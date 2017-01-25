Live Australian Open 2017, Day 10: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni wins 1st set vs Karolina Pliskova in quarters

Preview: Britain's Johanna Konta has learned much from matches against grand slam champions and former world number ones over the last 18 months but on Wednesday her education will be complete when she faces Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals.
While Konta has never played the American great, who is bidding to win a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era, the 25-year-old knows exactly what Williams has in store for her on Rod Laver Arena.
"I don't think Serena Williams needs an introduction with everything that she's achieved in this sport," Konta said.
"But I have played, over the last year and a half, quite a
few grand slam champions and some former world number ones. So I have accumulated, I think -- I have prepared myself as much as possible to play a competitor like Serena."
Konta's rise to ninth in the world, sparked by a run to last year's semi-finals at Melbourne Park, has not gone unnoticed by her quarter-final opponent.
"I have watched her game a lot. She's been doing really, really well," Williams said. "She has a very attacking game. I know her game pretty well. I look forward to it."
The other quarter-final pitches fifth seed and U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who is having a career renaissance at Melbourne Park after making a comeback.
"I still wanted to play on a stage like this, on a full court like this, she said. "Come out, play, have these wins, be in a quarter-final of a slam, have a chance to fight for a semi-final. Those are incredible moments."
In the remaining men's quarter-finals, David Goffin and 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov will be the last match on the main court before the evening session.
Having spent some of the off-season practicing together, Dimitrov knows what to expect from the 11th-seeded Belgian.
"He's very dangerous all over the court," the Bulgarian said. "He can hit quite a few shots, moves well on the court, reads the game well. It's going to be a tough match."
Milos Raonic, the highest remaining men's seed following the exits of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, wraps up the quarter-finals against a resurgent Rafa Nadal.
The Canadian is hoping to have shaken off the effects of flu by the time the match comes around.
"Still don't necessarily feel at full capacity but I have energy now. I can go about my days normally," the third seed told reporters. "With the way things are going, getting better and better, I can't imagine myself struggling."
Order of play on main courts at the Australian Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Rod Laver Arena
11:00am (0000 GMT)
Karolina Pliskova (CZE x5) v Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO)
Followed by
Johanna Konta (GBR x9) v Serena Williams (USA x2)
David Goffin (BEL x11) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15)
7:30pm
Rafael Nadal (ESP x9) v Milos Raonic (CAN x3)
Henri Kontinen (FIN)/John Peers (AUS x4) v Sam Groth/Chris Guccione (AUS)
Margaret Court Arena
12:00pm
Michaella Krajicek (NED)/Raven Klaasen (RSA) v Abigail Spears (USA)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)
Followed by
Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA x1) v Marc Polmans/Andrew Whittington (AUS)
Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA x1) v Andrea Hlavackova (CZE)/Peng Shuai Peng (CHN x12)
Jan, 25 2017 IST
Pliskova sends a forehand long and Lucic-Baroni has taken the opening set 6-4. Nice turnaround from the Croatian as she fought back from 1-3 deficit to eventually win the set. Great hitting from Lucic-Baroni! She stepped up right when it mattered the most.
06:47 (IST)
On her own serve, Lucic-Baroni trailed 15-30. she comes up with her third ace to make it 30-30. Then follows it up with a double fault to hand Pliskova another break point. On her next point, Lucic-Baroni hit an ace down the tee, taking the pace off it. Deuce. A deep return from Pliskova and she gets another break point.
Lucic-Baroni came to the net after setting the point perfectly after a great pick up but then couldn't get her timing right on the overhead. The smash landed up plump at the bottom of the net and Pliskova with the break of serve again. 4-3.
06:43 (IST)
Lucic-Baroni breaks back immediately. She's not letting Pliskova find any kind of rhythm and is troubling the Czech with her deep forehands. Back on serve, 3-3.
06:41 (IST)
06:39 (IST)
Two break point opportunities for Pliskova to get back in the match. On the first one, the Czech dumped a backhand in the net. On the second, Pliskova stayed patient and waited for Luci-Baroni to commit an error. She's taken the lead in the second set, 3-2.
06:37 (IST)
Here's a look at some of the stats from the match so far. Pliskova's second serves have really let down and Lucic-Baroni has attacked them as often as possible.
06:35 (IST)
Lucic-Baroni got it to deuce from 15-40 but Pliskova gets out of jail with two good serves. 2-2.
06:32 (IST)
The trainer came out and put a lot of bandaging on Pliskova's right foot. It will be interesting to see if it hampers the Czech player's movement.
06:29 (IST)
Pliskova getting some treatment for blisters on her right foot over the medical timeout.
06:28 (IST)
Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka is already practicing for his semi-final against Roger Federer tomorrow,
06:26 (IST)
Lucic-Baroni sends a backhand long and we are back on serve in the 2nd set. 2-1. Pliskova has called for a trainer for what appears to be an injury on her irght foot.
06:25 (IST)
Three break back points for Pliskova! she needs to break the momentum to get back into the match.
06:23 (IST)
Mirjana Luci-Baroni, the No 79 player in the world is 6-4, 2-0 up in the quarter-final against 5th seed Karolina Pliskova.
06:21 (IST)
Average rally length in the 1st set: 3 shots
06:18 (IST)
06:16 (IST)
Serving at 4-5, Pliskova is in trouble again. Lucic-Baroni has three set points!
06:10 (IST)
Pliskova fires an ace down the tee at 30-30 to get out of a mini hole. She levels things up in the opening set at 4-4.
06:08 (IST)
06:06 (IST)
Lucic-Baroni breaks back! The Croatian is attacking Pliskova's second serves and playing well from the baseline. It's back on serve in the opening set, 3-3.
06:04 (IST)
Pliskova leads the head-to-head between her and Lucic-Baroni 3-2.
Both the players are playing in their second Grand Slam quarterfinals (Pliskova, 2016 US Open, Lucic-Baroni, 1999 Wimbledon).
06:02 (IST)
Pliskova clinched the first break of the match and is now serving at 3-2. The Czech has already hit 3 aces so far and is moving well on court.
06:01 (IST)
Australian Open 2017: Serena Williams aims to join Venus in semis; Pliskova, Lucic-Baroni clash
Serena Williams knows she must be at her tenacious best to join sister Venus in the Australian Open semi-finals, with Johanna Konta determined to crash the party on Wednesday.
http://www.firstpost.com
05:49 (IST)
First up on Rod Laver Arena -- 5th seed Karolina Pliksova vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni! The players are out on court and the match just gotten under way.
05:43 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open! The men's and womne's quarter-finals from the bottom half will be played today at the Mlebourne Park.