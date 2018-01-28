Roger Federer is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam singles title when he meets No 6-seeded Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final.
A top-10 regular, Cilic will bring an arsenal of heavy artillery to Rod Laver Arena on Sunday when temperatures in Melbourne are expected to be in the high 30s Celsius with high humidity -- the most extreme conditions Federer has faced during two weeks in which he played only one day match.
Cilic has a 1-8 head-to-head record against Federer but his sole victory came in the US Open semi-final in 2014 when the six-foot-six powerhouse went on to claim his maiden grand slam title against Japan’s Kei Nishikori.
He also led by two sets at Wimbledon two years ago and had match points, although 12 months later in the final he suffered a painful straight sets Centre Court loss to Federer when blisters reduced him to tears.
To have the chance to banish that memory so soon in another grand slam final will make Cilic dangerous on Sunday.
”I definitely think him winning the US Open, it gave him great belief,“ Federer said. ”I like his attitude. He’s very professional. On the court, he’s a winner.
“He’s there to win and not just to be there. Sometimes you see other players you feel like they’re happy to have made the quarters. I think he strives for more.”
Cilic, whose powerful serve and tree-chopping forehand will be the key to his chances, says Sunday’s showdown is not a chance of revenge for what happened at Wimbledon.
“I think I played great tournament so far with my level of tennis,” the 29-year-old, bidding to become the first Croatian with multiple grand slam titles, said.
“I think everything is in good, solid spot. I‘m really excited about the final.”
He will start as the underdog though as the apparently ageless Federer chases yet more records.
Should Federer win he would join Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson with the most Australian Open titles and would equal Rod Laver’s record of claiming four grand slams after turning 30.
Asked what it would mean to claim a record-extending 20th grand slam title, Federer said: “Twenty times special. It would be amazing. I‘m happy I‘m still around, still healthy, still playing good, giving myself chances, playing the best."
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 13:08 PM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 15:49 PM
Marin Cilic levels the match by winning the second set 7-6(2) in just over an hour.
We have a match on our hands!
We have a match on our hands!
Roger Federer wins the first set 6-2 over Marin Cilic in 24 minutes.
Federer is 15-3 after winning the first set in a Grand Slam.
Defending champion Roger Federer is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam title and 6th at Australian Open
If Federer wins today, he will become just the 4th player – man or woman – to win 20 or more major titles. Margaret Court has 24 Major titles, Serena Williams has 23 and Steffi Graf with 22.
He is hoping to tie with Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson for six Australian Open titles.
Cilic is the first Croatian man or woman to play in an Australian Open final
He is bidding to become the country's first multiple Major winner ahead of Goran Ivanisevic and Iva Majoli, who won one each.
Ivanisevic has played in more major finals — four to Cilic's three.
Roger Federer leads the head-to-head against Marin Cilic 8-1
Cilic's only win came at US Open 2014 in the semi-finals. Cilic went on to win that title for his first Grand Slam.
15:49 (IST)
On serve in the 3rd set
Cilic threatens again on Federer's serve with his blazing forehand return. However, Federer does enough to edge ahead 3-2 by holding serve.
Cilic has stepped up his game by a notch, can Federer do the same?
15:47 (IST)
Cilic makes it 2-2
The Croatian is now striking the ball cleanly and looking to attack. A few more errors leaking from the Federer racquet.
15:43 (IST)
Cilic blazes a return winner on Federer's serve.
Federer follows that with a seething ace down the tee. Cilic gets a look at 30-30 on Federer's serve but the Swiss player holds the next two points for 2-1.
15:41 (IST)
Both Cilic and Federer exchange easy service holds to start off the third set. 1-1.
Momentum slightly in the Croat's favour who has looked like a different player over the last 15 minutes or so. Body language has completely changed and he is playing with so much more confidence now.
15:37 (IST)
Take a look at the second set stats
15:35 (IST)
Marin Cilic failed to covert one set point at 5-4 in the second set, but he hedl his nerve in the tie-break vs Roger Federer
15:32 (IST)
Marin Cilic levels the match by winning the second set 7-6(2) in just over an hour.
We have a match on our hands!
15:31 (IST)
Cilic wins the tie-break 7-5.
Federer's backhand catches the top of the net and falls on his own side of the court. 4-4.
Huge serve from Cilic down the tee and it's 5-4, on serve. Federer wastes a challenge.
Deep return from Cilic and he catches Federer off balance. Federer drops in a short return and Cilic attacks all over it. He brings up two set points with a forehand winner.
Federer saves one with an ace. Cilic has one set point on his own serve.
He fires a solid serve, and then wins the point with a overhead smash winner. 7-5.
