The Indo-Hungarian tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos face the Candaian-Croatia pair of Gabriela Dabrwoski-Mate Pavic in the mixed doubles final of Australian Open on Saturday.
Bopanna-Babos on Friday defeated Marcelo Demoliner and Martinez Sanchez in the semi-final match.
The fifth seeded duo of Bopanna and Babos fought back after losing the second set to Demoliner from Brazil and Sanchez from Spain to defeat them 7-5, 5-7, (10-6) in a three setter which was concluded in an hour and 25 minutes.
Bopanna and his partner Babos clinched the first set 7-5 in 34 minutes. The duo caused some unforced errors during the inital essay but still managed to clinch it.
In the second set, Sanchez and Demoliner took hold of the initial three set points. However, Bopanna and Babos fought back into the point with some great returns but lost it 5-7 by a narrow margin.
In the tie breaker, after trailing 1-2, Bopanna and Babos came back to level at 2-2. Later, they took two consecutive points to take a 4-2 lead and managed to close it (10-6) to enter the finals.
Here's the schedule for Day 14 of the Australian Open:
Mixed doubles final - 4:00 pm (10.30 am IST)
Timea Baboa (HUN)/Rohan Bopanna (IND x5) v Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/ Mate Pavic (CRO x8)
Men's singles final - Not before 7:30 pm (2 pm IST)
Marin Cilic (CRO x6) v Roger Federer (SUI x2)
Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 10:20 AM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 12:15 PM
12:03 (IST)
We bid aideu for now. Thank you so much for following along our coverage of the mixed doubles
A reminder -- Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic starts at 2 pm.
We'll be back to bring you scores and updates from the final match of Australian Open 2018.
12:02 (IST)
Not the result that Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos would have wanted but they had a great run to the final.
Here's hoping they get more opportunities in the future.
11:53 (IST)
Two trophies for Mate Pavic this fortnight -- the men's doubles title and the mixed doubles title.
11:52 (IST)
Here's the celebration from the winning team
11:50 (IST)
Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski win the mixed doubles title 2-6, 6-4, 11-9
Tough loss for 5th seeds Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos.
11:49 (IST)
Mate Pavic and Gabriele Dabrowski win the match tie-break 11-9.
Pavic serves another ace. It's CHAMPIONSHIP POINT for the Canadian-Croat pair now.
Dabrowski then hits a return winner on Babos' serve!
Dabrowski and Pavic win the mixed doubles title.
11:45 (IST)
9-9. Players change ends!
The match tie-break stays on serve and we are at 8-7 with two Bopanna serves coming up.
Babos produces an excellent smash and it's 8-8.
Bopanna hits a solid serve and follows that up with a forehand winner down the line. 9-8. CHAMPIONSHIP POINT.
Pavic saves match point with an ace. 9-9.
Now the players play on till one of the team has a margin of two points.
11:41 (IST)
At the change of ends in the match tie-break, it's 6-6
Bopanna drops his serve on the first point. Mini break to Pavic/Dabrowski. 0-1.
Pavic easily holds the next two points for 3-0. Dabrwoski comes up with a solid volley at the net on Pavic's second serve. 0-3.
Some fine reflexes at the net from all four players and Babos eventually wins the point. She holds both her serves. 2-3.
Bopanna overhits his forehand on Dabrowski's serve and the Canadian-Croatian pair edge ahead 5-3.
Babos produces a fine return to get the error from Pavic followed by a perfect lob from Bopanna and it's 5-6 with Babos to serve.
Babos holds and it's back on serve at 6-6.
11:34 (IST)
Time for the match tie-break to decide who wins the title
The team first to 10 points with a margin of two will be crowned champions.
11:33 (IST)
Pavic serves his game out to level the match at 2-6, 6-4
We are going to the match tie-break!
11:32 (IST)
Bopanna saves set point and holds for 4-5
Bopanna makes an absolute mess of an overhead smash and it's deuce on his serve. SET POINT for Pavic-Dabrwoski.
Bopanna and Babos save set point after a long rally that Babos wins at the net.
11:27 (IST)
Babos broken and then Dabrowski consolidates from a 5-3 lead for her team.
