomes the first Korean EVER to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam!
He defeats Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in 2 hours and 34 minutes.
10:13 (IST)
Hyeon Chung wins on his 6th match point!
Chung races to 40-0 on his serve and it's THREE MATCH POINTS!
Bit of suspense as Chung challenges his first serve down the "T" but Hawk-Eye shows it was out. Had the call been in, the match would have been over by now.
Two unforced errors from Chung and it's 40-30. First sign of nerves from the Korean as he attempts to close this quarter-final out.
Sandgren hits a forehand winner that whizzes past Chung and it's deuce.
Another error from the Chung backhand and it's now BREAK POINT for Sandgren.
Chung finally gets a good first serve and he's awarded with deuce.
After a 31-shot rally where Sandgren and Chung were both in a slicing contest, Chung brings up another MATCH POINT.
Sandgren saves this one at the net with super quick reflexes and it's back to deuce.
Fifth MATCH POINT comes up for Chung after his opponent hits a return wide.
And finally Chung converts!
10:02 (IST)
Sadgren saves a match point and holds for 3-5
Chung will now serve for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.
09:59 (IST)
Two quick holds exchanged between the players and we are at 5-2 in the third set
Sandgren serving to stay alive in the quarter-final.
09:55 (IST)
Chung consolidates with a love-hold for 4-1
Perfect service game from the South Korean and he is now just two games away.
09:52 (IST)
Chung breaks for 3-1 in the 3rd set
After squandering four break points, Chung finally converts on his 5th! He is zoning at the moment.
09:41 (IST)
Chung saves a break point early in the third set and holds for 2-1.
Chung is just 21 years old, has never played in the quarter-final of a Major but has pulled off a lot of gutsy points under pressure. He seems to have ice flowing through his veins because he has shown absolutely zero nerves in the match so far.
Every time he has been put to test, he has passed with flying colours. He will now be hoping to get this match done in straight sets.
09:37 (IST)
Chung edges Sandgren in a very closely-fought second set. Take a look at the stats
09:29 (IST)
Chung gets the crowd on its feet with his shot-making skills!
09:28 (IST)
Hyeon Chung leads Tenny Sandgren 6-4, 7-6(5) after an hour and 46 minutes.
The Korean is just a set away from reaching the Australian Open semi-final.
09:27 (IST)
Chung clinches the second set tie-break 7-5 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Chung wins the first point of the tie-break on Sandgren's serve by coming forward behind a heavy, deep backhand that finds the line. Mini-break. 1-0.
Sandgren gets the mini-break immediately back with a scorching forehand return winner. 1-1.
An overhead smash from Chung, hit a little clumsily while he was back tracking, helps him hold for 2-1.
Two more mini-breaks exchanged and we arrive at 4-4.
Sandgren wins the point at the net with a very well-struck half-volley. He dumps his forehand into the net on the next point and it's 5-5.
Excellent second serve from Chung under pressure that spins wide and Sandgren manages to get a racquet and return it. But he overcooks a simple forehand in the ensuing rally and the ball sails well long. Set point for Chung at 6-5.
Another long rally and we have the same outcome - Chung stays resilient hitting everything back with extra pace and depth, and eventually Sandgren commits an error. Chung wins the tie-break 7-5.
09:16 (IST)
Chung holds for 6-6. It's tie-break time.
Sandgren misses an easy pass as the ball clips the top of the net and falls on his side. 15-0.
A decent serve into the body of Sandgren and it's 30-0 for Chung.
Chung is painting the baseline with his groundstrokes and that helps him bring up 40-0. Another fantastic hooked pass from Chung and we are heading to a tie-break.
09:13 (IST)
Sandgren quickly holds at 15 to make it 6-5
Chung will once again serve to stay alive in the second set. It's gotten quite tense in the last few games. And the next 15 minutes or so may just decide the fate of this match.
09:11 (IST)
Chung holds and makes it 5-5.
The pressure is now back on the American after Chung won two games in a row.
09:03 (IST)
Sandgren will now serve for the second set at 5-3.
He starts off with an ace out wide. A fourth double fault from Sandgren in this match makes it 15-all.
Sandgren wins the next point with a backhand pass that he hooks in on full stretch. Chung challenges the shot but Hawk-Eye shows that it was bang on line. 30-15.
Despite a good serve out wide, Chung manages to engage Sandgren in a long rally with an even better return and he waits till he gets the error from Sandgren. 30-all.
Sandgren overhits his forehand in the next rally and it's BREAK POINT for Chung.
A deep return from Sandgren catches Chung off guard and he loses the rally. DEUCE.
Unforced error from the American and it's BREAK POINT #2. Chung breaks after Sandgren nets yet another forehand. Back on serve at 5-4.
08:57 (IST)
Sandgren breaks back and the second set is on serve at 4-3.
Chung hits a double fault followed by a Sndgren backhand winner and it's 0-30. Dangerous times for the 21-year-old.
Chung makes it 30-all but then nets a forehand to hand break point to Sandgren.
The momentum has been slowly shifting in the American's favour.
Another unforced error from Chug and he gets broken.
08:33 (IST)
Chung breaks Sandgren to start off the second set. 1-0.
Chung is just bossing his way in the long rallies. He's been extremely solid from the baseline and is changing pace and direction on the ball at will. Sandgren is unable to stay with him in a baseline battle and is falling short every time.
The American has been pressured into errors and he gets broken for the second time in the match.