15:27 (IST)
3-3 at change of ends in the tie-break
Cilic's backhand holds for a change and he holds on his first point. Federer clearly looking to exploit that weakness. 1-0.
Ace down the tee from Federer and it's 1-1.
Ace out wide from Federer and it's 1-2.
Cilic comes into the net and volleys the ball home. Good, aggressive move from Cilic. 2-2.
Federer decides he wants to break and he opens up the court with an exquisite backhand cross-court and easily wins the point by hitting behind Cilic. First mini-break to the Swiss. 2-3.
Cilic gets the mini-break back immediately with a stunning service return winner. Cilic's forehand whizzed past Federer before he could even make a move. Still on serve in this tie-break as players change ends. 3-3.
15:22 (IST)
Federer responds with a love-hold of his own!
It's 6-6 and we are heading to the tie-break.
15:20 (IST)
Cilic races away to a 6-5 lead with a love-hold
He needs to do better on his return this time to try and break Federer.
15:17 (IST)
Is this set heading to a tie-break?
15:17 (IST)
Federer saves set point for 5-5
Second double fault from Federer and a window opens up for Cilic.
Federer hits a much-needed ace at 15-30. Cilci challenges the call but Hawk-Eye shows it was bang in the middle of the line. 30-30.
Second double fault from Federer and it's SET POINT for Cilic. 30-40.
A nervy backhand into the net from Cilic and the game is at deuce. Federer holds the next two points and gets out of jail. Very poor effort from Cilic, his backhand is just not clicking today. Huge opportunity missed!
15:12 (IST)
Cilic holds for 5-4
Backhand down the line winner from Federer after some impeccable defence sets up BREAK POINT for the World No 2
Cilic produces an astonishing second serve ace to save it. A point later, he hits a big forehand cross-court for an outright winner and holds.
Federer to next serve to stay in the second set. Can the forehand pressure get to him?
15:08 (IST)
Some blistering forehands being exchanged out on Rod Laver Arena
15:07 (IST)
Federer makes it 4-4
Federer botches an easy volley at the net. 0-15.
The World No 2 draws Cilic into a long rally on the next point and is rewarded with a Cilic error. 15-15.
A decent serve into Cilic's body makes it 30-15.
Federer throws in his first double fault of the match and it's 30-30. Small chance for Cilic but Federer muffs that out quickly with a service winner. Nice, long battle of forehands on the next point and it's Federer who comes out on top.
15:01 (IST)
Nice, easy hold from Marin Cilic as well
The Croat hits his 7th ace at 40-15 and edges ahead 4-3.
Cilic needs to takes his chances on the Federer serve in the next couple of games. He needs to attack any second serves that come his way and try and be aggressive with his forehand.
14:59 (IST)
Quick hold from Federer for 3-3
The defending champion takes just 63 seconds to hold at love. It's on serve in the second set.
14:56 (IST)
Cilic saves a break point and holds for 3-2
The 6th seed has been a much better player in this set. It hasn't been easy but he's hanging tough.
Saves a break point and holds for 3-2 with an ace.
14:55 (IST)
Federer makes it 2-2 with a hold at 15
Cilic does well to get one forehand winner on the Swiss player's serve.
14:49 (IST)
Here's the official word on why the roof was closed
14:48 (IST)
A comparison between Nadal and Federer's returns against Cilic
14:47 (IST)
Cilic holds for 2-1
Cilic edges ahead to 40-15 on his serve courtesy a few errors from the Federer racquet.
Just when you thought he could hold on easily, Federer pegs him back to deuce.
Federer returns Cilic's serve with a slice and the Croat ends up dumping his backhand into the net. BREAK POINT.
A HUGE serve out wide helps Cilic save it. Another solid serve and Federer's return floats long. Advantage, Cilic.
Cilic lines up a forehand down the line but can only find the top of the net. Back to DEUCE.
A couple of deuces later, wrestles out a service hold. Huge game for him!
14:40 (IST)
Federer saves two break points for 1-1
Down 15-40 on his serve, Federer fires an ace and then runs around the ball to slam a forehand winner down the line. He lets out a loud "Come On!" after saving those two break points.
Federer holds. Crisis averted.
14:38 (IST)
Much better start from Cilic to the second set as he holds easily for 1-0.
This is a best-of-five match and Cilic needs to just put the opening set behind him.
He he makes a promising start to this set, holding to 15.
14:35 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats. Look away if you are a Cilic fan.
14:34 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the first set 6-2 over Marin Cilic in 24 minutes.
Federer is 15-3 after winning the first set in a Grand Slam.
14:33 (IST)
Federer wins the first set 6-2
Cilic wins only his second point on Federer's serve with an excellent forehand pass on the run. 15-15.
