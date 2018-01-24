The Australian Open will lose one of its giant killers when South Korean Hyeon Chung meets American Tennys Sandgren in an unlikely quarter-final showdown at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.
Chung subjected his boyhood idol to arguably the biggest upset of the year’s first Grand Slam when he prevailed 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3) over six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who was out-gunned by a younger and fitter version of himself on Monday.
The bespectacled 21-year-old’s fairytale win made him the first South Korean to reach a grand slam quarter-final, not a mean achievement for someone who took up tennis because doctors said it would improve his failing eyesight.
Chung was not sure if he should consider himself lucky to face world number 97 Sandgren, whom he beat in their only previous meeting in Auckland earlier this month.
“Maybe yes, maybe not, because he beat every good player. I‘m just focused for tomorrow,” he said after beating Djokovic.
Chung is naturally cautious about taking on the American journeyman who, like the Korean, finds himself in unknown territory after overcoming fifth seed Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller on Monday.
Sandgren failed to win a match in his two previous main draw appearances at grand slams before arriving at Melbourne Park and he attributes the turnaround to his round of 32 defeat to Chung in Auckland.
“I think a big deal was playing Chung in Auckland,” said the Tennessee native, only the second debutant to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in 20 years.
”I think that helped me a lot going into this week, seeing I could play a good level.
“Being able to play a good level like that made me feel like, okay, maybe I can do it in three-out-of-five sets, on a bigger stage, against other players, too, maybe not just one time, maybe I am somewhere around there.”
In the nightcap, defending champion Roger Federer will take on Tomas Berdych in a quarter-final rematch of last year’s third round contest, which the Swiss maestro won in straight sets.
“I‘m looking forward to playing him. He seems in good shape, and I‘m happy he’s over his back issues that he also had at the end of last year. That’s a good thing,” Federer said.
The women's quarter-finals in the top half of the draw on Tuesday see top-seeded Simona Halep against Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber vs US Open runner-up Madison Keys.
Kerber is on a 13-match winning streak while 17th-seeded Keys beat No 8 Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Keys has only won one of seven matches against Kerber, and five of the six losses were in straights set. "I think she has an ability to cover the court and anticipate like really no one else does," Keys said of Kerber. "So for me, it's having to play aggressive.".
Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 06:26 AM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 07:04 AM
07:04 (IST)
Coming up next on Rod Laver Arena, it's the clash of the two unseeded players:
World No 58 Hyeon Chung vs World No 97 Tennys Sandgren
06:56 (IST)
"I am just happy actually" -- Kerber on being back in the semi-finals
06:46 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from Kerber's win.
06:45 (IST)
By reaching the semi-finals, Angelique Kerber is guaranteed to return to the top-10.
Back where she belongs.
06:40 (IST)
Angelique Kerber is on 14-match winning streak!
06:39 (IST)
Angelique Kerber defeats Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 to move into the Australian Open semi-finals.
Kerber awaits the winner of Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova.
06:38 (IST)
Angelique Kerber win 6-1, 6-2
The German holds at love and she is through to the last-four! That was as clinical as it comes. Kerber absolutely steamrolls past Keys and drops just THREE games all match.
Kerber is having a ball on court and she is hitting the ball beautifully.
06:35 (IST)
Kerber breaks and holds for 5-2
Keys has struggled to find any consistency in this match. Kerber not having to do much as there the errors keep piling up for her American opponent.
Kerber will now serve for a place in the semi-final.
06:28 (IST)
Keys breaks back in the second set for 2-3
The American has fought her back in this set by breaking for 2-3. The winners have started to flow from Keys' racquet and she seems to have found some rythm.
06:15 (IST)
Madison Keys broken to start the second set
Nothing is going right for the American at the moment, and she's lost serve right at the start of the second set. She's overhitting all her groundstrokes while Kerber is playing smart at the moment, keeping Keys moving around and hitting the ball deep.
06:11 (IST)
In the first quarter-final of the day, former champion Angelique Kerber takes on US Open finalist Madison Keys
Kerber has won the first set 6-1 in 22 minutes. She's raced to a 1-0 lead and is just one set away from booking her place in the semi-finals.
06:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open.
It's Day 10 of the first Grand Slam of the year and here's a look at what's on the schedule for today:
Angelique Kerber (GER x21) v Madison Keys (USA x17)
Tennys Sandgren (USA) v Chung Hyeon (KOR)
Simona Halep (ROM x1) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6)
Tomas Berdych (CZE x19) v Roger Federer (SUI x2)