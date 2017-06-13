Live AFC Asian Cup qualifier, India vs Kyrgyz Republic, football score and updates: India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic

India vs Nepal Report: India earned a hard fought 2-0 win over Nepal in an international friendly match at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Goals from Sandeep Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhula sealed the match for India. Jhingan broke the deadlock in the 60th minute followed by a clinical finish from Jeje in the 77th minute which allowed India win a match which saw them miss quite a few scoring chances.
Placed 69 spots below 100th ranked India, Nepal gave the hosts an extremely tough time throughout the game.
The hosts had the better start and dominated the first half. Even though the Nepal defence did commit the occasional error, poor finishing ensured that the Indians were unable to take the lead in the first half.
Though India showed appreciable fluidity in midfield and were equally solid in defence, their were decidedly below par in the final third.
Nepal had the best chance of the opening session around a minute before the break when Nawayug Shreshta beat three Indian defenders just outside the penalty box.
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made an incredible blunder by deciding to leave his line and come out to the edge of the box in an effort to stop the Nepal forward. But he mistimed his tackle which allowed Shreshta the space to have a shot at an open goal.
However, the sizeable home crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief as the Nepali fired wide.
India were forced to make a substitution in the first half due to defensive midfielder Rowllin Boges's head injury who was replaced by Eugenson Lyngdoh.
India took the lead when a free-kick was blocked by the Nepal defenders. Jhingan chested down the rebound just inside the penalty box, played a one-two with an India forward before firing a left-footer into the roof of the net.
Adding to Nepal's woes, defender Biraj Maharjan was red-carded in the 67th minute allowing India a free-kick from the edge of the box.
The one-man advantage allowed the Indians to take a firmer grip on the proceedings and Jeje made the issue safe when the doubled the lead with an excellent finish off a pass by Mohammed Rafique.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 08:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 08:00 pm
Jun, 13 2017 IST
Highlights
20:10 (IST)
5' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
Nervous start from India after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comes off his line to thwart a Kyrgyz attack. Anton Zemlianukhin comes off worse in the clash and is stretched off. Big stoppage in the match. The visitors have a shot deflected for a corner. India defend it well but only at the expense of another one. Gurpreet punches it clear as the danger is passed. Good start from the visitors
20:04 (IST)
Beautiful scenes at the Sree Kanteerava stadium
20:04 (IST)
KICK OFF! Nervous start from India. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comes flying off his line and fouls the Kyrgyz striker. Free kick for the visitors
19:57 (IST)
Time for the national anthems!
19:54 (IST)
The teams are walking out in the middle as a huge roar greets the players in Bengaluru. The big kick-off isn't far away now
19:53 (IST)
Just ten minutes to kick off. Here's the Head to Head record between the two teams
Played: 3
India wins: 2
Kyrgyz Republic wins: 1
19:42 (IST)
19:38 (IST)
Stephen Constantine: I'm glad Sunil Chhetri is back. He is an important player for us. This is an important test for us and if we win this game it will be a big step forward
19:33 (IST)
LINE-UPS:
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narayan Das, Rowlin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Eugenson Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Holicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua
Kyrgyz Republic: Pavel (GK), Iliaz, Amanbek, Kozubaev, Victor, Mirlan (C), Akhlidin, Vitalij, Baktyiar, Farkhat, Anton
19:19 (IST)
TEAMS ANNOUNCED!
19:15 (IST)
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India's new-found zest faces stern test against confident Kyrgyz Republic
India will perhaps face their toughest test since playing Turkmenistan in the World Cup Qualifying campaign, which was their last defeat in any competition.
19:09 (IST)
Here is the last time India played at the Sree Kanteerva stadiumin a major qualifying match. A bit of magic from Robin Singh
18:59 (IST)
Sandesh Jhingan has been a rock in the Indian defence in the last few years. The towering center back also showed off his shooting skills when he netted an absolute scorching half-volley against Nepal. Can he help India to a third straight clean sheet against Kyrgyz Republic?
18:57 (IST)
Jeje Lalpekhlua has been prolific in front of goal for India of late. He scored in the 2-0 win over Nepal last week Can he keep his scoring streak going against Kyrgyz Republic?
18:50 (IST)
One match at a time says Indian coach Stephen Constantine as he arrives at the venue. Can't help but feel today's game against Kyrgyz Republic is the biggest one of the lot
18:48 (IST)
Indian captain who's fit again having recovered from a hamstring injury arriving at the Sree Kanteerva stadium ahead of the big game
18:21 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Group A encounter in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers between India and Kyrgyz Republic at the Sree Kanteerva stadium in Bengaluru. India on the back of seventh straight wins go into the game with wind in their sails, but a strong Kygyz Republic is sure to test their resurgence. The visitors are ranked 32 places below the hosts in the Fifa rankings, but there is hardly anything to choose between the two sides on paper. The winners will open up a three point gap at the top of Group A and strengthen their claim of making to the finals.
It promises to be an intriguing match between the two top sides in the group, so stick around for all the updates from Bengaluru