Federer produces two aces and brings up SET POINTS.
Cilic's backhand return lands just wide and it's first set to Federer.
14:28 (IST)
Federer almost flawless on his serve
14:27 (IST)
Cilic with a love-hold, he makes it 2-5. Federer will come out and serve for the opening set
Two back-to-back service winners from Cilic and he gets to 30-0 on his serve.
Federer attempts a drop shot from behind the baseline but he can't get the ball over the net. 40-0.
A backhand into the net from Federer allows Cilic to hold easily.
14:25 (IST)
Second love-hold of the opening set for Federer and he makes it 5-1
He is just one game away from taking the opening set. Cilic still looking quite lost in the middle. It's just been 20 minutes into the match.
14:23 (IST)
Cilic gets on the board as he holds for 1-4
An embarrassing bagel avoided by Cilic as he finally holds.
The second serves are still easy pickings for Federer but at least Cilic has got his forehand going.
14:20 (IST)
Federer is off to a flyer. Just after 9 minutes into the match, he is up 3-0
Cilic gets broken again, this time at 15. Nothing going the 6th seed's way as he changes racquet mid-game.
At 15-40, Cilic makes yet another unforced error and is broken for the second time in this match.
14:14 (IST)
Federer consolidates at love in 72 seconds
Super quick service hold from Federer and he surges ahead 2-0 in the opening set.
Federer gives absolutely no time for his opponents to settle in and now the pressure is immediately back on Cilic.
14:13 (IST)
Federer breaks in the very first game!
Not the start that Cilic would have wanted. A couple of weak second serves put the Croatian in trouble. A backhand return winner from Federer brings up break point, and then Cilic slams an overhead into the net to drop his serve.
14:08 (IST)
Have your say!
14:05 (IST)
Marin Cilic won the toss and elected to serve first
Ready? Play!
14:01 (IST)
Defending champion Roger Federer is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam title and 6th at Australian Open
If Federer wins today, he will become just the 4th player – man or woman – to win 20 or more major titles. Margaret Court has 24 Major titles, Serena Williams has 23 and Steffi Graf with 22.
He is hoping to tie with Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson for six Australian Open titles.
13:57 (IST)
The players are out on court and are warming up
We are just minutes away from live action. Settle in!
13:56 (IST)
At 36 years 173 days, Federer is bidding to become the 3rd man in the Open Era to win four or more Grand Slam titles after turning 30
Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall both won four Major titles after their 30th birthdays.
13:52 (IST)
Roof closed on Rod Laver Arena! It's going to be a hot, muggy night
13:51 (IST)
Marin Cilic's road to the final:
1st round: bt Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5)
2nd round: bt Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1, 7-5, 6-2
3rd round: bt Ryan Harrison (USA) 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4)
4th round: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain x10) 6/7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (0), 6-3
Quarter-final: bt Rafael Nadal (Spain x1) 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 ret
Semi-final: bt Kyle Edmund (Great Britain) 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2
13:50 (IST)
Roger Federer's road to the final:
1st round: bt Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
2nd round: bt Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4)
3rd round: bt Richard Gasquet (France x29) 6-2, 7-5, 6-4
4th round: bt Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2
Quarter-final: bt Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic x19) 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4
Semi-final: bt Hyeon Chung (South Korea) 6-1, 5-2 ret
13:50 (IST)
Breaking the ‘Big 4’
Cilic is just the second player outside the ‘Big 4’ of Federer, Djokovic, Murray and Nadal to reach the final here since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga finished runner-up in 2008.
In that time, Stan Wawrinka, who won the title in 2014 on his only Australian Open final appearance to date, is the only player outside of the ‘Big 4’ to reach the final here.
13:47 (IST)
Here's what Federer and Cilic are fighting for today
13:46 (IST)
Cilic is the first Croatian man or woman to play in an Australian Open final
He is bidding to become the country's first multiple Major winner ahead of Goran Ivanisevic and Iva Majoli, who won one each.
Ivanisevic has played in more major finals — four to Cilic's three.
13:46 (IST)
Roger Federer leads the head-to-head against Marin Cilic 8-1
Cilic's only win came at US Open 2014 in the semi-finals. Cilic went on to win that title for his first Grand Slam.
13:44 (IST)
"Nice joke, Jim," said Roger Federer with a chuckle when Jim Courier asked the Swiss ace how he would have reacted a year ago if told he would be on the verge of a third Grand Slam title within 12 months.
13:07 (IST)
And then there were two!
It's time for the last match of Australian Open 2018 - the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic.
The match starts at 2 pm IST. Stay tuned as we build up to the match.