This is the first time the Canadan-Croatian pair have led in the match. They are a game away from sending this into the match tie-break.
11:19 (IST)
Pavic responds with a love-hold as well. 3-3
The next couple of games could decide the fate of this match.
11:17 (IST)
Bopanna races through his service game and holds at love for 3-2
The Indian has been almost untouchable on his serve and has won a lot of free points.
11:15 (IST)
Dabrowski with an easy service game and she makes it 2-2
Bopanna-Babos attempt to attack the Canadian's serve but this time she holds firm and gets a few first serves in to hold.
That should settle her nerves and help her find some rhythm on the returns as well.
11:13 (IST)
Here's the point from the first set where Babos was called for hindrance.
11:13 (IST)
Babos saves breaks points and holds for 2-1.
Babos falls behind 0-40 after some questionable decisions. She first stopped a rally on the baseline as she the ball was out. But Hawk-Eye shows she was wrong and the point is awarded to Pavic-Dabrwoski. Then she hit a forehand well wide. Another point lost and she's down BREAK POINTS.
Babos saves the first BREAK POINT with a splendidn forehand down the line that she threads perfectly between Pavic and Dabrowski. That was a stunner to watch. Even Dabrowski was surprised at the accuracy of Babos' shot.
Two good serves from Babos makes it deuce. Ace down the middle and she holds fo 2-1.
Incredible game from the Hungarian under a lot of pressure.
11:09 (IST)
Bopanna and Pavic exchange service holds to start off the second set. 1-1.
Dabrowski hit a fantastic forehand winner off Bopanna's serve and that should hopefully give her some confidence.
11:07 (IST)
The 5th seeds need one more set to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title
11:05 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats. Very good serving from both Bopanna and Babos
11:04 (IST)
This is how Bopanna practiced before the final on Saturday
11:03 (IST)
Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos take the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes.
They are just one set away from clinching the title.
11:02 (IST)
Bopanna and Babos win the opening set 6-2.
Bopanna fires a forehand winner on the first point for 0-15.
A Pavic return error makes it 0-30.
Double fault from Dabrowski and it's 0-40. BREAK POINTS for Bopanna-Babos.
Dabrwoski saves the first one with a great serve out wide. Pavic volleys at the net on the next two points to make it deuce.
Babos produces a great angled backhand winner to win the opening set!
11:00 (IST)
Babos holds for 5-2 after a brilliant game from the 5th seeds
The Hungarian hit a stunning backhand return down the line and then Bopanna smacked a forehand that whizzed past Dabrowski and Pavic, splitting them in the middle.
Dabrowski to come out and serve to stay in this opening set.
10:58 (IST)
Timea Babos has had an excellent two weeks at Aus Open
10:57 (IST)
Quick hold from Pavic makes it 2-4
Dabrowski has so far been the weakest player on court. But a few uncharacteristic forehand errors leaking in from Bopanna's racquet as well.
10:56 (IST)
Bopanna consolidates for a 4-1 lead but not without some drama
Babaos was called for "hindrance" on a point when she stopped playing. Bopanna has a discussion with the chair umpire for that call, saying he disagreed with it.
But on the next point, Bopanna held for 4-1.
10:51 (IST)
Bopanna and Babos get the first break of the match. They lead 3-1.
They attack on Dabrowksi's serve and bring up two break points. Bopanna sends his return long on the first one but the Indo-Hungarian team get the break after Dabrowski dumps a routine backhand return into the net.
10:44 (IST)
Double title on the line
Timea Babos on Friday won the women's doubles title with Kristina Mladenovic.
On Saturday, Mate Pavic won the men's doubles title with Oliver Marach.
One of them is going to do a clean sweep today.
10:43 (IST)
The Aus Open 2018 mixed doubled final is under way!
Rohan Bopanna starts by serving first and he gets his team off to the perfect start with a love-hold.
10:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open!
It's the final day of the first Grand Slam of the year and there are just two matches left.
First up, Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos play in the mixed doubles final against Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski.
The match starts at 10.30 am. Stay tuned as we bring you live scores and update from Melbourne.