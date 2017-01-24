Live Australian Open 2017, Day 9: Venus Williams wins 1st set over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in QF

Preview: Seeing world number 50 Mischa Zverev and wildcard Denis Istomin upset the top two players in the world at Melbourne Park shows more players believe they can take shake up the established order and that can only be good for tennis, says Roger Federer.
Zverev's win over world number one Andy Murray on Sunday came on the heels of Istomin's second round victory over six-times champion Novak Djokovic, results which not only surprised Federer but saw the odds of him winning the title shortened.
"I never thought that Mischa Zverev and Denis Istomin would beat those two big guys," said 17-times grand slam champion Federer, who will play Zverev on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
"I guess it's good for tennis that a lot of guys believe stronger now that the top guys are beatable, are vulnerable, especially on a faster court.
"But two huge surprises. No doubt about that."
Federer added that he would practice against a left-hander before the clash with Zverev, who charged Murray at the net and put the Scot off his rhythm from the baseline in their fourth-round encounter.
"Obviously he's on a high right now. He's feeling great," the Swiss said of Zverev. "Probably feels the best he's ever felt on a tennis court.
"It's going to be tough and different and tricky."
Things will not get any easier for Federer should he get past the 29-year-old German, with compatriot Stan Wawrinka or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waiting for him in the last four.
Tsonga said he was taking it one match at a time.
"It's going to be a tough match," he said of Wawrinka. "I know he's playing really good.
"If I win, another opponent, and if I win, another one, so ... the most important thing for me is to be focused on the next opponent."
In the women's quarters, Venus Williams has the chance to send a positive message to all the veterans at the tournament when the 36-year-old takes on Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 11 years her junior, in the first match on Rod Laver Arena.
Williams could meet her younger sister Serena in a ninth grand slam final if they both get through the draw but she is refusing to think about that scenario just yet.
She would first have to get past Coco Vandeweghe or French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the last four.
"She's a tricky player," Muguruza said of the 25-year-old Vandeweghe. "She has a lot of power, full shots, serve, everything. She can play very well."
Order of play on main courts at the Australian Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Rod Laver Arena:
11:00am (0000 GMT)
Venus Williams (USA x13) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x24)
Not before 1:00pm
Coco Vandeweghe (USA) vs Garbine Muguruza (ESP x7)
Stan Wawrinka (SUI x4) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12)
7:00pm
Mischa Zverev (GER) v Roger Federer (SUI x17)
Followed by
Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA x1) v Ashleigh Barty (AUS)/Casey Dellacqua (AUS)
Margaret Court Arena:
Not Before 12:00pm
Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Marcel Granollers (ESP x9) v Bob Bryan (USA)/Mike Bryan (USA x3)
Not Before 4:30pm
Samantha Stosur (AUS)/Sam Groth (AUS) v Darija Jurak (CRO)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)
Not Before 6:00pm
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)/Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) v Alex Bolt (AUS)/Bradley Mousley (AUS)
(With inputs from agencies)
Jan, 24 2017 IST
highlights
Venus Williams breaks at love with a crisp backhand return and takes the opening set 6-4 in 39 minutes.
Venus Williams starts proceedings by serving first. Venus leads the pair's head-to-head 3-2, with Pavlyuchenkova's last victory coming in 2009.
06:35 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the opening set between Venus and Pavlyuchenkova.
06:30 (IST)
Venus Williams breaks at love with a crisp backhand return and takes the opening set 6-4 in 39 minutes.
06:29 (IST)
Pavlyuchenkova starts with a double fault. Two more errors from the Russian's racquet and she is down three set points!
06:27 (IST)
Nine games have been won by the player serving from the left side of the chair umpire. The sun is really affecting the players' ball toss. Four breaks of serves, and five holds later we are at 5-4 with Pavlyuchenkova serving next.
06:24 (IST)
Pavlyuchenkova was serving while facing the sun, and she gets broken again. Neither player has been able to hold from the far end of the court. We are back on serve! It's 4-4.
06:21 (IST)
The coin toss for this match got off to a smooth start...In case you missed it, watch it below.
06:18 (IST)
06:17 (IST)
Another poor service game from Venus Williams while Pavlyuchenkova is hitting her forehand extremely well. Venus nets a forehand and Pavlyuchenkova edges in front with a break again at 4-3.
06:15 (IST)
Meanwhile across Melbourne Park on Court 2, India's Rohan Bopanna, playing with Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles, has taken the first set 6-4 in their second round clash against Chan/Kubot.
06:13 (IST)
After that early exchange of breaks, both players follow it up with quick holds. Pavlyuchenkova seems to have steadied her nerves and makes it 3-3 in the opening set.
The Russian ill need to make as many first serves as possible, with Venus waiting to attack her second serve across the net. The love-hold will give Pavlyuchenkova a lot of confidence.
06:06 (IST)
Oh dear! What a disappointing game from Pavlyuchenkova. The Russian barely makes any first serves and then double faults on break point to hand the advantage back. It's back on serve, at 2-2.
06:03 (IST)
The Russian gets the first break of the match! Pavlyuchenkova has come out attacking from the word go, and her powerful ground strokes help her get an early break. She leads 2-1 over the Russian.
06:00 (IST)
05:59 (IST)
2017 Australian Open marks Venus' 73rd Grand Slam main draw appearance - an Open Era record. The oldest woman in the draw, she is turning back the years, making the Australian Open quarterfinals for the ninth time in her career.
05:57 (IST)
Contrasting starts from both women to the match.
Venus forced to deuce on her serve before wrestling out a tight hold. Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, races to 40-0 on her own serve and then double faults. She eventually holds after the American dumps a forehand into the net on the next point. 1-1.
05:51 (IST)
Venus Williams starts proceedings by serving first. Venus leads the pair's head-to-head 3-2, with Pavlyuchenkova's last victory coming in 2009.
05:48 (IST)
Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams, Coco Vandeweghe look to steam into last four
Venus Williams shows no signs of slowing down with another Grand Slam semi-final beckoning, but to get there she needs to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
http://www.firstpost.com
05:46 (IST)
Venus and Pavlyuchenkova are warming up on court right now and will begin shortly.
20:09 (IST)
If Venus wins today, it will be her 20th time in the last four at a Grand Slam. For the Russian, it will be the first.
20:04 (IST)
First up on Day 9 is 36-year-old Venus Williams who takes on Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on the Rod Laver Arena.
20:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open! We are approaching the business end of teh first Grand Slam of 2017 and it's time for the quarter-finals.