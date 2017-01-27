Live Australian Open 2017, Semi-finals: Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig in action, Rafael Nadal faces Grigor Dimitrov

Preview: Rafael Nadal's path to his Australian Open semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov on Friday has taught the 30-year-old Spaniard one thing -- he's still got it.
After being bundled out in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco last year, Nadal has reached his fifth semi-final at Melbourne Park in a remarkable turnaround for the 14-times grand slam winner.
A barren 2016 saw him fail to reach at least one grand slam final for the first time since 2004 and while he won Olympic doubles gold at the Rio Games a troubling wrist injury forced him to call time on his season in early October.
Hard work has been central to the latter part of Nadal's career, particularly as knee and wrist injuries forced him to miss large chunks of recent seasons.
Questions were being raised as to whether he still had the physicality and game to match the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Warwinka and the evergreen Roger Federer, as well as the new generation coming through.
The last three rounds at Melbourne Park have answered those questions decisively as Nadal beat 24th seed Alexander Zverev in five sets, sixth seed Gael Monfils in four, then outclassed third seed Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.
Next up is Dimitrov.
Once tipped as the young player most likely to challenge the established order, the Bulgarian has struggled to live up to those expectations and was hindered by off-court distractions.
Friday will mark just his second grand slam semi-final but the 25-year-old feels that under new coach Daniel Vallverdu he now has the mental strength and attitude to match the game that prompted those expectations.
Things have indeed gone his way this year.
Dimitrov is on a winning run of 10 matches that earned him the Brisbane International title and has taken him to the last four at the Australian Open.
However, he knows that means little when he steps on court against Nadal, who has won seven of their eight previous encounters.
"In order to win a slam, there's no shortcut," the 15th seed said. "If you think about it, when have you seen an easy semi-final or something like that?
"You got to work for it. I have to fight, I have to be ready."
Here's the Order of Play for Friday:
Rod Laver Arena
9:30 AM IST (0400 GMT)
Samantha Stosur (AUS)/Sam Groth (AUS) v Sania Mirza (IND)/Ivan Dodig (CRO x2)
Not before 10:30 AM IST
Andrea Hlavackova (CZE)/Peng Shuai (CHN x12) v Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)/Lucie Safarova (CZE x2)
Not Before 2:00 PM IST
Rafael Nadal (ESP x9) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15)
Jan, 27 2017 IST
highlights
10:08 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 4-4 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Quick hold from Sania to even the opening ste at 4-4. She's the only one who hasn't been broken yet of the four players!
10:04 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 3-4 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Breaks galore as Sania/Dodig break right back. Stosur went down 0-40 on her serve but won the next two points. On theri 3rd break point, Sania got into a forehand battle with Stosur, then changed direction with a lob cross court. Stosur returned the lob back, Dodig half-vollyed it across the net and the Groth sent a smash return long. Fun point and it's back on serve!
Break points won so far:
Sania & Dodig - 2/5
Sam & Sam - 2/2
09:58 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 2-4 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Oh dear! Dodig broken once again. He double faults at 0-40 and the Aussies break to love. Dodig must be kicking himself for that poor service game.
09:56 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 2-3 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Much better serving from Groth. He double faulted again to start his game and lost the next point as well, which meant he had dropped SIX straight points on serev. But he recovered nicely and finally found the rhythm on his service motion. Sans & Sam hold for 3-2.
09:53 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 2-2 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Sania's first service game and she holds quite comfortably, thanks to Dodig's quick hands at the net. Of all the four players on court, her serve would probably be the weakest and the one that the Aussies would want to attack. Very crucial that Sania doesn't drop serve.
09:49 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 1-2 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Stosur's big serve down the tee sets up game point for the Aussies. But she sends a return long on the next point and we are at deuce. In mixed doubles, according to the recent rules, the deuce point is the decideing point - whoever wins it, wins the game. Stosur fires another booming unreturnable serve and they hold.
09:46 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 1-1 Samantha Stosur/Sam Groth
Sam and Sam break back! (Such a nice sound to their doubles team. They could be the S&S.) Groth's heavy forehand did the damage early. And then he stepped in to volley on break point.
09:41 (IST)
What a fantastic start for Sania and Dodig! They break to love in the very first game.
09:35 (IST)
Sania and Ivan are seeded 2nd but the two Sam's have knocked out plenty of heavyweights on their way to the semis. This promises to be an interesting clash.
09:31 (IST)
Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig and Sam Groth/Sam Stosur are now out on court. The match will begin in a few minutes.
09:22 (IST)
09:21 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open!
On day 11, we have a cracking semifinal lined up between Rafael Nadal and Grigir Dimitrov.
But before that, second seeds Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig will be playing Australia's Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth in the mixed doubles semifinals.