08:30 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats:
08:26 (IST)
No sign of any nerves from Chung in the biggest match of his career
08:25 (IST)
Hyeon Chung wins the first set 6-4 over Tennys Sandgren.
The 21-year-old South Korean is two sets away from reaching the Australian Open semi-final.
08:22 (IST)
Chung takes the first set, 6-4 in 42 minutes.
Chung's backhand has been pretty solid all morning. He is pushing Sandgren further and further behind the baseline with his groundstrokes and getting the errors from his opponents.
Two good serves and he holds at love to clinch the first set 6-4.
08:20 (IST)
Sandgren wrestles out a hold for 4-5.
Chung stretches Sandgren to deuce. But the American brings up game point with his fourth ace of the match and then holds.
08:16 (IST)
Chung holds for 5-3 and is one game away from taking the opening set
Sandgren will come out and serve to stay alive in the first set. The American needs to reduce the unforced errors from his racquet to remain competitive.
08:14 (IST)
In case you missed it, the start of this match was delayed by a few minutes
False alarm: Calls over the stadium speakers for the crowd to evacuate caused a delay to the start the Australian Open men's quarter-final match between Hyeon Chung and Tennys Sandgren on Rod Laver Arena.
Some of the fans headed toward the exits, but the players remained behind the baselines as chair umpire James Keothavong contacted stadium staff to work out if it was a false alarm.
After a few minutes, Keothavong announced: "Ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for your patience. False alarm."
08:13 (IST)
Plenty of support for Chung in the crowd.
Both players exchange service holds and it's 4-3 to Chung in the first set.
08:08 (IST)
Meanwhile, it looks like Serena Williams has commented on this match.
If you are unaware, Sandgren had once tweeted an article about Serena with the caption "disgusting". He has since then deleted all his tweets but there plenty of screenshots floating around on the internet.
08:06 (IST)
Sandgren digs himself out of a hole, saves three break points for 2-3.
The American once again fell behind on his serve at 15-40 but this time did well to fight back to deuce.
On advantage for Sandgren, Chung dumps an easy backhand volley into the net and Sandgren escapes with a hold.
08:00 (IST)
Chung saves two break point and holds for 3-1.
The World No 58 is hitting deep returns and moving Sandgren all over the court. Sandgren hasn't settled in yet and is overhitting his shots at the moment.
Great start for Chung!
07:56 (IST)
Chung gets the first break of this match. He leads 2-1.
Sandgren hits a double fault, and it's three break points for Chung. The 21-year-old Korean converts on the second, forcing the American to dump a backhand into the net under pressure.
07:52 (IST)
Chung with a quick hold to make it 1-1
The South Korean dropped one point on his serve but he also starts off comfortably.
07:48 (IST)
Sandgren holds at love to start off the quarter-final match. 1-0.
His serve has been a key weapon through the first four rounds and he will need to fire today. Chung has shown that he is a great returner.
07:45 (IST)
Bizarre delay in the match between Tennys Sandgren and Hyeon Chung.
An evacuation alarm went off in the Rod Laver Arena, but after a few minutes of confusion, the chair umpire confirms it was a false alarm.
07:41 (IST)
It's the battle of the giant-slayers!
Ready? Play!
07:36 (IST)
Both Chung and Sandgren are aiming to make their maiden Major semi-final
Sandgren had never won a Grand Slam match before the Australian Open -- this year he has won four so far.
In seven previous appearances at Majors, Chung had suffered exits in the first three rounds but the South Korean became the country’s first player to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.
07:34 (IST)
Hyeon Chung and Tennys Sandgren are now out on court and are warming up
Chung wins the toss and chooses to receive in this quarter-final match.
We are just minutes away from live action.
07:33 (IST)
Here's a quick recap of the first match on Rod Laver Arena:
Angelique Kerber is through to the Australian Open semi-finals after a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over Madison Keys.
For Kerber, who kicked off her career-best season with her run to the title here two years ago, it was her first quarter-final at a Major since her victory in the 2016 US Open.
The momentum was all one-way until Keys broke for the first time in the fifth game of the second set, but Kerber recovered quickly to finish off in 51 minutes.
She said afterward, "It's always tough to play against Madison. She's hitting the ball so hard, the serve is also really fast, so I was just trying from the beginning, like I played the whole week, just going out there, playing my game and enjoying it."
07:07 (IST)
Chung leads the head-to-head against Sandgren 1-0
They clashed at Auckland in the week before the Australian Open started and Chung won that match 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
07:06 (IST)
The players will be out on court in half an hour
Stay tuned as we build up to the battle of the giant-slayers, Chung vs Sandgren.
Chung's path to the QFs:
First round: beat Mischa Zverev 6-2, 4-1 Retired
Second round: beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1
Third Round: beat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0
Fourth Round: beat Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3)
Sandgren's path to the QFs:
First round: beat Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-2
Second round: beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1, 6-4
Third Round: beat Maximilian Marterer 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6(5)
Fourth Round: beat Dominic Thiem 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-3
07:04 (IST)
Coming up next on Rod Laver Arena, it's the clash of the two unseeded players:
World No 58 Hyeon Chung vs World No 97 Tennys Sandgren
06:56 (IST)
"I am just happy actually" -- Kerber on being back in the semi-finals
06:46 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from Kerber's win.
06:45 (IST)
By reaching the semi-finals, Angelique Kerber is guaranteed to return to the top-10.
Back where she belongs.